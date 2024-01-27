Semi-Finals Moved to Qualifying Day in DH World Cup Schedule Changes

Jan 27, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Jordan Williams turned up the heat after a solid qualifying and semi finals performance.

Semi-finals will no longer occur in the hours before finals as the race weekend schedule gets shaken up for the upcoming World Cup race season.

Appearing on the UCI MTB World Series website alongside the launch of the tickets for the first round of the DH World Cup in Fort William, the new schedule reveals the shift in time for semi-finals and the return to junior racing in the morning before elite finals.

Under the new schedule, riders will have training on a Friday before elites start with qualifying on Saturday morning, followed by the junior's qualifying session. After the juniors have had their chance to qualify for finals, the elite racers will be back on track for a semi-final session. Sunday morning starts with a training session before the junior women kick off a big day of racing featuring all finals on the same day.

photo

While this schedule was just for the Fort William round of the 2024 World Cup series, we contacted Warner Brothers Discovery as part of our reporting and were told this would be the format used across the 2024 season.

The new schedule marks a big change from the 2023 race weekend where all junior racing shifted a day before the elites with their finals taking place on a Saturday instead of Sunday in a downhill-only race weekend. The old schedule also meant junior racing often happened on a weekday in a multi-event weekend. The new schedule will ensure junior racing takes place alongside the elites during weekends.

It's great to see some positive changes made ahead of the season kicking off at the start of May in Fort William, and if you're planning on attending you can get your tickets here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing World Cup DH


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,903 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Peter Jamison Off YT Industries] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
177729 views
Dakotah Norton, Ronan Dunne & Ryan Pinkerton Form Mondraker Factory Racing
84225 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
39564 views
Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings
37872 views
Podcast: Rob Warner Opens Up
36367 views
Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price
33847 views
Velo Digest: Who Earns the Most in Pro Road Cycling, Reconsidering Fasted Training, WorldTour Team Bikes, & More
31827 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 10 in 2024
29838 views

11 Comments
  • 19 2
 NO ONE WANTS SEMI FINALS AT ALL.
  • 2 0
 While that maybe true for most, having them the day before finals will hopefully enhance the excitement for finals and be better and safer for racers, too. 2025 they will eventually be gone, hopefully.
  • 1 0
 Someone (who seems to be stubborn) in the UCI does.
  • 5 0
 How about moving the semi finals to the bin?
  • 1 0
 It’s a stupid schedule, the elite still having two races in the same day, this time one day earlier… instead they should make it like this - Thursday juniors/elite training, Friday juniors/elite qualifying, Saturday juniors finals and semi finals elite, Sunday finals elite. And of course morning training for everyone before quails, semi’s and finals.
  • 1 0
 I don’t get why they would not just skip semis and make a live coverage of qualies? Would that not be best for everybody, back to the old format but still with 2 live races?
  • 1 0
 Any word on how we can actually watch it this year? The website still says: "In markets outside of Europe including the US, fans will be kept fully informed about future live content."
  • 1 0
 It's almost like someone half listened to the riders. Nah, probably a monetisation thing.
  • 1 0
 Now we just need to adjust the point system too - Hope semi’s get less points this year to emphasise finals.
  • 1 0
 Who benefits from having semi finals? I see it as the most pointless thing in MTB.
  • 1 0
 Clearly not listening to any feedback







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046102
Mobile Version of Website