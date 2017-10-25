Share The Ride: Looking Back at 2017 and Ahead to 2018.





Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks.







Since we started in 2013, Share The Ride have raised over $155,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world including the Czech Republic, Chile, India, Poland, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Taiwan and New Zealand and our Share The Ride family is growing every year!











In 2017, Share the Ride raised a grand total of $45,390 and with help from our friends globally, we were able to host events in New Zealand, Czech Republic, USA, Canada, India and UK. Underprivileged children around the globe got to understand the immense satisfaction that owning a bike can bring. This year our goal is to raise $48,000 and distribute even more bikes around the world.Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE



Working again with our industry friends for 2018, we have put together an awesome prize pool for you, with every $5 you donate you go into the draw to win a prize as well as the major prize bike prize. We are excited to launch this years Share The Ride at the beginning of November. Stay tuned to the homepage for the launch announcement.





