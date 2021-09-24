Sender Ramps Announces Adjustable Hucking Ramp

PRESS RELEASE: Sender Ramps

Steep Curve or Sweet Curve + Flat Launch or Angled Landing

SENDER ADJUSTABLE RAMP RANGE:

ROOKIE - ADJUSTS 200 - 350mm (Approx Max: 14in)

ADVANCED - ADJUSTS 350 - 500mm (Approx Max: 19in)

EXPERT - ADJUSTS 500 - 650mm (Approx Max: 25in)

SENDER EXTENDER (EXPERT ADD ON) 500 - 900mm (Approx Max: 3ft!)

THE FLY - ADJUSTS 350 - 800mm (Approx Max: 30in)

We have created the ultimate jump and landing ramp range for riders, clubs and coaches looking to progress jumping skill and techniques fast! Grow your confidence by adjusting your jump height and takeoff angle as you progress. It is the way....The Progression Range allows you to select Curved or Curved+ Transitions. Sender is the only ramp manufacturer that has enabled you to lock out your ramp as a straight take off or a landing. No other manufacturer offers such a logistical progression with so much adjustment in each ramp.The ability to finely tune your experience will give you the confidence to go big at your ability level further assured by our bomber Sender build quality.Most of us just want to ride trails better, smoother and with more control. Super sizing comes with time and experience, but we all have to start somewhere in order to progress. Now it has never been easier with our longer transition and easy transport design. Go even bigger with the bolt on Sender extender!Before you consider your next carbon crankset upgrade, consider upgrading your skills and confidence with Sender Ramps! **Grass Landing Optional**