Share the Ride Brings Bikes to Senior Citizens in the Czech Republic

Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Pinkbike's Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $200,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world. Once again, our industry friends have come to the table with tons of incredible prizes for you to win this year, including a Cannondale Habit and a Norco Bicycles Range, with more being added all the time.





Interested in hosting a Share the Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE

Unless something goes wrong, one day we will get old. This is reality everyone should consider. Some people are able to keep their body in great condition even in older age, and cycling is definitely one of the greatest tools ever invented to stay fit. Many other people, however, get so badly run down physically that they become dependent on someone else's help.Some of these people have found shelter in the geriatric department of the Bohnice hospital in Prague. The hospital's director, Mr. Martin Hollý, was delighted by the offer to get involved in the Share the Ride program. Gaspi and his crew arrived at the hospital compound in a van with three beautiful tricycles. These were preferred over regular bikes because of their superior stability.The old people are slowly losing their balance and the tricycles do a much better job helping with transportation around the area. All tricycles were fitted with racks that will easily accommodate all belongings of their elderly riders.According to Dr. Hollý, physical activities and particularly cycling would help them returning back to the normal social life. Unfortunately, the seniors couldn't take part in the act of handing over, but Dr. Hollý assured us that they will be outstandingly pleased to be granted by such generous gifts. And so we made a deal to come back at the beginning of next year with our cameras again, in order to see how the tricycles have improved the lives of local patients.