Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:14.414

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:18.100

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:18.764

4th. Jess Blewitt: 4:18.783

5th. Marine Cabirou: 4:20.288



Elite Men







Live Race Updates:



2:20 am PDT: Thibault Laly Kick Starts the Elite Men's Race

Thibault Laly is the first out of the start hut for the elite men's semi-finals.



2:25 am PDT: Thibault Laly Crosses the line with a 3:55.484

Thibault Laly sets the first time of the day but we ar still around 20 seconds off the fastest qualifying time.



2:27 am PDT: Jack Piercy Goes Fastest

Jack Piercy sets the fastest time for far as he leads Luke Mumford by 2.765 seconds.



2:29 am PDT: Fernando Juan Munoz Takes the Lead

Fernando Juan Munoz is the latest rider to step into the hot seat as he goes 1.729 up.



2:34 am PDT: Antoine Rogge Takes the Hot Seat by 4.728 Seconds

Antoine Rogge takes the lead from the second split and builds it to the bottom ending his semi-final run over four and a half second up.



2:44 am PDT: After 20 Riders the top 5 are:

1st. Antoine Rogge: 3:42.125

2nd. Jakob Jewett: 3:43.539

3rd. Dante Silva: 3:45.007

4th. Fernando Juan Munoz: 3:46.853

5th. Kade Edwards: 3:47.214



2:52 am PDT: After 30 Riders the top 5 are:

1st. Antoine Rogge: 3:42.125

2nd. Angel Suarez: 3:43.186

3rd. Jakob Jewett: 3:43.539

4th. Baptiste Pierron: 3:43.887

5th. Dante Silva: 3:45.007



Jackson Goldstone previews this year's course.





Jackson Goldstone previews this year's course.



Live Race Updates:



1:45 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite Women's semi-finals kick off with Sian A'Hern starting proceedings.



1:50 am PDT: Sian A'Hern Crosses the Line with a 4:31.343

The first time of the day is 4:31.343, this is around 20 seconds back from the top qualifying time. We are hearing that Camille Balanche had a big crash in practice this morning, we will provide an update on what happened as soon as we hear any news.



1:54 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Takes 2nd Place So Far

Veronika Widmann was looking quick through the first three splits but she loses a lot of time at the bottom to go into 2nd, 0.348 back.



1:56 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Goes Fastest by 1.7 Seconds

Tahnee Seagrave is back on great form as she takes the hot seat holding the race lead through every split.



1:57 am PDT: A Crash for Phoebe Gale

Phoebe Gale slides out in the second split dropping to over 19 seconds back from teammate Tahnee. Luckily she doesn't look to be injured and makes her way down the rest of the course.



2:00 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Builds Momentum to Take the Hot Seat by Over 4 Seconds

Monika Hrastnik has a slower top split before building momentum through the steeps to end her run over four and a half seconds up on Tahnee Seagrave.



2:01 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Crashes in the Loose Conditions

Nina Hoffmann is taken out by the loose and dusty conditions in the woods as she goes down. Nina is having a tough season so far and sits in seventh after nine riders.



2:03 am PDT: A Wild Run for Gracey Hemstreet

Gracey Hemstreet destroys the previous top time as she now leads the semi-finals by 6.271 seconds.



2:07 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Slots into 2nd

Marine Cabirou is looking to be back on pace this weekend in Val Di Sole and goes into the finish area 1.5 seconds back.



2:09 am PDT: Jess Blewitt Loses Time at the Bottom to Take 2nd

Jess Blewitt was looking great through the splits but the final sector to the finish drops her 0.019 seconds back.



2:12 am PDT: Vali Höll Takes the Lead

Vali Höll is looking dominant as she sets the fastest time so far by 4.350 seconds. Camille Balanche has started her run following a crash in practice.



2:13 am PDT: Camille Balanche Goes 2nd

Camille Balanche can't match Vali Höll in the second half of the course and take a 2nd place in semi-finals.







