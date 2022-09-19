Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 58-Degree Head Angle

Sep 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Scottish brand Shand has revealed its new adjustable hardtail at the recent Tweedlove festival.

The hardtail is called Ioma, the Scottish Gaelic word for many/multi. It's a whole new design for the brand, with the aim of being adaptable from a 120mm bike to taking big hits with a 170mm fork (that 58-degree head angle is with a 150mm fork). Shand's Ioma is handbuilt in Scotland with a mix of Columbus Zona and Reynolds 631 steel. The Ioma uses a PF47 bottom bracket with a Rideworks EBB. The rear end is 148mm Boost and uses Paragon Machine Works dropouts.

To make the Ioma really stand out from other hardtails, Shand has built the bike with a very slack 58-degree head angle in its lowest setting. The middle ground for the geometry does steepen the front end slightly to a still-slack 60 degrees paired with a 76-degree seat tube angle.

Each frame is supplied with a Works Components angled headset and a Rideworks EBB.

As the name's origins in Scottish Gaelic implies, the Ioma allows quite a few different setups with the possibility of running the bike in full 29, mullet or 27.5 front and rear without any claimed change in geometry by adjusting the Rideworks EBB. Shand also includes a Works Components 2.0° angled headset to allow a change in head angle from 58 to 60 to 62 degrees. Alongside offering a choice of pretty slack head angles, we were told this adjustment is also for riders who may want to run the bike with shorter forks and not want to throw the geometry off.

In terms of sizing, there are plenty of options with sizes small through to XL. As Shand builds each bike to order within each size you can pick a different top tube length of either 640, 630 or 620mm and you can choose the exact location of your external cable guides.



The Shand Ioma is available now for £1,195.00 and you can find out more here.

38 Comments

  • 92 2
 I always assumed the queen was just some unnecessary figure head. But I guess I was wrong, cause only a week after her death Britain has clearly gone off the deep end.
  • 5 1
 If this doesnt make comment gold then I dont know what will
  • 3 0
 They're Scottish. They have have been waiting for this for years. Another way to speed up the re-re-re referendum and then they can separate and make Ally McCoist their own king.
  • 23 1
 The Brit Donut
  • 6 2
 Do the Brit's have donuts like us across the pond or would it be a Grimp Crumpet?
  • 2 1
 The grim up north!
  • 12 0
 The Grim Scone.
  • 1 1
 The Geezer
  • 1 1
 the bollocks
  • 1 1
 it'sa crumpet
  • 1 6
flag BentonFraser (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @vondur: do Brits have donuts? What f*cking planet do you live on? Have you ever made it out of your back yard?
  • 4 0
 @BentonFraser: so do they?
  • 10 0
 Wouldn't feel confident casing a jump on this bike :-) I feel sorry for the fork.
  • 5 0
 Feels like I'm just being trolled with these numbers.
  • 6 1
 Pressfit BB? Really? I thought we got over that already!
  • 1 0
 Pressfit eccentric BB allows for a cleaner SS setup.
  • 1 0
 Softest hardcore bike ever. Hard no.
  • 3 3
 "To make the Ioma really stand out from other hardtails, Shand has built the bike with a very slack 58-degree head angle in its lowest setting."

That's a stupid reason to make such drastic geometry choices. Surely it's not just to stand out, but to suit some specific ride style/fantasy.
  • 5 0
 Telescoping forks essentially stop functioning at 62 degrees. Quite possible that the designers just wanted to experience next level bushing bind.
  • 1 0
 @DirtCrab: A rigid bike, but with all the creaking and maintenance of a fancy squishy fork. Where do I sign up?!
  • 4 0
 @DirtCrab: not doubting you here but can you elaborate or provide additional info on this? I'm interested to know where that "line" is between functioning fork and binding fork.
  • 2 0
 The geometry is optimized for shark jumping.
  • 1 0
 @DirtCrab: that must be an estimate, at best. There are too many variables.

For example, on a DH bike : you hop on the bike, rear sags 30% and front 15%, suddenly the actual HA goes from 63 to 61° (just guessing here).
On this hardtail, only front sags, and HA will go from 60 to 62°. Steeper than the DH bike in real life.

Also it is only a compromise... Flat trail, with the direction of your weight pointing straight downwards in a vertical line? That's 30° of angle creating bushing binding.
Riding a 30° slope? Gravity is in line with the fork. Breaking in the 30° slope? Bushing binding again, but one that would be helped by even slacker HA.
  • 1 1
 in my opinion..experience 63.63.5 degrees which is borderline on a hardtrail the fun factor is lost... the stupid SICK has forced the radical geometry which makes no sense 64 degrees is best on a hardtrail or 63.5 but 63.5 degrees is very bad when blurring, downhill gives good confidence but climbing is not good but everyone likes different settings ...
  • 1 0
 In the early 2000s I put a Hanebrink 7" dual crown fork on my Azonic DS1 alu hardtail. It was super fun for a few months until I cased and blew the head tube off the bike. Seeing this bike is giving me some smiles.
  • 3 0
 i'd throw some supermonsters on it
  • 1 0
 best choice by far!
  • 3 0
 58° HTA paired with a 160mm rear rotor...
  • 2 0
 This is honestly such a stupid design for so many reasons...
  • 1 0
 I just bought 2 BMX bikes with head tube angles of 73 and 74 degrees respectively. I'm definitely not rad or cool.
  • 1 0
 Where’s the Schwinn Chopper bike when you need it!
  • 2 0
 Pop goes the bushings!
  • 1 0
 my Kona Bike Hot Rod has em all beat by a longshot..........
  • 1 0
 Some of y'all have no love for your ankles.
  • 1 0
 58!! What's next, 45?
  • 2 0
 This is not where the industry is going, just because you can make it, doesn't mean you'll sell it.
But you are right,
how far will they go?
how far can they go, before the bike becomes completely useless?
  • 2 1
 Shand = hand shandy?
  • 1 0
 horrendous





