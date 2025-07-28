Interview: Seth Alvo on MTB Media, Influencers, & Riding the Grim Donut

We have a special guest for this week's podcast episode - Seth Alvo, better known as Seth's Bike Hacks, and Daniel Sapp, a former Pinkbike tech editor who now helps run the Berm Peak YouTube channel. Seth lets us know his thoughts on riding the Grim Donut, what it takes to create a successful YouTube video, and a whole lot more. This was a great, wide-ranging conversation - part of it is transcribed below, but you'll want to listen or watch the entire episode to get the full experience.
Brian Park:
Okay, for the three people listening to this podcast who don't know who you are, give us a quick rundown on the background of Seth Alvo.Seth:
So I'm a YouTube creator with bicycles, mainly mountain bikes. But I mean, I do pretty much anything with two wheels and pedals. And on YouTube, we’re playing kind of a different game than you do over at Pinkbike - you're more focused. I can kind of pivot in any direction I want to.
Over the years, it's mainly been mountain biking. But we've gone into everything from building mountain bike trails to building a workshop to work on your mountain bike, to just things around the yard here, which is called Berm Peak (that’s where my YouTube channel gets its name from).
Lately, I've been digging into the electronics and stuff on bikes. Like, for example, you know, you go to a city and there's a whole line of rental bikes, rental e-bikes that you have to get an app to use.
I found somebody was selling one of those because the company went out of business and so the thing’s bricked. It can't phone the mothership and start up. It's like completely dead. And I just tore this thing limb from limb trying to figure out how to get it to work again. People seem to love that. Even the mountain bike audience I've cultivated seem to love it. So it's very, very different from a lot of the other media companies out there. I count myself lucky being able to do such a variety of things.
But again, it's just so much different. If I start talking about like geometry and weight and everything like that, I can only hold people's attention for like a minute because my audience is just a little different.
.......Brian Park:
You talked a bit about some of that burnout stuff and making sure you ride for yourself a little bit on Remy's podcast
– people should go listen to that. It's a really good episode. But Remy also asked you a bunch of questions about like GMBN and Pinkbike set up as competitors to you and what you're doing. Do you see it that way?Seth:
No, I see everybody as a colleague almost. I feel like we're all ships in the same body of water and when it rises, we all do because YouTube's algorithm is designed to find things that people are interested in and then serve them more content that they're interested in. And so as a whole, I'll give you an example just to make it really easy to understand. Look at automotive.
Look at how huge the automotive YouTube channels are and they just keep getting more and more people. I'm not even interested in cars almost at all, but there's a couple of automotive channels I watch because the content is so good. I have no intention of collecting cars or working on them or anything, but the content is good.
Imagine if mountain biking and cycling had that kind of critical mass – how much we would all benefit. I know that I see people in my comments that say, “I don't even ride bikes, but I like watching this.” And so they might like watching some other bicycling content too. So if everybody was pulling in people from the outside it'd be more enriching for everybody in the space. Also, we all do very different things.
Like there are people that, you know, every week their thumbnails start to look more and more like mine. And I'm sure that you guys have seen the same thing happen, where you cover a topic and somebody else covers it. There's a way that you can get inspiration from somebody without copying them. And I feel like that's really healthy to do. And so I don't look at it as competition. It's not.Brian Park:
Let's talk about it this way – like what is your business model? You mostly make money off of YouTube, right? You don't, if I remember right, have any or many industry like mountain bike or bicycle industry core sponsors anymore. You got rid of them.Seth:
I don't have any. Yeah, they're all gone. Well, one got rid of me and I got rid of two.Brian Park:
That's Diamondback? I thought that was one of the best partnerships in cycling. I thought it was great.Seth:
Yeah, they got rid of me.
It was really beneficial. It was honestly really smart on their part to enter into that agreement so early because nobody else was doing it. But they were a bit of a victim of the bikepocalypse and they're still hanging on. But they had to make some difficult decisions at that time. And I totally understood. But when I lost my last sponsor, I was like, man, I'm super free.
Not that I was really constricted before, all I did was just ride their bikes, but I was like, now I can just feature anything. I don't even have to feel weird about stepping on somebody's toes. And I've since then done a few sponsored videos. Like I don't have like a channel sponsor. I would be open to it, but I don't have like a channel sponsor. I've done a few sponsored videos. For example, Visit Bentonville. I've gone out there many times. I love doing it. And so I work with them. And to me, it doesn't make anything weird about reviewing products or getting on a certain bike someday, or collaborating with somebody that's on a different bike sponsor or something. Another one was Insta360. They sponsor that Unbikable series, and that's cameras. And so it's not, you know, bicycle parts or anything like that. I'm not open to a bike sponsor.
I like riding all different bikes and I like being able to not have to check with anybody. When you don't have any sponsors it's so easy.Daniel Sapp:
But, you know, I think it confuses people though, because it's a different model than a lot of people are used to working with. When Diamondback went away, we had a ton of people reach out – there were people eager and excited asking, “Hey, can we do this? Can we do this?”
It is so much more freeing. I think the audience also appreciates it and it gains their trust and the credibility. When I was at Pinkbike, that was something we always fought – people thinking that these reviews are paid for. I still tell people this day, you did a great job of keeping that siloed off, and sometimes the lack of communication created confusing situations – brands would be like, well, we expect a really good review. It's like, well, no, we're just going to be honest. Because if you don't have your credibility, what do you have?Seth:
Not to flip the interview around, but I would love to hear all three of your thoughts having been in basically the same position. Because we all have our biases. Everybody has their bias. There's no such thing as somebody who's unbiased. But who do you think is more biased? Somebody who bought a product and is reviewing it? Or somebody who is given the product and is reviewing it?Mike Kazimer:
I think it's the person who's purchased it just because they wanted that product and then they go to review it later. I think they're the most biased because they want it to be the best. The guy that spent thousands of dollars to have his fork custom tuned and he had his bushings burnished, all that stuff. He now has the best fork in the world. You can't convince him otherwise because he just dumped five grand into that fork; it has to be the best.
Luckily for us, we get products, we don't pay for the products we review. Companies send them to us and we send them back. I feel like that helps make things as unbiased as possible, but it is tricky because like we said, everyone has their own biases.Brian Park:
There's definitely a case to be made for testing at scale when a product shows issues six months into ownership or a year into ownership. These bearings go and that's something that a short-term, even a very thorough media side review isn't going to capture. Or it's something like, a 20% failure rate on this dropper post. That’s a very high failure rate, but the one we tested, all we can say is ours didn't fail. So, you know, I do think that there's a lot of value in sort of community-driven feedback. But in terms of an individual one-off review, I think that somebody who neither pays for nor receives any compensation for the review itself is going to be the least biased.Mike Kazimer:
I try to tell people that they should be looking at lots of reviews. You know, I think people almost feel guilty when they look at the review here and on a different site. It's like, that's what you should be doing. Brian Park:
The weirdest one is the people who won’t say the word Vital in the comments – they say ‘the green site’.Mike Kazimer:
If I have a review go out on an embargoed product with a set release date I'll read everybody else's reviews on other sites – it’s always interesting to see if other reviewers have the same sentiments. But yeah, I think that people get the idea that they're not supposed to look other places, but they definitely should. And they should ask their friends. They should go to bike shops. They should demo bikes. If you're purchasing something and it costs a lot of money you should be doing research.
I do the same thing – if I'm buying a toaster or whatever, like I'll look at Wirecutter. I'll look at other reviews because you don’t want to spend money and have something suck. I think it's cool. There's so many opinions you can get so quickly, but people don't need to feel guilty for looking at multiple sources.Brian Park:
We should talk some shit though. There are definitely some people who I think get held up as very trustworthy, unbiased, and independent who are not. There are some amazing individual content creator type folks who review things, but there are also some super shady ones who, yes, they buy their own product at a discount, then they turn around and sell all that product in Facebook Marketplace after the fact or the Pinkbike Buysell – but that is not clean.
Review products shouldn’t be a profit center – you should donate the products or give them back, or if they’re sold the price should be capped at what you paid for it.Seth:
You should donate it. You should donate it or give it back. That's why we're always donating stuff. We gotta get rid of it.
I'm always like, hey, send me an RMA. Even if they intended on me keeping it, I'm like, send me an RMA. Unless it's something like that MoonLander, I'm like, I hope they don't send me an RMA. There's certain things. But it's funny, because sometimes I'll give something a bad review, or I'll say one little bad thing about it. And then I have like a million comments that are like, “That was a really bad take.” The people who own that thing get so, so, so offended. But there's bias on all sides because sometimes I have no allegiance to a company and I fully intend on giving an honest review but then I'm like, that poor marketing manager.
Like, you know, he has kids to feed. You know, is he going to look really bad from this? And so we're always trying to walk that line where you're being respectful to the person you're working with and everything. And a lot of the times we do just buy it because we don't even want to deal with it, you know. But sometimes it's something you can't get your hands on – I couldn't just buy a Grim Donut.Brian Park:
I will give it to you for like 20 bucks.Brian Park:
We're going to post this sometime around or just after you release your Grim Donut video. For those unaware, back in 2018, Mike Levy, Jason Lucas and I started planning this really silly bike where we took 10 years of geometry development and extrapolated it 10 years into the future as a bit of a joke. The tagline was “the right amount of stupid” and we made a bike “from the future” that ended up entering mountain bike lore.
Seth reached out a few months ago about that he was coming to Squamish and that he wanted to check out the Donut, maybe to do a video. What made you want to use the Donut?Seth:
Well, I forgot who actually made the suggestion, but I remember Dan saying, “They would almost definitely let you take the Donut out, you should ask.” And we had been reviewing some weird bicycles. Like at the beginning of 2025, I reviewed that Revo bicycle, which is that hubless Kickstarter nightmare. And I got a whole bunch of new subscribers, like tens of thousands of subscribers, who were really interested in that. And they started watching other videos on weird bicycles.
And I'm like, okay, there's so much technology from pre-pandemic and during the bike boom and that nobody's really covered the right way. I mean, it's been covered before, but not marketed towards a mainstream audience.
I feel like the Donut falls into that category. You made it because your audience would love that and you hit the nail on the head. They ate it up as one of your best performing projects. But I'm looking like, if I could articulate what's so crazy about this to the general public, it would be interesting. And there's a hook.
Now, this could end up aging really badly in that video just totally flops on my channel. But the way I see it is I just have a picture of what is actually a striking looking bike. And I do say in the video, one thing about the Grim Donut is that it looks sick. Like if you just have a side profile of that bike, it's a really, really good looking bike, but you're looking at it you're like, the front wheel is way too far away, like what's going on here?
It's a weird bike, but it looks like murderous, so I'm like, okay, just a nice sharp picture of this bike. And then I can just put something else in the thumbnail. Like this thing's freaking stupid. You know? I start with a title and thumbnail because it's a good litmus test for whether you can make a video about something.
I've made this same mistake a million times. You come up with an idea and you're like, wouldn't that be awesome? Wouldn't this idea be awesome? Like, okay, so what's the title and thumbnail? There is no title and thumbnail. It's not an awesome idea. Because if you can't summarize it in a sentence, if you can't say what it's about, then you're gonna lose half the audience even if it was served to them.
Like when you're on Instagram and you're just swiping, you don't have to click a title and thumbnail. It just serves to you and you have to decide whether you're going to start watching. If you start watching something and they can't explain to you what you're watching, they're going to stop watching. They don't know what they're watching. So any idea that's worth pursuing has a thumbnail and title that you could make. To me, the thing about the Donut is there's irony. It's stupid. It's crazy looking.
It was, but it's fast. So, so this thing was stupid, but look at what happened when they actually tested it. So that's the hook. That's what's going to get people to watch it is - “This Bike Was a Joke Until They Tested It.” And then I can get in, then I have license to explain to them about the geometry and why that's so weird and everything. And it's a little bit risky to do that to the, for the general public, but I feel like the risk is worth it.
I want to try and get the general public to nerd out about bike geometry, even if it's just a little bit.Brian Park:
I love that. It is something that we kind of grapple with a lot, which is — we obviously love the nerdy side of bikes, and we want to do really smart, in-depth stuff. But if you can’t convince someone to click and then keep watching or keep reading, it doesn’t matter how good your content is.
So yeah, you do have to simplify and you do have to hook people with a story. It has to have a narrative.Seth:
Yeah. The story’s the most important part. And I mean, the Grim Donut has a story baked in. Like, the video kind of writes itself. It’s like, okay, these guys made a joke bike and then it was fast — let’s ride it and talk about it.
I think the only way it doesn’t work is if I just ride it and I’m like, “Yeah, it was fine.” Like if there’s no emotion, if it doesn’t surprise me or scare me or confuse me.Brian Park:
Right. Like, if it ends up feeling totally normal, or just like a bike from 2022.Seth:
Which is possible! But I don’t think it will. Just from looking at it, it’s got some weird numbers. And the other thing is, like, I’m not a bike tester. I’m not like you guys where you ride everything and have context on every bike under the sun.
I ride a few bikes a year and just spend a ton of time on them. So I think I’m probably a little more sensitive to changes. I don’t adapt as quickly. So I think I’ll notice the weirdness.Brian Park:
That makes sense. And I think that’s also kind of the audience thing again. Like, your audience doesn’t want a head angle comparison chart. They want a good story, maybe with a little nerdiness sprinkled in. Whereas our audience — well, some of them — do want that comparison chart.Seth:
Right. And honestly, it’s really cool to be able to come ride something like the Donut and just make a fun video out of it. I’m lucky that I can do that.
I don’t know how long that’ll last — YouTube changes, the audience changes. But for now, I get to just chase the things I find interesting and try to make them interesting for other people. That’s the job.Brian Park:
That’s awesome. Thanks for coming to ride the Donut, man.Seth:
Thanks for letting me.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.
irony of own post duly noted.
would you prefer Seth NOT cater to a younger audience more so that he can retain core lord status? is that so important that its worth the risk of not getting more youth into riding as time goes on? kids, and even these short attention span adults, need to discover MTBing somewhere. not everyone comes from a riding culture/family.
Fully acknowledge I sound like an old man barking about the evils of the moving picture shows in a box…. Largely b/c I’m realizing those people were correct.
The volume of data we produce, all for other people to use for free…advertisers and marketing agencies f*cking love it. You aren’t wrong about the moving pictures in the box.
The whole serving to the algorithm thing is soulless and sucks, but it’s not these guys’ fault. They gotta do what they gotta do to make a living. Good on Seth for figuring it out.
I think we'll be fine.
Whatever your views are on the content created by people like Matt Jones and Sam Pilgrim, there's no denying their reach, especially with younger riders. I'm digging at our local spot at the moment and pretty much the only request I get from groms is "make it like Mat Jones' [insert whatever MJ build here]", so it would be interesting to hear their take on the sport in a more grown up interview with PB.
Matt Jones is really good with his stepson too when he's in the videos too.
Especially reviewers who get to use these things for free… Imagine paying a lot of extra money for your bike to sometimes not work! (I’m honestly fine with this stuff existing, so long as I have the option to not use it… and preferably R&D towards more refined mechanical drivetrains doesn’t stop cold)
The Podcast may be my favorite thing PinkBike is doing RN. Great work everyone, Seth and Daniel included!
I wholeheartedly agree that the role of journalistic standards should be to remove bias. YouTube reviews can fall into a funny space because some of the ‘reviews’ skew more towards entertainment, where sponsorships are more accepted. And then there are riders like Jeff KW who (historically) both race and review products, and disclose sponsorships like Ibis and Jenson USA freely.
I’m a musician and follow some modular synth reviews on YouTube. It’s pretty much standard practice for those folks to get gear for free, or at a discount. Some companies sponsor videos, while others just send the reviewers free stuff. These reviewers have small channels that don’t generate a full-time salary, so the free stuff is just part of the compensation and that’s generally understood.
I guess my question is, why is this so different for the MTB world? Genuinely interested
Then you have the one-man shows. They are a mixed bag. But out of these one-many shows, the possibly slimy ones mentioned above might be your best bet as they don't care about the bikes that much (it's not their personal bike and purchase they have to justify), although they could still get shut out from discounted bikes in the future, so maybe they're in the same boat.
But also some smaller reviewers won't even put out negative reviews. I heard one say exactly that recently on a podcast talking to other reviewers. And they all agreed: if they get a product to review and it turns out to be bad, they just won't put a video out so as not to annoy anyone. So can you trust them at all? I don't know.
One question though, who owns the Grim Donut? Is it an outside asset? Did they make more than one? Inquiring minds need to know.
Pivot made us two of the V2 (and maybe one for themselves? I’ve forgotten). One is in our storage and the one Seth rode is on the wall in my garage.
It all belongs to Outside, but maybe one day I’ll ask Robin to keep that one.
How does the FAST cartridge stack up as an upgrade for a basic fork like the Domain or Zeb Select compared to buying something like a Zeb Ultimate? The Ultimate costs around £899-1250 depending on where you buy it in the UK and the FAST SC5 is about £400.
Is it worth the upgrade or should I save for a new fork?