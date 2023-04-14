Video: Sharky Brown's Road To Darkfest 2023

Apr 13, 2023
by Whyte Bikes  

Words: Whyte

Whyte freeride athlete Daryl “Sharky” Brown is heading back to Darkfest for 2023. We sat him down to find out how he's getting along in the run up to the event, after a very unlucky start to 2023 which included impaling his arm on a metal stake!

To celebrate another year of Daryl being invited to ride the biggest jumps in the world, we commissioned a special one-of-a-kind "Sharky" G-180 bike. We can't wait to see this shark fly.

Custom paint by FatCreations

A bespoke build

Sharky

Daryl x Darkfest

550lbs Coil

Sharky Brown

Preparing your bike for Darkfest can be challenging as it's hard to experience the high speeds and compression forces anywhere other than at the event. Luckily for Daryl, he's already attended several times and knows what to expect. The first ride at Woburn allowed Daryl to get a feel for the new bike and to make sure everything is set up to his exacting requirements:

Shakedown Ride

Shakedown Ride II

Shakedown Ride III

Watch the Sharky Brown Dream build video to see the beast come to life.


