Share The Ride: Bringing Bikes to School Children in Botswana

The kids from Pilikwe performed a traditional dance ceremony at the Share The Ride event that was an unforgettable experience.

From bike guide to chief of his village, Johan attributes everything that he has in life to mountain biking.

Eventhough school was out at the time of the STR event, all the students, most of the village and some local government dignitaries came out.

A few teachers happily giving the bikes a test drive before the kids take them.

Formerly one of the poorest countries in the world, Botswana has transformed itself into one of Africa's strongest economies.

Girls riding bikes = opportunity.

Huge thanks to Nicole Baudisch from Whistler Blackcomb, the Trek Dirt Series & Coastal Culture Sports in Whistler & Big Mountain Bike Adventures for donating jerseys for the kids.

Local elders checking out the action.

Bostwana's worldclass game reserves teaming with wildlife like lion, zebra, girraffe and more. This is where Johan honed his riding and guiding skills on a mountain bike.

“Mountain biking has meant everything to me” says Joe. “Without mountain biking, I would be nothing. I have achieved a lot; success and good health from riding.” This is Joe, or Kgosi Johan Rakumako, a former safari mountain bike guide in Botswana’s Tuli Block. Whistler-based Chris Winter met Joe for the first time in 2005, while he was researching a mountain bike safari adventure for his mountain bike tour company, Big Mountain Bike Adventures. Back then, it was clear to Winter that Joe had a passion in his eyes and his sights were set high. Mountain bike guiding created opportunities for Joe that he could not have imagined. Fifteen years later, Joe is now the Chief of his village of Pilikwe, located about four-hundred kilometers north of the capital, Gabarone, and near the border of Zimbabwe.This past April Joe organized a Share The Ride event with Winter in Pilikwe village. “For the kids of Pilikwe this is a huge opportunity," he says. "We have two events coming up in September where they'll compete in junior cycling events, some of the kids dream of becoming professional riders. Plus, the government has activity days in schools where they do athletics and now it helps our school to have bike rides to motivate kids with their education." School head Ms. Gaamangwe Mfheladi acknowledged the donation and went on to say "the bikes will play a significant role in the school’s physical education program and would encourage the pupils to attend school with interest." For Joe, things have come full-circle and he can now share with the youth of his community what mountain biking provided him thanks to Share The Ride.