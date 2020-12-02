Sender Ramps Announces New Ramps, A Cycling Balance Board, & More

PRESS RELEASE: Sender Ramps USA

ISOLATE - PRACTICE - PERFORM

Pro Core Skills Trainer

Curved and Straight Ramps

Orbit Ramps and Extensions

Tabletop and Tabletop Legs

Cycling Specific Balance Board

Pain Station

MODULAR - COMPACT - PORTABLE

We design and manufacture bike features and coaching equipment for all abilities. We are leaders in design and production of equipment that transforms flatland training and coaching sessions. Never before has it been so easy to run engaging, challenging, fun and progressive sessions for all abilities.The art of the Manual is always going to be on every rider's must do list. Train your balance, core strength, upper body, and pumping skills with this Sender Pro Core Skills Trainer. Featuring a huge step pad for safe dismount this unit is so much more than what you could make at home. Thousands of riders, coaches, and clubs worldwide having been progressing their personal skills and techniques, training and recovering from injury using our products. Front wheel lift and good weight transfer is fundamental to climbing over obstacles, dropping and jumping. Our trainer is adjustable to all wheel sizes! We have yet to receive a single report of a damaged wheel, because it has been designed to support your wheel, yet flex as you practice reducing peak loading.The Sender Ramps 200 and 350 Curved and Straight ramps are our beginner to intermediate folding ramps. A super strong design with birch plywood legs and phenolic plywood surface are all CNC cut in our workshop in Inverness, Scotland. We recommend keeping equipment inside when not in use. All ramps fold down for easy transport. Generally curved ramps are best for takeoff and straight ramps can work great as either lips or landings.All of our products are designed to work together making progression simple and affordable. The Orbit Extension bolts onto the 350 / 500 and 650 to create a super fast increase in height on all ramp sizes! Attach it to the 650 Extension and it creates our sendiest take off at 800mm (over 31 inches) off the ground.The tabletop is a great place to take your manual skills to the next level. Go bigger with taller legs or smaller with shorter legs for newer riders. Table Top Legs can be matched to the size ramp you are working with. This range is absolutely spot on for clubs, coaches, instructors, and ride groups. Designed to offer opportunities for isolating and working on skills and technique development for all abilities across many MTB and BMX scenarios.The Sender Balance Board is a great tool for building cycling specific balance using left or right foot forward. Replicating the balance you find from slow moving trail sections, or technical features, this unit is a great product to increase your balance and confidence on the bike. With multiple training uses, the Balance Board is a great tool for any athlete.The Sender Pain Station is the ultimate home training companion. It folds easy for transport or storage. Simple adjusting work shelf and screen mount can hold up to a 40 inch screen! With two swing arms to hold your favorite water bottle, towel, cell phone, TV or fan remote, all of your training comforts are at your fingertips. Featuring a tablet slot with cable holes, the Sender Pain Station turns your at-home pain cave into a modern media center with the highest standards in cycle training. Add in our turbo fan and you have no excuses in your climb to peak fitness this off-season.The Sender Roller fits between and onto our 350 - 500 and 650 Ramps. You need 2 ramps the same size. It works with a curved and straight or a straight to straight but works best with a curved to curved entry and exit.All components are hand finished. We don't compromise on materials and fixings. We use pull and impact tested FSC Certified 18mm (13 layer) BIRCH Plywood. All supports are planed Redwood. All structures are secured with stainless steel screws and hinges. We stand behind our products with 100% confidence in their quality and longevity. With the right care and treatment, they will last a lifetime in your pursuit of THE SEND!