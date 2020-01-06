Seth Sherlock Joins Intense Factory Racing

Last year, Jack Moir, Neko Mulally, and Aaron Gwin formed the Intense Factory Racing team. Jack Moir confirmed his departure
from the program last month, and today Intense Factory Racing has announced that Squamish's Seth Sherlock will be joining the team in 2020.
Over the past few years, Seth has been under the guidance of Kovarik Racing, but he has had had a relationship with Intense Cycles since the age of 10. In 2019, Seth landed on the radar with two UCI World Cup Junior podiums, including a win at the Lenzerheide World Cup. In his first World Cup DH season, Seth was able to finish a strong 4th place in the overall standings. For 2020, Seth will enter his second season as a junior with and is hungry for the 2020 World Cup overall Junior title.
|I'm really looking forward to working with Seth this year. We got to spend some time together at the end of last season and I was very impressed by his attitude. He's kind, humble, and a sponge for taking in information. Those are great attributes for a young person and when combined with his speed and recent race results, we knew we had a good fit. Seth has been climbing through the ranks on Intense bikes for years now so it's exciting for everyone here to see him making the transition to the factory program. I believe that as a team, we can give him the tools he'll need to continue to grow and we're looking forward to getting this new race season started together.—Aaron Gwin
|Seth was still basically a little kid when we picked him up, and we didn’t have a bike that would fit him. But we were so impressed by his riding skills, his attitude and his commitment level at such a young age, I made him some custom “extra small” bikes just so we could get him on Intense.—Jeff Steber, Intense Founder/CEO
|After spending some time together at events in 2019, I felt like Seth would be a natural fit for the team. It’s also pretty convenient that we live in the same town (Squamish, BC). Seth has a great family, who’ve been a bit part of his success, so we’re going to do our best to continue the momentum. Through my fitness training company, PerformX, I’m also assisting Seth with physical, nutritional, and mental development. In his 2nd year as Junior competitor, our entire team and sponsors are stoked for the 2020 World Cup season!—Todd Schumlick, Team Manager
The team's full release will come next month after the team camp at the end of January. Photo credit: Ed Witwicki
