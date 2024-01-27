Semi-Finals Moved to Qualifying Day in DH World Cup Schedule Changes

Semi-finals will no longer occur in the hours before finals as the race weekend schedule gets shaken up for the upcoming World Cup race season.
Appearing on the UCI MTB World Series website alongside the launch of the tickets for the first round of the DH World Cup in Fort William, the new schedule reveals the shift in time for semi-finals and the return to junior racing in the morning before elite finals.
Under the new schedule, riders will have training on a Friday before elites start with qualifying on Saturday morning, followed by the junior's qualifying session. After the juniors have had their chance to qualify for finals, the elite racers will be back on track for a semi-final session. Sunday morning starts with a training session before the junior women kick off a big day of racing featuring all finals on the same day.
While this schedule was just for the Fort William round of the 2024 World Cup series, we contacted Warner Brothers Discovery as part of our reporting and were told this would be the format used across the 2024 season.
The new schedule marks a big change from the 2023 race weekend where all junior racing shifted a day before the elites with their finals taking place on a Saturday instead of Sunday in a downhill-only race weekend. The old schedule also meant junior racing often happened on a weekday in a multi-event weekend. The new schedule will ensure junior racing takes place alongside the elites during weekends.
It's great to see some positive changes made ahead of the season kicking off at the start of May in Fort William, and if you're planning on attending you can get your tickets here
