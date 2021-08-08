7 Hardtails from Ard Rock 2021

Aug 8, 2021
by Tristan Tinn  
We had a good sniff around the pits at The Santa Cruz Ard Rock Festival, supported by Maxxis to fish out some hardtails. Six of them British!


Cotic BFE Max in Gun Metal and Copper Finished with Hope Delights

Whyte 905 V3

A not before seen Starling Roost in stainless steel



18 Bikes No9 Handmade in Sheffield UK

Pace RC627

A pained (sacrilege) Stanton Sherpa Ti - inspired by BMX M-Sport


Kona Honzo ESD



 I do love a mucky hard tail but, a painted ti frame? Maaaaaaaate come on that can only have been done to troll comment sections and forums, you know the rules.
  • 1 0
 Trolling the comment section without actually engaging in the comment section is more than enough reason to paint a Ti frame. Personally I prefer the 18 bikes. Low top tube bikes are the best.
  • 1 0
 1. I would totally have the 18 bikes No.9 - it looks awesome. The stainless Starling too - lovely bike!

2. I’m glad I didn’t get into the Ard Rock. It’s lashing down here.
  • 1 0
 Why on earth would you paint a Ti frame?!?

I've got a Shepra Ti and it's so beautiful in raw I can't comprehend the idea that you'd ever consider painting it.
  • 1 1
 The Pace gets my vote. Bloody Nice! Clean simple effective lines though, I'd want the cables away from the mud trap underside.
  • 1 0
 Got any more shots of the chainstay/BB/seat tube junction on that Starling? Looks interesting?
  • 1 0
 Starling Roost looks proper. Won the hardtail category too!
  • 2 0
 Ardtails
  • 1 0
 Starling Roost, what a beauty!
  • 1 0
 what happened to all the pedals?
  • 1 1
 probably demo bikes, they all raced on 29" high pivot bikes, it´t 2021 so on what else could someone have fun on that the latest high pivot bikes? The Hardtail is dead! I'm off, takin my gravel bike for a ride...
  • 1 0
 Unable to find any to buy, so resorted to just using cable ties to attach the feet to the crank arms
  • 1 0
 18bikes, what a stunner
  • 1 0
 Sherpa, nice name !

