Share The Ride: One Month to Go - Donate and Win

Have you donated to Share the Ride yet? In one month we have raised more than $20,000! We've had donations coming in from Canada, Sweden, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, USA, Mexico and beyond. That's a whole bunch of bikes from people all over the world. We'd like to give a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far!







If you don't know, Share the Ride's aim is to raise $48,000 and reinvest that money into purchasing and distributing bikes to kids around the world. Our partners have contributed almost $20,000 worth of prizes for you to win, so every $5 you donate will count towards an entry into our giveaways. There's still one month left to donate for a chance to win one of these amazing prizes.



Simply Donate for a Chance to Win:



Canyon Strive CF



If you don't know, Share the Ride's aim is to raise $48,000 and reinvest that money into purchasing and distributing bikes to kids around the world. Our partners have contributed almost $20,000 worth of prizes for you to win, so every $5 you donate will count towards an entry into our giveaways. There's still one month left to donate for a chance to win one of these amazing prizes.





BIKE SPECS



Rear Shock: Rockshox Monarch Plus RC3

Fork: Rockshox Lyrik RCT3

Headset: Acros Bloc LOC

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle, 12S

Derailleur Hanger: Derailleur Hanger No.26

Chain Guide: MRP V3 S3

Shifters: SRAM GX Eagle Trigger, 12S

Brakes: SRAM Guide R

Cassette: SRAM XG-1275 Eagle, 12S

Wheelset: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline, 30 | 25mm







Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 | Maxxis Minion Semi Slick 2.3

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6K Eagle 30Z

Chainrings: 34

Chain: SRAM GX Eagle

Bottom Bracket: SRAM GXP

Stem: Race Face Aeffect

Grips: Canyon G5

Saddle SDG I-Fly MTN

Seat Post: RockShox Reverb Stealth B1

Saddle Clamp: Canyon Race Clamp









• One

• One

• One

• Three

• Two

• One

• One

• Two

• One

• Six

• Two

• Three prize packs of

• Two

• Two

• One

• One

• One

• One

• One

• Three



How it works



• For every $5 donated between Nov 3rd, 2017 and Midnight PST of December 24th, you will earn one chance to win the Canyon Strive CF 7.0 and other listed prizes. Donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes.

• The winners will be selected from a spreadsheet using random selection.

• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.

• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.





Where will your money go?



• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.

• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs and other established charities and foundations to identify children from low-income families who will benefit from this gift.

• We are worldwide.

• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.







DONATE NOW

For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page. • One Cube 2018 Reaction YM, and One Cube Prize Pack• One Rockshox Pike Fork• One Yakima Hold-up Rack• Three Kali Shiva 2.0, 2 Kali Interceptor Enduro, Two Kali Maya Enduro Helmets.• Two RaceFace prize packs• One GT Pro Performer 29'er• One SRAM Eagle GX Drivetrain• Two Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park 5 day lift passes• One SRSunTour RUX or Durolux 27.5" fork• Six TSG Evo Skate helmets• Two Giro helmets Chronical and Cartel• Three prize packs of 100% Goggles and Gloves• Two sixsixone Prize Packs• Two Alpinestars Prize Packs• One EVOC Enduro FR Blackline bag• One FSA Gradient Crankset• One Renthal Cockpit• One Schwalbe Prize Pack• One e*thirteen TRS+Seatpost and TRS Cassette• Three Dissent Labs Prize Packs• For every $5 donated between Nov 3rd, 2017 and Midnight PST of December 24th, you will earn one chance to win the Canyon Strive CF 7.0 and other listed prizes. Donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes.• The winners will be selected from a spreadsheet using random selection.• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs and other established charities and foundations to identify children from low-income families who will benefit from this gift.• We are worldwide.• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.