Share The Ride: One Month to Go - Donate and Win

Have you donated to Share the Ride yet? In one month we have raised more than $20,000! We've had donations coming in from Canada, Sweden, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, USA, Mexico and beyond. That's a whole bunch of bikes from people all over the world. We'd like to give a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far!
If you don't know, Share the Ride's aim is to raise $48,000 and reinvest that money into purchasing and distributing bikes to kids around the world. Our partners have contributed almost $20,000 worth of prizes for you to win, so every $5 you donate will count towards an entry into our giveaways. There's still one month left to donate for a chance to win one of these amazing prizes.
• One Cube
2018 Reaction YM, and One Cube Prize Pack
• One Rockshox
Pike Fork
• One Yakima
Hold-up Rack
• Three Kali
Shiva 2.0, 2 Kali Interceptor Enduro, Two Kali Maya Enduro Helmets.
• Two RaceFace
prize packs
• One GT
Pro Performer 29'er
• One SRAM
Eagle GX Drivetrain
• Two Whistler Blackcomb
Bike Park 5 day lift passes
• One SRSunTour
RUX or Durolux 27.5" fork
• Six TSG
Evo Skate helmets
• Two Giro
helmets Chronical and Cartel
• Three prize packs of 100%
Goggles and Gloves
• Two sixsixone
Prize Packs
• Two Alpinestars
Prize Packs
• One EVOC
Enduro FR Blackline bag
• One FSA
Gradient Crankset
• One Renthal
Cockpit
• One Schwalbe
Prize Pack
• One e*thirteen
TRS+Seatpost and TRS Cassette
• ThreeDissent
Labs Prize Packs How it works
• For every $5 donated between Nov 3rd, 2017 and Midnight PST of December 24th, you will earn one chance to win the Canyon Strive CF 7.0 and other listed prizes. Donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes.
• The winners will be selected from a spreadsheet using random selection.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.
• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities. Where will your money go?
• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.
• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs and other established charities and foundations to identify children from low-income families who will benefit from this gift.
• We are worldwide.
• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance. For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.
Your contribution will not only go towards a helmet and a bike but a new lease on life for a child. Donate what you can and know that you’ll be the difference between an average holiday season and a wheely wheely great one! Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE
