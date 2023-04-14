Video: Sharky Brown's Road To Darkfest 2023

Words: Whyte
Whyte freeride athlete Daryl “Sharky” Brown is heading back to Darkfest for 2023. We sat him down to find out how he's getting along in the run up to the event, after a very unlucky start to 2023 which included impaling his arm on a metal stake!
To celebrate another year of Daryl being invited to ride the biggest jumps in the world, we commissioned a special one-of-a-kind "Sharky" G-180 bike. We can't wait to see this shark fly.
Preparing your bike for Darkfest can be challenging as it's hard to experience the high speeds and compression forces anywhere other than at the event. Luckily for Daryl, he's already attended several times and knows what to expect. The first ride at Woburn allowed Daryl to get a feel for the new bike and to make sure everything is set up to his exacting requirements:
