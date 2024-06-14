Powered by Outside

Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying earlier today, the Elite racers went back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Jess Blewitt: 4:36.387
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:39.445 / +3.058
3rd. Vali Höll: 4:39.662 / +3.275
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:42.615 / +6.228
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:42.947 / +6.560
Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:44.312
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:45.313 / +1.001
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 3:45.659 / +1.347
4th. Loris Vergier: 3:49.919 / +5.607
5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:50.856 / +6.544

Full Results:

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,216 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
124764 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92411 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
63105 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51692 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
42347 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
37424 views
Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?
33448 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
32277 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

41 Comments
  • 27 4
 This is so so soon after qualifying, they must be exhausted. I hope to not see semi's next year Frown
  • 23 0
 On a positive note, we're not seeing them this year either Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Are you kidding? They're supposed to be professional athletes. Where's the pro peloton at!?
  • 1 0
 It also means that a protected rider can save energy through the semis and have more energy to push in the finals.

Not sure what was wrong with the original (pre WB) format?!
  • 11 0
 Fuck ya Jess! Also I don't know if it's already happened but now Richie can say he beat Greg in a DH race, that's pretty sick
  • 1 0
 He never beat Greg in an Enduro, that's for sure.
  • 11 0
 Took Amaury off the ol fantasy team. Guess he was fired up about that! Haha
  • 1 0
 I actually put him on this round, My fantasy has been trash this year. Hopefully this week will turn around.
  • 10 0
 Come on Greg, make the finals!
  • 10 0
 Amaury last to drop in finals…. LETS GOOOO!
  • 2 0
 I think I'll fasten the seatbelt of my armchair.
  • 7 0
 good to see amaury back on form
  • 6 0
 What happened to Dak????
  • 4 0
 Is this on camera? Can someone livestream for the finish corral?
  • 1 0
 not enough wanna be tubers out there... damn.
  • 4 0
 Richie at 20th with 9 to go - think we can see him in finals!
  • 1 1
 oh! what a live timing here! nothing to see...
  • 2 0
 He made it!
  • 3 0
 Stefano Introzzi in 11th with the #91 plate.....dang son you put down a heater!
  • 3 1
 Here's my live interpretation of what's going on...... 11100001000000100101111001110000011110000110000001000100011110111011000
  • 9 6
 Jess truly Blew it off Vali by more than 3 seconds, unreal!
  • 4 5
 Hopefully she doesn’t blow it in finals
  • 2 0
 How about that Amaury!? The BEAST is back! And my boy Lachy just missed making the finals.
  • 3 0
 Good to see Greg and blinki into finals finally!
  • 2 0
 Is the live timing working for you guys?
  • 2 0
 Not working on mobile for me, but desktop is fine
  • 1 0
 iPad, I have 4 sec intervals
  • 1 0
 Is the semi free?
  • 1 0
 @rockyflowtbay: It was last year, but now it's just not broadcast at all
  • 2 0
 6.5s split men's and women's top 5
  • 2 0
 "Live timings" rather than live feed? What is this BS?
  • 1 0
 Care to remind us of the good old days when qualifying was live streamed for everyone to watch? Oh wait.
  • 1 0
 @rarerider: this is the semi. So last year
  • 1 0
 @rarerider: this is semis timing it was shown last year and introduced to give exposure to more riders
  • 1 0
 Only ten women for finals is absolute rubbish Awesome seeing Thirion in 7th
  • 1 0
 Great to see Amaury back on the pointy end
  • 1 0
 Yess Jess!
  • 1 0
 Pierron is a beast
  • 1 0
 Rooting for Amaury
  • 1 2
 #wheresgracey
  • 5 0
 Fractured a bone in her hand at Leogang







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044991
Mobile Version of Website