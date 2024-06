Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Jess Blewitt: 4:36.387

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:39.445 / +3.058

3rd. Vali Höll: 4:39.662 / +3.275

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:42.615 / +6.228

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:42.947 / +6.560

Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:44.312

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:45.313 / +1.001

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 3:45.659 / +1.347

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:49.919 / +5.607

5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:50.856 / +6.544



Full Results:

After qualifying earlier today, the Elite racers went back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.Check out the results below.