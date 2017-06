Share The Ride - Richmond, CA 2017

Richmond, California, sits just across the water from the birthplace of mountain biking, Marin County, but it might as well be a different world. An industrial town of some 100,000 people, Richmond has long struggled with pollution, crime, a deeply underfunded school system, and poverty—about 20 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to official figures.For young people here, recreational opportunities are scarce. Trouble is abundant. But people in Richmond can imagine a brighter future and bikes are a big part of that vision.In a series of events starting shortly before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, two local nonprofits, Dirt World and Rich City Rides, teamed up with Pinkbike’s Share the Ride Foundation to distribute 20 BMX bikes (and one tiny push bike!) to Richmond youth.