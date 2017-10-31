VIDEOS

Sending Freeride Lines in Northern B.C. - Video

Oct 31, 2017
by Glenn King  
Glenn King - 2017 Season

by pgripper
This year I wanted to focus on building some true freeride features to film and ride for my season edit. After many days of scoping and building, it was awesome to see some of my ideas come to life. The process of visualizing, building, and riding something that scares you truly is an indescribably rewarding feeling.

Glenn King Free-riding Northern BC
Freeriding Photo by Jacob Mullen
Although I find myself spending more and more of my time on my DH bike, I have made a point to not give up the DJ bike as that's what got me into mountain biking in the first place

Glenn King Free-riding Northern BC

Conor Sproull Photo
Conor Sproull Photo
Valemount British Columbia has some of the best trails I've ever ridden, so it only made sense to spend some time filming there.

Glenn King Free-riding Northern BC



Special Thanks: Lama Cycles, Ruckus Skis Boards & Bikes, NS Bikes
Filmed: Conor Sproull & friends
Edit: Glenn King
Photos: Conor Sproull
Instagram: @klennging @rad.army

