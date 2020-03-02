Sensitivus Offering $6 Power Meter to Crank Manufacturers

Mar 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Hoping to democratize the power meter market, Danish brand Sensitivus is offering $6 power meters to crank manufacturers.

Currently, power meter technology is closely guarded by those that have developed it, and as a result most power meter cranks on the market cost hundreds of dollars more than their regular counterparts. On top of this, any brands that do share licenses tend to ask for co-branding or more, a far from ideal situation for crank manufacturers. Sensitivus is offering the chance for crank brands to skip this step, including a claimed 2-3 year R&D time, and enter the market much more quickly thanks to technology they have developed through two crowdfunding ventures.

Sensitivus are claiming they would provide, "full non-exclusive access to schematics, source code, mechanical drawings, reference designs, and all the know-how needed for both the immediate implementation of power meter technology" as well as continuing to develop its technology. The $6 would be for a strain gauge, however the brand claims even a pedal-based meter could be less than $10.

bigquotesIn 2016 we started our quest to democratize power meters and make it affordable for all through two successful crowdfunding campaigns. Now we are taking the next step and make this mature technology available to manufacturers that want to help put affordable power meters on all bikes.Rolf Ostergaard, CEO

So if Sensitivus can make this technology so cheap, why not just sell directly to consumers? Well, it seems that the cost and effort of building a brand to compete in the current market is not something that interests them, they say: "It is simply much more efficient to leverage brands that are already in the market. The product is the technology required to integrate the power sensor into new and exciting products."

Sensitivus claims that crank manufacturers can have a power cranks on the market within 3 months and will include software set up, smartphone apps, cloud services, back-end tools, and all the test and calibration systems needed for manufacturing in their package.

The brand already has one mountain biking customer in Race Face. Ostengaard said: "As our first major customer was a pure MTB brand, the vibration-sensitive cadence algorithm is among the most robust in the industry giving our technology a definite edge for both MTB and gravel. This algorithm has years of pro-level testing and we are very happy with the performance. All-in-all our technology is mature and easy to integrate.”

More info, here.

