Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase

Shaun Palmer's box truck, vintage 1981 Yamaha 465 motorcycle, Canyon hardtail, and Snap-on tools were recently stolen in Portland, Oregon. Palmer's personal belongings were removed from the truck, which was then totaled in a high-speed chase, according to a GoFundMe page created by Palmer's longtime friend, Brad Holmes.
|I have personally witnessed Shaun’s generosity over the years and I have seen Shaun help many others when they needed it most. I couldn’t think of a better opportunity than this for some of his friends, fans and loved ones to pay it forward to Shaun and let us help him recoup some of those losses. Thank you so much for your support!—Brad Holmes
The GoFundMe campaign has, at the time of this writing, raised $7,942 of its $25,000 USD goal and can be found here
.
35 Comments
Also...came for high speed chase video...leaving some what disappointed
The people that live there want this or they wouldn't vote for the people that create it.
Is he not doing endorsements anymore?