Update: Share The Ride $55K Goal Reached!

BIKE SPECS



Frame: Habit, 130mm travel, BallisTec Carbon

Fork: Fox Float Factory 34

Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory DPX2 EVOL

Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, Shadow Plus, 12-speed

Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12-speed

Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail, 4 piston

Cassette: Shimano XTR, 10-51, 12-speed

Cranks: Cannondale HollowGram Si

Chainring: X-Sync SpideRing 30T Ai Offset

Seat Post: Fox Factory Transfer dropper, Kashima coating, internal routing







Rims: Stan's NoTubes Arch MK3

Hubs: Shimano XTR

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 | Maxxis High Roller II 2.3

Chain: Shimano WTR, 12-speed

Bottom Bracket: BB30

Stem: Cannondale C1

Grips: Cannondale Locking Grips

Saddle: Fabric Scoop Shallow Race, ti rails

Custom Fender



BIKE SPECS



Frame: Range Carbon 650B (160mm Rear wheel travel)

Fork: Rockshox Lyric RCT 3 w/ Charger 2

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil w/ Twist Lock remote 400lb spring

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X01 X-Horizontal 12-Speed

Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Cassette: SRAM Eagle Xglide 1275

Cranks: SRAM/Truvativ Decendent Eagle 7K Boost

Chainring: 30T AL







Seat Post: Rockshox Reverb Stealth with 1x lever

Rims: E*Thirteen TRS Aluminum

Hubs: DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.4 | Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4

Chain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-Speed

Chain Guide: MRP 1x Guide, ISCP 05 Mount

Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB Pressfit BB 92

Stem: Race Face Aeffect R

Handle Bar: Race Face Turbine R



Trip

Additional Prizes

How it works

Where will your money go?

For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.



Interested in hosting a Share the Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE