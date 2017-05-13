Serfaus Fiss Ladis: Two Halves – Photo Epic



Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is a riding destination that might not be on your radar, but it sure is on ours now. At the end of last year, we ventured into the Austrian Alps to check it out. As we arrived we were shocked at a number of chairlifts running here, seven of which allow bikes. It’s a family resort, there are loads of things to do including high ropes and stunning lakes. A passionate group of mountain bikers over the last few years have been expanding and developing the bike riding. Starting off creating the Bike park, which is constantly improving and growing, and are now developing the lift assisted trail riding, adapting walking paths for bigger rides.



We were astonished by the diversity in the trails, and current development. Whilst we were there a lot of effort was being put into adapting walking trails and building new trails, which take you way out into the High Alpine mountains. These peppered with the solid bike park trails, we were spoilt for choice. The resort prides themselves on their family-friendly ethos, "We are Family" they run a Mountain bike festival which has events to get people interested in bikes, including International Rookies Championships, family challenge, rookie camp and many more.



Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is located in the heart of the mountains, it's not too far away from trails in Switzerland, Italy, and Germany. Just 45 minutes down the road is Innsbruck—Crankworx Austria location. Two halves, the Bikepark and then the High Alpine riding. We'll start with the Bikepark.







BIKE PARK Jure racing back down to town. Jure racing back down to town.



The trails start about ten meters away from the lift and finish at the bottom lift station which is perfect for quick laps. There are three different trails at the top, which quickly split off down the hill and turn into more like six or seven trails. All the trails are graded by colour and range from easy, flowy and fun all the way to difficult technical trails.





Very fast turn around for on the lift at the bike park. Very fast turn around for on the lift at the bike park.









Here's Nikki and Jure on one of the easier trails, one that is sure to put a smile on your face. Here's Nikki and Jure on one of the easier trails, one that is sure to put a smile on your face.





Berm after berm... Hundreds of fun flowy corners. Berm after berm... Hundreds of fun flowy corners.





Nikki popping big of one of the hips. Nikki popping big of one of the hips.





Full time trail crew here at the bike park. Full time trail crew here at the bike park.



Nikki flying off one of the crests. Nikki flying off one of the crests.





There's a variety of wooden and dirt features. There's a variety of wooden and dirt features.





A berm with a view. A berm with a view.





Trail map and information board. Trail map and information board. Milky Way. Milky Way.





Strada Del Sole. Strada Del Sole. Hill Bill. Hill Bill.













Plenty of playful features. Plenty of playful features.





Nikki Whiles Nikki Whiles Jure Logar. Jure Logar.





Jure getting it sideways on one of the jumps. Jure getting it sideways on one of the jumps.





Nikki dangling a leg at the bottom of the trails. Nikki dangling a leg at the bottom of the trails.







Getting away from the groomed trails of the bike park, you can hop on a different lift which takes you all the way to an epic 2440 meters (8000 ft). From here you can get up to half an hour descents of natural trails, which are old walking trails that have been adapted for Mountain bikes. The views from the top are quite something. The high alpine riding here is constantly growing, and evolving, at the moment only a few trails are signposted, so a guide would be recommended to make the most out of the high alpine riding.





In the lift... In the lift... Out of the lift at the top of the mountain. Out of the lift at the top of the mountain.





This lift isn't quite as quick but takes you a lot further and higher. This lift isn't quite as quick but takes you a lot further and higher.





A selection of tools at the very top, pretty useful at 2440m. A selection of tools at the very top, pretty useful at 2440m.





One of the main trails, Frommestrail, is predominantly natural, it's an old walking track that's been adapted. Two of the sections are still shared with walkers, which isn't a problem, as the sections are clearly marked. One of the main trails, Frommestrail, is predominantly natural, it's an old walking track that's been adapted. Two of the sections are still shared with walkers, which isn't a problem, as the sections are clearly marked.









Stunning ridge lines to be ridden out here. Stunning ridge lines to be ridden out here.





Nikki dropping into Frommestrail. Nikki dropping into Frommestrail.





We met a few horses out on the side of the mountain, not a bad place to live. We met a few horses out on the side of the mountain, not a bad place to live.



Riding with the horses... Riding with the horses...





One of the adapted sections of trails, which are super fun and flowy. One of the adapted sections of trails, which are super fun and flowy.





Aggressive peaks all around. Aggressive peaks all around.







Endless singletrack. Endless singletrack.





Stunning scenery here. Stunning scenery here.





Some sections of the trail have had to be adapted, this section is amazing fun with swooping, flowy berms. Some sections of the trail have had to be adapted, this section is amazing fun with swooping, flowy berms.





There's a variation in the trails, through sections of woodland. There's a variation in the trails, through sections of woodland.









Stefan Falkeis, mountain bike coordinator - the man behind the mountain bike development at the resort. Stefan Falkeis, mountain bike coordinator - the man behind the mountain bike development at the resort. A new trail is being built that helps link into some of the high alpine trails. A new trail is being built that helps link into some of the high alpine trails.





Jure in one of the freshly built sections of trails. Jure in one of the freshly built sections of trails.









Your bike riders... Jure Logar and Nikki Whiles. Your bike riders... Jure Logar and Nikki Whiles.