Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

After qualifying
earlier today, the Elite racers went back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Jess Blewitt: 4:36.387
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:39.445 / +3.058
3rd. Vali Höll: 4:39.662 / +3.275
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:42.615 / +6.228
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:42.947 / +6.560
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:44.312
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:45.313 / +1.001
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 3:45.659 / +1.347
4th. Loris Vergier: 3:49.919 / +5.607
5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:50.856 / +6.544
Not sure what was wrong with the original (pre WB) format?!