Sensus' New 'Bachelor Pad' Turns From Tailgate Pad to Couch

PRESS RELEASE: Sensus
The Sensus Bachelor Pad is the culmination of years spent tailgating. We took everything we ever wanted in a tailgate pad and made our dreams come true. She features everything from sturdy and quick bike fastening, to YOUR NEW FAVORITE CHILL ZONE
. This is another product in our line up that was designed and aggressively tested by riders.Features:
- Stink Free Gear Bag
- Tailcooler
- Wicked Tough Stuff
- Double Layered Foam
- "Like A Glove" Fitting System
- Backup Buddy
- Hidden Pockets
- Frame Bumpers
- Snap Straps
- Shuttle Rub Protectors
- Hydration Helpers
There is nothing better than kicking back and relaxing after a badass ride. This inspired us to integrate a back rest into our pad, so you can lounge anywhere you want. With two adjustable straps, it’s an easy one time setup. It’s the perfect spot to change or drink a cold one after a ride. No need to rush!
On the sides of the back rest, we tucked away 3 pockets. They will give you all the space to stash your trail tools and essentials. When you’re ready to rip, just close your tailgate and they are sealed up, away from any prying eyes.
We got tired of our dirty gear stinking up our trucks, so we made the perfect stash spot for all your funk. With your tailgate up, Your New Favorite Chill Zone
turns into an exterior gear bag large enough to hold you and your crews muddy gear. Keep that interior mud free and stash your gear in the pad.
Utilizing the Stink Free Gear Bag
, we put in some drainage and created the perfect shuttle cooler. Dump a bag of ice in there and toss in some milkshakes. This will solve your hydration issues if your short-bed doesn’t have room for a cooler. She will keep em cold and out of arms reach, officer...
With all these amazing backup cams, it’s nice to be able to use one! Our magnetic flap allows for a full line of sight in most trucks backup cameras as well as doubling as quick access to the tailgate handle. The triangular flap accommodates cameras located on the bottom, top and side of the handle.
Since every truck‘s tailgate is a little different, we installed a system to make your Bachelor Pad fit "Like A Glove". Our adjustable anti-rotational brackets allow you to line up the seams perfectly and keep your pad from rotating over time. No more stitches where padding should be!
We got tired of our pads evaporating into shreds, so we utilized a high quality, UV Protected, Ultra Durable Canvas for the whole pad. The supple material increases cushion, durability and weatherproofing. Your truck will stay looking fresh no matter the conditions.
Since the padding takes so much abuse, we doubled up the foam in the contact zones. This will keep your down tube, forks and tailgates dent free, while extending the life of the pad. The added foam structure really helps snug in your bike on those rough roads.
With how expensive bikes are and how much your buddies complain, it’s nice to have some added padding between the bikes. Our Snap Koozies
slide right into place and roll into perfect bumpers. These little guys plus the built in corner bumpers will help keep bikes in their place and separated through chattery dirt roads.
No time to use the standard d-ring straps? The same Snap Koozies
used for your bumpers can snap around your frame to work as straps to keep your bike in place. These extra long koozies can fit over the fattest of down tubes. The neoprene interior grips the bike while being easy on the paint.
These dang Snap Koozies
have more uses than you ever could have thought! They are perfect for wrapping up shuttle rub hot spots. Pedals on chain-stay? Brakes on top tube? No worries, slap a Snap Koozie
on there and you’re good to go. They will protect your expensive carbon frame and keep the resale value up! You can even leave it on your down tube when you rip as added smashing protection.
Hydration is key for riding and our Snap Koozies
make it even better. These puppies keep your drink cold and your hands warm. Plus, when you get to the top, you stash the can and slap the Koozie back on your frame. Their low profile allows them to blend into your ride and stay out of the way, while still being accessible in a flash.
Our built in End Bumpers and D-Ring straps will keep your truck and bikes scratch free.
Our goal was to keep this as classy as possible while keeping function our #1
priority.
The next generation of tailgate bike transportation. Now you don't have to settle for less.
For more info, cruise over to thesensus.com
.
