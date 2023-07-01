Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jul 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The DH World Cup semi-finals are now underway in Val Di Sole.

First up in the packed schedule of racing today was the Elite Women and the track was running slightly slower as Vali Höll went fastest with a time of 4:14.414, a difference of around three seconds compared to the fastest qualifier.

Vali Höll looked to be dominant out on track as she went second through the first two splits before building momentum to take the lead from split three to the line. Camille Balanche fought back from a big crash in practice to end her semi-final run 3.686 back in 2nd. Gracey Hemstreet continues to show her strength during her first year of elite racing as she goes third.

Results:


Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:14.414
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:18.100
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:18.764
4th. Jess Blewitt: 4:18.783
5th. Marine Cabirou: 4:20.288

Elite Men




Elite Men

Live Race Updates:

2:20 am PDT: Thibault Laly Kick Starts the Elite Men's Race
Thibault Laly is the first out of the start hut for the elite men's semi-finals.

2:25 am PDT: Thibault Laly Crosses the line with a 3:55.484
Thibault Laly sets the first time of the day but we ar still around 20 seconds off the fastest qualifying time.

2:27 am PDT: Jack Piercy Goes Fastest
Jack Piercy sets the fastest time for far as he leads Luke Mumford by 2.765 seconds.

2:29 am PDT: Fernando Juan Munoz Takes the Lead
Fernando Juan Munoz is the latest rider to step into the hot seat as he goes 1.729 up.

2:34 am PDT: Antoine Rogge Takes the Hot Seat by 4.728 Seconds
Antoine Rogge takes the lead from the second split and builds it to the bottom ending his semi-final run over four and a half second up.

2:44 am PDT: After 20 Riders the top 5 are:
1st. Antoine Rogge: 3:42.125
2nd. Jakob Jewett: 3:43.539
3rd. Dante Silva: 3:45.007
4th. Fernando Juan Munoz: 3:46.853
5th. Kade Edwards: 3:47.214

2:52 am PDT: After 30 Riders the top 5 are:
1st. Antoine Rogge: 3:42.125
2nd. Angel Suarez: 3:43.186
3rd. Jakob Jewett: 3:43.539
4th. Baptiste Pierron: 3:43.887
5th. Dante Silva: 3:45.007

Jackson Goldstone previews this year's course.




Elite Women

Live Race Updates:

1:45 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
The Elite Women's semi-finals kick off with Sian A'Hern starting proceedings.

1:50 am PDT: Sian A'Hern Crosses the Line with a 4:31.343
The first time of the day is 4:31.343, this is around 20 seconds back from the top qualifying time. We are hearing that Camille Balanche had a big crash in practice this morning, we will provide an update on what happened as soon as we hear any news.

1:54 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Takes 2nd Place So Far
Veronika Widmann was looking quick through the first three splits but she loses a lot of time at the bottom to go into 2nd, 0.348 back.

1:56 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Goes Fastest by 1.7 Seconds
Tahnee Seagrave is back on great form as she takes the hot seat holding the race lead through every split.

1:57 am PDT: A Crash for Phoebe Gale
Phoebe Gale slides out in the second split dropping to over 19 seconds back from teammate Tahnee. Luckily she doesn't look to be injured and makes her way down the rest of the course.

2:00 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Builds Momentum to Take the Hot Seat by Over 4 Seconds
Monika Hrastnik has a slower top split before building momentum through the steeps to end her run over four and a half seconds up on Tahnee Seagrave.

2:01 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Crashes in the Loose Conditions
Nina Hoffmann is taken out by the loose and dusty conditions in the woods as she goes down. Nina is having a tough season so far and sits in seventh after nine riders.

2:03 am PDT: A Wild Run for Gracey Hemstreet
Gracey Hemstreet destroys the previous top time as she now leads the semi-finals by 6.271 seconds.

2:07 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Slots into 2nd
Marine Cabirou is looking to be back on pace this weekend in Val Di Sole and goes into the finish area 1.5 seconds back.

2:09 am PDT: Jess Blewitt Loses Time at the Bottom to Take 2nd
Jess Blewitt was looking great through the splits but the final sector to the finish drops her 0.019 seconds back.

2:12 am PDT: Vali Höll Takes the Lead
Vali Höll is looking dominant as she sets the fastest time so far by 4.350 seconds. Camille Balanche has started her run following a crash in practice.

2:13 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes 2nd
Camille Balanche can't match Vali Höll in the second half of the course and take a 2nd place in semi-finals.



Elite Women

Elite Men


Elite Women

Elite Men



edspratt

13 Comments
  • 8 3
 I think GCN+ have been reading the comments on the not very good at commentating Cedric bloke.. you can choose to watch the live feed with no commentary.. great .. don’t care how good he was at racing,don’t care it’s changed from Rob Warner,he’s the most annoying commentator I’ve ever heard
  • 3 0
 Rob can never be replaced for those who have followed dh since freecaster and probably even newcomers with a season or two of Red Bull coverage. Perfect mix of excitement, knowledge and most importantly his heart is dh. Can’t fake that. I’d love to know the back story of him not commentating? Is it the Red Bull contract? Surely it was looked at by discovery, and obviously wheels fell off somewhere along the way..
  • 2 3
 Warner probably wanted decent money for doing it where as Cedric probably pays them?
  • 4 0
 @jayhex: Rob had a contract with Redbull that included 2023, other commentators like Bart didn't.
  • 2 0
 Second that as someone who is relatively new to the sport. I've watched seasons back to get up to speed and Rob makes a massive difference. If you've ever watched Worlds on BBC or a different channel it's almost a snooze fest without Rob. These guys aren't bad and they will get better but not as immersed in the world and it shows. Props to Vali for swearing twice in two races. These presenters need to know who they're dealing with!
  • 2 0
 i gave the benefit of the doubt for discovery and GCN so i bought 1 month as got 3 races...we are 3 rounds in and the commentary is still terrible... do these guys just fly in minutes before the semi's start and fly out as soon as possible?(after leaving after juniors lol) Theres just no connection between the commentators and the riders... rob used to go hang out with the riders and get that connection and understand where each rider was headspace wise and condition etc.

i wouldnt hire these guys to do my kids footy commentary infact i think id rather have noone so im glad they added the option to turn these ear sores off.
  • 1 0
 Discovery+ is free to all Sky subscribers in the UK. The App on the Sky Box is a little bit clunky but works. Red Bull TV doesn't work as well on the box. There are improvements, particularly the race coverage of the last few riders, although Crankworx Innsbruck DH had pretty good course coverage so maybe they are pushing each other.
  • 3 1
 The lack of knowledge of not just DH but also bikes from this new commentary duo is a disgrace they need to be replaced straight away
  • 1 0
 Who will be the fine fellow to provide a watchable link? Format and coverage sucks this year.
  • 1 0
 Yes I’d like to see that as well please so I can cancel my GCN+ subscription and get the Aussie guy (?) on commentary?
  • 1 0
 (clock shows -2.5s)
> Ric: oh no he's BACK 2.5s
> Cedric: *kid from The Wild Thornberrys noises*
  • 1 0
 Is The Hoff’ a protected rider today (hope so,love the Hoff’) ?
  • 1 0
 Yes, she's protected and will be in the finals. Phoebe and Mille miss out.





