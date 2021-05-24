Senator Lee Reintroduces Bikes in Wilderness Legislation

May 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Layers of time. There are fossil records in those cliffs of all that came before us. John Day Oregon.

Senator Mike Lee has re-introduced a bill that could help bikes return to wilderness areas. The Human-Powered Travel in Wilderness Areas Act would empower local managers of Wilderness areas to decide whether to allow and how to regulate non-motorized travel.

Senator Lee's previous Bill, S.B. 1695, was introduced in May 2019 and was supported by the US Forest Service and the Department of Interior but legislators ran out of time to vote on it before the congressional session ended. This new Bill, referred to as S.B. 1696 is a re-introduction of S.B. 1695 that will hopefully be voted on this time.

Hoh River Olympic National Park Washington.

The current legislation, written as part of the Wilderness Act of 1964 prohibits the use of motor vehicles, motorized equipment, motorboats, and other forms of mechanical transport. This means that the current Department of Interior policy considers “mechanical transport” to include non-motorized mountain bikes but also other outdoor equipment such as strollers and game carts. In 1984, as mountain biking emerged and riders started to explore off-road, the term ‘mechanized transport’ was clarified by the Forest Service under increasing pressure from traditional environmental groups like the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Society, and mountain bikes were deemed unwelcome.

However, the Human-Powered Travel in Wilderness Areas Act could change that. This bill would insert language to the Wilderness Act to ensure that the rules restricting “mechanical transport” do not include forms of nonmotorized travel in which the sole propulsive power is one or more persons. However, S.B. 1696 would not be a blanket permit for bicycling in the Wilderness as local land managers could continue to prohibit any bicycle access depending on what is required to preserve the character of the Wilderness.

bigquotesThe National Wilderness Preservation System was created so that the American people could enjoy our country’s priceless natural areas. This bill would enrich Americans’ enjoyment of the outdoors by expanding recreational opportunities in wilderness areas.”Senator Lee

We'll keep you updated with the progress of the bill as it passes through Congress. For more information on the Wilderness debate, click here. For more information on the Bill, click here.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
81386 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
79898 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
66398 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
62337 views
Review: Vorsprung Secus Fork Air Spring Upgrade
47562 views
Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest
41492 views
Thought Experiment: This Fantasy Build Is Just A Normal Bike With Parts That Are in Stock
37386 views
Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More
30845 views

25 Comments

  • 19 0
 Sierra Club about to shit themselves.
  • 19 1
 ebikers, don't fuck this up if it comes to fruition.
  • 3 0
 If it passes, ebikes being in wilderness is a foregone conclusion IMO. Everywhere I ride that has "NO EBIKES" signs has just as many ebikes as places where they're allowed. It's just too hard to bust someone, especially with ebikes that are silent and look just like a normal bike until you're up close.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: 100%, can't give you enough props for this.
  • 14 7
 Google how much of Utah & Nevada's land is owned by the Federal government. Its over 80%. The idea that a centralized agency, over a thousand miles away, can better manage the land than the local citizens of that state is a huge claim that requires huge evidence, none of which I've seen.

Bravo for Lee doing this.
  • 18 4
 I can't help but question what back door stuff Lee has planned here. If this is genuinely just serving bikes, I am pleasantly surprised. Just have a feeling he is sneaking something in for his oil and mining handlers.
  • 2 0
 @adrennan: Evidence that he has oil and mining handlers.

If the locals in a specific state vote that they would prefer some of their land be allowed for economic development, is that a bad idea? At what point is democracy bad?
  • 3 0
 @adrennan: There isn't anything lurking in the backdoor. The political organization behind the bill--Sustainable Trails Coalition--was founded by a couple of Marin County liberals who have next to nothing in common politically with Senator Lee besides mtb access issues.
  • 10 0
 Grabbing popcorn....who wants plain, who wants butter?
  • 3 0
 I hope that, if passed, this get used responsibly. I would love to have long, quiet rides in wilderness. I would not like the "busy" wilderness areas (looking at you Central Oregon, Enchantments, and Sawtooths) to be even more full.
  • 4 0
 It likely won't. Toxic individuality, lack of respect, and personal responsibility persists in American culture. If this passes, in time, probably by the time my kids are my age, we'll all be talking about the need to re-claim these places as Wilderness and close them down to ALL public access because they're getting trashed. This is already happening in Colorado and elsewhere, and while I don't like the increased regulations that are happening (dispersed camping areas being closed down), I do see them as a necessary check on the loosening/lack of regulations over the years and reliance on personal responsibility. Unfortunately "Leave No Trace" and Smokey the Bear marketing do not work, there's enough evidence that we're loving these areas to death. It's unfortunate.
  • 2 0
 @chacou: Close it to all before its too late.
  • 3 1
 It's not about the damage that bikes do vs anything else, it's about the damage that comes from easier access for people in general. There should be places in this world that are hard to access.

www.patagonia.com/stories/why-wilderness-matters-more-than-you/story-90114.html
  • 1 0
 I know in Oregon we have lost a lot of mtb trail access when new wilderness areas were created near Mt. Hood. There were many miles of trails that got almost no pedestrian traffic because they did not have any scenic views or cool destinations. They were great for bikes but one in one sweep they were all off limits. I'm guessing the trails are barely passible now. It would be great to get access again!
  • 15 14
 A republican from Utah..I'm shocked this is his stance. Unpopular, but humans don't need to be everywhere..we've already fucked up so much of the land we do have access too..let's leave some of it in decent shape.
  • 11 1
 So you’re in support of banning hikers as well?
  • 6 0
 Playing a bit of devils advocate....all these areas already have humans. Just foot and hoof powered. Trails are already there, would just gain the access to use them.
  • 5 0
 Humans are already there... on shovel hoofed 1500lb animals... Allowing bikes to ride wilderness will not create some mass environmental impact. In many areas of California wilderness trails are falling to disrepair and becoming harder and harder to follow due to lack of use by hikers and equestrians. Allowing bike travel could increase traffic on trails that are not popular with hikers and equestrians and keep those trails alive. Either way I'll still enjoy riding in the wilderness, just have to smile and wave at the occasional grumpy hiker that wants to ruin your day.
  • 1 1
 Largely because so many are crammed into small areas leaving deep scars. Go hike one of these areas and then tell me there's a reason you don't want to ride your bike there.
  • 5 1
 @MikeyMT couldn't agree with you more. Glad there are some people on here with a similar perspective.
  • 3 2
 @BrianColes: Yes. Horses as well. No need for humans to be everywhere. I see trash on my local trails ever time I ride...Each year I see it farther and farther out...its only a matter of time before e-Bike Jimmy drops his hammer gel wrapper 50, 60, 100 miles out in the wilderness.
  • 3 1
 @eldofreeride: I think thats the fundamental disagreement here between you and I. I don't think anyone should be out there. Let those trails die already...give the animals some refuge. Here is a great example of the damage already being done in our National Parks... www.instagram.com/touronsofyellowstone/?hl=en
  • 7 3
 This is what I like to see. A politician working for his people.
  • 6 2
 Mike Lee? I'd trust that guy about as far as I could throw him.
  • 3 0
 With your bad knee Ed, you shouldn't be throwing anybody

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009996
Mobile Version of Website