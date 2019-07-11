Video: Sending Huge Gaps at Panorama Bike Park

Jul 11, 2019
by Stephane Pelletier  
Pano Gaps, Slaps, and Braps

by stephanepelletier
Comments: 1


Feeling inspired after watching the various Whistler Gaps edits over the past few months and Reece Potter's recent gap video, we set out to try and find as many secret gaps as we could in Panorama Bike Park over the Canada Day long weekend. Please enjoy a tour through Panorama's not-so-secret-anymore gaps as well as some braps and slaps along the way. Let us know if we missed any!

Featuring : Stephane Pelletier. Jeremy Mcdowell, Geoff Briggs, Liam Gould, Logan Keen, Jarret Moore, Cam Thomson, Jack Fowler.


Huge shout out to Panorama Mountain Resort Trail Crew for putting in the work and creating such fun trails day in and day out. If you see them on the trails be sure to slap them 5 and let them know they're doing an awesome job!



Panorama Mountain Resort

Videos


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Looks like they've done a lot of building in 5 years. One day I will make it back there on another epic Canada bike park rodatrip...
  • + 0
 Boring... More how not to corner fast videos. Yawn.

Post a Comment



