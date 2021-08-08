Pinkbike.com
7 Hardtails from Ard Rock 2021
Aug 8, 2021
by
Tristan Tinn
We had a good sniff around the pits at The Santa Cruz Ard Rock Festival, supported by Maxxis to fish out some hardtails. Six of them British!
Cotic BFE Max in Gun Metal and Copper Finished with Hope Delights
Whyte 905 V3
A not before seen Starling Roost in stainless steel
18 Bikes No9 Handmade in Sheffield UK
Pace RC627
A pained (sacrilege) Stanton Sherpa Ti - inspired by BMX M-Sport
Kona Honzo ESD
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Ard Rock
14 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
Peskycoots
(43 mins ago)
I do love a mucky hard tail but, a painted ti frame? Maaaaaaaate come on that can only have been done to troll comment sections and forums, you know the rules.
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
(3 mins ago)
Trolling the comment section without actually engaging in the comment section is more than enough reason to paint a Ti frame. Personally I prefer the 18 bikes. Low top tube bikes are the best.
[Reply]
1
0
jaame
(39 mins ago)
1. I would totally have the 18 bikes No.9 - it looks awesome. The stainless Starling too - lovely bike!
2. I’m glad I didn’t get into the Ard Rock. It’s lashing down here.
[Reply]
1
0
pwn1
(8 mins ago)
Why on earth would you paint a Ti frame?!?
I've got a Shepra Ti and it's so beautiful in raw I can't comprehend the idea that you'd ever consider painting it.
[Reply]
1
1
nojzilla
(31 mins ago)
The Pace gets my vote. Bloody Nice! Clean simple effective lines though, I'd want the cables away from the mud trap underside.
[Reply]
1
0
davechopoptions
(6 mins ago)
Got any more shots of the chainstay/BB/seat tube junction on that Starling? Looks interesting?
[Reply]
1
0
stockhausen
(32 mins ago)
Starling Roost looks proper. Won the hardtail category too!
[Reply]
2
0
Jimmy0
(24 mins ago)
Ardtails
[Reply]
1
0
dakine69
(21 mins ago)
Starling Roost, what a beauty!
[Reply]
1
0
romphaia
(19 mins ago)
what happened to all the pedals?
[Reply]
1
1
betobi
(14 mins ago)
probably demo bikes, they all raced on 29" high pivot bikes, it´t 2021 so on what else could someone have fun on that the latest high pivot bikes? The Hardtail is dead! I'm off, takin my gravel bike for a ride...
[Reply]
1
0
SimonVD
(11 mins ago)
Unable to find any to buy, so resorted to just using cable ties to attach the feet to the crank arms
[Reply]
1
0
Trowel1
(27 mins ago)
18bikes, what a stunner
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(18 mins ago)
Sherpa, nice name !
[Reply]
