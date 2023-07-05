Video: Big Hits at Olivier Cuvet's 'Alchimie Invitational'

Words: Olivier Cuvet
Revamped yard, bigger lines, same vibe. Once again, the best French and some of the best European riders gathered to Olivier Cuvet’s yard for some good times and progressive session.
For Olivier, having a yard and sharing it with as many people as possible is very important. Why spending so much time digging and building if you don’t share it afterwards? As it’s Olivier’s yard, it’s not the biggest jumps, not sickest lines, not the gnarliest sh*t. What Alchimie Invitational is all about, is real time well spent. With progressive easy lines, mulch and masterclass building, everybody find in this safe environment a way to express himself.
Smile !
This result in an amazing atmosphere, with every rider willing to progress, but mainly and also share the sesh with the others, not having to battle any demon to get to the bottom of the line in one piece. While you might have seen bigger set up, the level of riding was insanely high. We witnessed some of the biggest tricks on big bike you could think of, the steeziest flows and the most pushed whips !
Worth waiting ? Sure bro !
Next gen' was there and didn't disappoint !
Tricks or style ? Both win !
Different lines for eveybody to enjoy, for cruising to sending, riders choose what they wanna ride !
Offered by Alchimie_cs
On Olivier Cuvet's
spot
Pics by Léo Grosgurin
Video by Sr Suntour