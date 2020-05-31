'Send It!' Releases Online Version of its Mountain Bike Board Game

PRESS RELEASE: SEND IT! The Mountain Biking Board Game
SEND IT!, the mountain biking board game that launched earlier this month
, has released an online version of the game.
|Many of our backers expressed interest in an online version of the game that they could play while they wait for their physical copies to arrive, so after reaching our first stretch goal of $40,000, we added a new stretch goal at $55,000 that would give backers access to the online version after the campaign ends.— Macky Franklin, co-founder
But creating the online version took less time than planned so the SEND IT! team decided to make the game public for the remainder of the campaign, which ends this coming Wednesday, June 3rd.
A brief video explanation of how to invite friends and navigate the online interface
|"We want to give people the opportunity to see what playing the game is like before they buy it. We understand that it's hard to justify spending money on a game you might not enjoy.— Macky Franklin
The game is hosted on Tabletopia.com
, one of the popular online board gaming platforms, and players can invite their friends to join and play remotely.
To access the online version of the game, visit https://bit.ly/trysenditonline
.
The campaign ends this coming Wednesday, June 3rd, and it is undecided if the game will be available in retail locations afterwards, so make sure reserve your copy of the game
now.
