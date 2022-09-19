Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 58-Degree Head Angle

Each frame is supplied with a Works Components angled headset and a Rideworks EBB.

Scottish brand Shand has revealed its new adjustable hardtail at the recent Tweedlove festival.The hardtail is called Ioma, the Scottish Gaelic word for many/multi. It's a whole new design for the brand, with the aim of being adaptable from a 120mm bike to taking big hits with a 170mm fork (that 58-degree head angle is with a 150mm fork). Shand's Ioma is handbuilt in Scotland with a mix of Columbus Zona and Reynolds 631 steel. The Ioma uses a PF47 bottom bracket with a Rideworks EBB. The rear end is 148mm Boost and uses Paragon Machine Works dropouts.To make the Ioma really stand out from other hardtails, Shand has built the bike with a very slack 58-degree head angle in its lowest setting. The middle ground for the geometry does steepen the front end slightly to a still-slack 60 degrees paired with a 76-degree seat tube angle.As the name's origins in Scottish Gaelic implies, the Ioma allows quite a few different setups with the possibility of running the bike in full 29, mullet or 27.5 front and rear without any claimed change in geometry by adjusting the Rideworks EBB. Shand also includes a Works Components 2.0° angled headset to allow a change in head angle from 58 to 60 to 62 degrees. Alongside offering a choice of pretty slack head angles, we were told this adjustment is also for riders who may want to run the bike with shorter forks and not want to throw the geometry off.In terms of sizing, there are plenty of options with sizes small through to XL. As Shand builds each bike to order within each size you can pick a different top tube length of either 640, 630 or 620mm and you can choose the exact location of your external cable guides.The Shand Ioma is available now for £1,195.00 and you can find out more here