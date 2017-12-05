EVENTS

Share The Ride: One Month to Go - Donate and Win

Dec 5, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
Have you donated to Share the Ride yet? In one month we have raised more than $20,000! We've had donations coming in from Canada, Sweden, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, USA, Mexico and beyond. That's a whole bunch of bikes from people all over the world. We'd like to give a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far!

STR - India

If you don't know, Share the Ride's aim is to raise $48,000 and reinvest that money into purchasing and distributing bikes to kids around the world. Our partners have contributed almost $20,000 worth of prizes for you to win, so every $5 you donate will count towards an entry into our giveaways. There's still one month left to donate for a chance to win one of these amazing prizes.



Major Prize - Canyon Strive CF 7.0

BIKE SPECS

Rear Shock: Rockshox Monarch Plus RC3
Fork: Rockshox Lyrik RCT3
Headset: Acros Bloc LOC
Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle, 12S
Derailleur Hanger: Derailleur Hanger No.26
Chain Guide: MRP V3 S3
Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle Trigger, 12S
Brakes: SRAM Guide R
Cassette: SRAM XG-1275 Eagle, 12S
Wheelset: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline, 30 | 25mm



Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 | Maxxis Minion Semi Slick 2.3
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6K Eagle 30Z
Chainrings: 34
Chain: SRAM GX Eagle
Bottom Bracket: SRAM GXP
Stem: Race Face Aeffect
Grips: Canyon G5
Saddle SDG I-Fly MTN
Seat Post: RockShox Reverb Stealth B1
Saddle Clamp: Canyon Race Clamp

2017 Prizes - Donate for a chance to Win

Donate for Chance to Win one of these prizes

• One Cube 2018 Reaction YM, and One Cube Prize Pack
• One Rockshox Pike Fork
• One Yakima Hold-up Rack
• Three Kali Shiva 2.0, 2 Kali Interceptor Enduro, Two Kali Maya Enduro Helmets.
• Two RaceFace prize packs
• One GT Pro Performer 29'er
• One SRAM Eagle GX Drivetrain
• Two Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park 5 day lift passes
• One SRSunTour RUX or Durolux 27.5" fork
• Six TSG Evo Skate helmets
• Two Giro helmets Chronical and Cartel
• Three prize packs of 100% Goggles and Gloves
• Two sixsixone Prize Packs
• Two Alpinestars Prize Packs
• One EVOC Enduro FR Blackline bag
• One FSA Gradient Crankset
• One Renthal Cockpit
• One Schwalbe Prize Pack
• One e*thirteen TRS+Seatpost and TRS Cassette
• ThreeDissent Labs Prize Packs

How it works

• For every $5 donated between Nov 3rd, 2017 and Midnight PST of December 24th, you will earn one chance to win the Canyon Strive CF 7.0 and other listed prizes. Donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes.
• The winners will be selected from a spreadsheet using random selection.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.
• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.


Where will your money go?

• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.
• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs and other established charities and foundations to identify children from low-income families who will benefit from this gift.
• We are worldwide.
• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.

For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.


Share the Ride 2016

Your contribution will not only go towards a helmet and a bike but a new lease on life for a child. Donate what you can and know that you’ll be the difference between an average holiday season and a wheely wheely great one! Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE


  • + 3
 Wish the Canyon Strive CF was a tandem but I donated anyhow.

