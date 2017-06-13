SPONSORED

Share The Ride - Richmond, CA 2017

Jun 13, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
Share The Ride - Richmond CA

by KimBrennan
Richmond, California, sits just across the water from the birthplace of mountain biking, Marin County, but it might as well be a different world. An industrial town of some 100,000 people, Richmond has long struggled with pollution, crime, a deeply underfunded school system, and poverty—about 20 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to official figures.

For young people here, recreational opportunities are scarce. Trouble is abundant. But people in Richmond can imagine a brighter future and bikes are a big part of that vision.

In a series of events starting shortly before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January, two local nonprofits, Dirt World and Rich City Rides, teamed up with Pinkbike’s Share the Ride Foundation to distribute 20 BMX bikes (and one tiny push bike!) to Richmond youth.

Mongoose supplied the brand new bikes, which the kids were loving! Kali Protectives—makers of fine helmets and pads—provided helmets in a wide range of sizes and colors. Abus Locks came through with anti-theft protection. Huge thanks to all.

Rich City Rides, a nonprofit org dedicated to growing the city’s cycling culture, took the lead on building up the bikes and reaching out to economically disadvantaged youngsters to participate in the charitable events.

The first event was held at Dirt World, a 2.1-acre bike park under development in the heart of the city. (To support the park go here.) Full of energy and excitement, the young people—most of them grade-schoolers—went on a group ride with the crew from Rich City Rides and Dirt World, turning laps at a pump track and finding lines at the local skatepark.

The joy on their faces was obvious—and contagious. For them it was all a little bit miraculous: a bunch of people they’d never met in a town 1,000 miles away in another country had chosen to use their time, resources, and love to get them out riding. They were so stoked!

Words: AC Thompson
Photos: Josue Hernandez

Thanks to:
@mongoosebikes @KaliProtectives Abus Locks

