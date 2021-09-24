Sender Ramps Announces Adjustable Hucking Ramp

Progression Ramps

PRESS RELEASE: Sender Ramps

We have created the ultimate jump and landing ramp range for riders, clubs and coaches looking to progress jumping skill and techniques fast! Grow your confidence by adjusting your jump height and takeoff angle as you progress. It is the way....

Adjustable Ramp Rams in Flat Mode
Adjustable Ramp Rams in Sweet Mode
Adjustable Ramp Rams in Steep Mode
Steep Curve or Sweet Curve + Flat Launch or Angled Landing

The Progression Range allows you to select Curved or Curved+ Transitions. Sender is the only ramp manufacturer that has enabled you to lock out your ramp as a straight take off or a landing. No other manufacturer offers such a logistical progression with so much adjustment in each ramp.

Sender Expert PROgression
Sender Advanced PROgression

The ability to finely tune your experience will give you the confidence to go big at your ability level further assured by our bomber Sender build quality.

Most of us just want to ride trails better, smoother and with more control. Super sizing comes with time and experience, but we all have to start somewhere in order to progress. Now it has never been easier with our longer transition and easy transport design. Go even bigger with the bolt on Sender extender!

Before you consider your next carbon crankset upgrade, consider upgrading your skills and confidence with Sender Ramps! **Grass Landing Optional**

SENDER ADJUSTABLE RAMP RANGE:
ROOKIE - ADJUSTS 200 - 350mm (Approx Max: 14in)
ADVANCED - ADJUSTS 350 - 500mm (Approx Max: 19in)
EXPERT - ADJUSTS 500 - 650mm (Approx Max: 25in)
SENDER EXTENDER (EXPERT ADD ON) 500 - 900mm (Approx Max: 3ft!)
THE FLY - ADJUSTS 350 - 800mm (Approx Max: 30in)




10 Comments

  • 10 0
 First customer to buy one should be praxis...
  • 6 1
 Happy Friday Folks, feel free to ask us questions you might have. Thanks for checking us out!
  • 11 0
 What height is recommended for snapping carbon cranks?
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: well the ramp that was used was the 500 Curved + The 650 Extension. We custom branded it for Pink Bike, and we can do your team or club logo too! We'd recommend a landing of sorts or at least a grass hill for this height. For example this is about the range we recommend for Air Bags... that being said long travel bikes should be able to hit 650mm to flat.
  • 1 0
 I mean its not rocket science, but would you ever sell the plans so someone could make their own at home?
  • 4 0
 Will this void my Pole?
  • 1 0
 Practicing with Sender might void your fear of jumping, but likely not your bike.
  • 1 0
 I thought this was on instagram like months ago...
  • 1 0
 Bit early for April fools isn’t it?
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing Pole Cycles aren't the backers for this ramp...

