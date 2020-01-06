Seth Sherlock Joins Intense Factory Racing

I'm really looking forward to working with Seth this year. We got to spend some time together at the end of last season and I was very impressed by his attitude. He's kind, humble, and a sponge for taking in information. Those are great attributes for a young person and when combined with his speed and recent race results, we knew we had a good fit. Seth has been climbing through the ranks on Intense bikes for years now so it's exciting for everyone here to see him making the transition to the factory program. I believe that as a team, we can give him the tools he'll need to continue to grow and we're looking forward to getting this new race season started together. — Aaron Gwin