Share The Ride: Looking Back at 2017 and Ahead to 2018.

Oct 25, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
Share The Ride - Stevie Smith Bike Park

by CalvinHuth
Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks.

Gaspi and Lukas continuing to bring smiles to kids in Europe

Since we started in 2013, Share The Ride have raised over $155,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world including the Czech Republic, Chile, India, Poland, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Taiwan and New Zealand and our Share The Ride family is growing every year!


Calgary stop of the 2017 Pinkbike Share the Ride program at the Sacred Heart Elementary school..


In 2017, Share the Ride raised a grand total of $45,390 and with help from our friends globally, we were able to host events in New Zealand, Czech Republic, USA, Canada, India and UK. Underprivileged children around the globe got to understand the immense satisfaction that owning a bike can bring. This year our goal is to raise $48,000 and distribute even more bikes around the world.

Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE

The Rich City Ride crew hosted a great event this year in Richmond California.

Working again with our industry friends for 2018, we have put together an awesome prize pool for you, with every $5 you donate you go into the draw to win a prize as well as the major prize bike prize. We are excited to launch this years Share The Ride at the beginning of November. Stay tuned to the homepage for the launch announcement.


Sharing the Ride with SOHO Bikes London.

Share The Ride goes to India in 2017.

Check out some of the distributions from 2017:
Calgary Canada
Richmond USA
Czech Republic
Stevie Smith Bike Park Opening, Nanaimo Canada


Visit www.pinkbike.com/sharetheride to donate.

2 Comments

  • + 3
 Proud to host my third Share The Ride event this January - The smiles from the kids are enough to fill your stoke tank all year long!! #goodkarma
  • + 1
 Thank you @sexley - We appreciate all that you do!! Can't wait for this years event Smile

