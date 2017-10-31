Sending Freeride Lines in Northern B.C. - Video









This year I wanted to focus on building some true freeride features to film and ride for my season edit. After many days of scoping and building, it was awesome to see some of my ideas come to life. The process of visualizing, building, and riding something that scares you truly is an indescribably rewarding feeling.





Although I find myself spending more and more of my time on my DH bike, I have made a point to not give up the DJ bike as that's what got me into mountain biking in the first place





