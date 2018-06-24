Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

I had been on a placement at Vax vacuum cleaners just doing renderings which should have been 12 months, I just got bored of that and then met Martin from Reap Bikes, I showed him a foam triangle hand carving of this bike and he told me he would help me make a downhill bike if I designed him a triathlon bike. I quit the Vax placement after six months and went to work for him.



Of course, I started with geometry and we found some things we didn't like, so we did the usual longer/lower/slacker, haha. Everyone was pushing me to buy a bike [becuase he didn't have one to ride], and then I made a drunk decision on a Friday night after six pints to commit one full week to make. I made a hardtail frame because I already had the parts to fit it, the foam core collapsed when curing it, and I was gutted. Paul from Easy Composites in Stoke provided all the materials to help me to commit to building this downhill bike and get the project moving. — Vladimir Yordanov