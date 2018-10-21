Video: Dark & Moody in Åre, Sweeden

Thanks for watching, we'll be back!

This project is filmed during the fall in Åre, Sweden. Filmed by Helge Olsén and Rikard Nilsson, first timers in the bike scene. Travelling from Stockholm to Åre to create something beautiful and different from what you usually see in bike videos. Together with two committed locals, Christoffer Van Kuijl and Johan GustavssonTogether with one of the riders, Johan Gustavsson, they searched the web for inspiration. "No filming in sunny weather" was something that would be easy to pull off in late August, and also give us the motivation of filming in the dark. Both filmers seemed to know what feeling to find after watching "In The Know" with Curtis and Dylan, also a bunch of Raw100 videos.Åre Bike Park offers a lot of smooth machine build trails, and to be honest, this is mostly what we ride in bike parks nowadays. It's also 100% fun which could be the reason why we wanted to show this on film in a different way.Catching two riders at the same time gives the video a bit more energy to it but also gives you that extra challenge that makes you go up and down until both riders and filmers are happy with the results. Putting a drone in the picture that was not filming took the challenge to the next level, thankfully the drone survived.We stuck to three different trails in the film: Uffes, Shimano and Flinbanan pretty much everyone's favourites in Åre. This is shot in Shimano by Karl-Fredrik Andersson, one of three photographers following us during this project. Also being part time sherpas made this project much easier, thanks a lot!Just Christoffer in his natural habitat, his riding is 10/10 and I would recommend watching it live!The last part in the video if shot in pretty much completed dark, our main light source was an LED placed on a drone, sounds easy right. As a rider the hardest part was finding your way to the jump, putting out small headlights aiming the way. To be honest though, this was the coolest way of using a drone I've seen.Riders:Filmers:Photographers: