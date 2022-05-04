Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase

May 4, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Shaun Palmer's box truck, vintage 1981 Yamaha 465 motorcycle, Canyon hardtail, and Snap-on tools were recently stolen in Portland, Oregon. Palmer's personal belongings were removed from the truck, which was then totaled in a high-speed chase, according to a GoFundMe page created by Palmer's longtime friend, Brad Holmes.

bigquotesI have personally witnessed Shaun’s generosity over the years and I have seen Shaun help many others when they needed it most. I couldn’t think of a better opportunity than this for some of his friends, fans and loved ones to pay it forward to Shaun and let us help him recoup some of those losses. Thank you so much for your support!Brad Holmes


The GoFundMe campaign has, at the time of this writing, raised $7,942 of its $25,000 USD goal and can be found here.

Posted In:
Industry News


35 Comments

  • 54 0
 well that sucks...however, wouldn't insurance cover this? also, assuming they caught the asshat(s) involved, you could go after them for damages. Not sure go-fund me is necessary until he exhausts other remedies.

Also...came for high speed chase video...leaving some what disappointed
  • 2 13
flag KK11 (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 How dare you disrespect the PDaddy
  • 9 1
 I'm just a random guy who several times ran from cops at high speeds while drinking underage at parties in college and highschool...please donate here: GoFundMe.com/WahtAJoke
  • 6 0
 Have you ever tried to 'go after' a Portland tweaker for damages? Who knows what kind of insurance Napalm had, if any?
  • 1 0
 Whoever stole it, and was presumably caught, probably has nearly nothing for insurance to go after. Insurance should cover it... but I'm guessing they're dragging their feet.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure the vintage bike, MTB, and tools weren’t insured. But still crazy to have gofundme for every damn thing these days…
  • 1 0
 Portland is a shithole
  • 49 5
 Gofundme for a guy that earned millions just because he is well known and didn't want to pay for an insurance?
  • 36 0
 Isn’t this what insurance coverage is for?
  • 34 0
 Gofundme? Insurance by social media?
  • 17 3
 'Merica
  • 7 0
 Get help only if you are famous or exceptionally good at self-marketing. Sounds wrong to me.
  • 1 0
 ppl be strugglin
  • 18 0
 Cant say I agree with a gofundme. But I have a complete '81 Yamaha 465 collecting dust that I'd make him a smokin deal on.
  • 1 0
 I’ll buy it haha
  • 13 2
 I appreciate the support and efforts from his friends here - but - someone who has the financial means to even own a truck full of toys gets robbed..ok, and...Boo Hoo... I'm sure Shaun is a good dude, but, this is called LIFE. Sometimes shitty things happen to good people. Asking for a hand-out? $25k goal for what? I'm sorry that things got stolen by a bad individual, but, I'd rather we all send $10-20 towards Ukraine or some other humanitarian efforts, instead of just helping a boy get his toys back.
  • 13 0
 If the truck was totaled in a high-speed chase, then they caught the guy, right?
  • 14 7
 Even if they caught him the dumb shits running Portland probably let him walk that night. The company I work for has hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trucks and tools stolen yearly and the Portland police hardly even try anymore because they know the justice system will just let them out.
  • 10 3
 @nskerb: You realize the Justice is who you vote for.
The people that live there want this or they wouldn't vote for the people that create it.
  • 5 14
flag stonant (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @nskerb: the police hardly ever try because they are lazy and don’t do their jobs.
  • 7 0
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: In theory, yes. In practice, I don't agree. Everybody running for political office says they will fix problems like this. That isn't happening. It is actively getting worse.
  • 6 2
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: You don't live in a democracy.
  • 9 2
 Portland... The only city where take your kids to work day includes the phrase " That son, is the catalytic converter, now hand me that hacksaw"
  • 6 1
 "See, the Columbia river is beautiful; now help dad push this stolen car in it."
  • 5 0
 Faaarck. Enough with the GO-FUND ME bollocks. That company is a fraudulent enterprise facilitating so many scams. What ever happened to insurance, or simply dealing with it without putting a hand out for strangers to fill?
  • 7 1
 Ah yes, the 'ol leaving unattended valuable property in a vehicle within the Portland city limits lesson.
  • 2 0
 My buddies truck got stolen this past weekend in Camas, WA right across the river. Tons of tools and stuff in the canopy. There is a serious car theft problem in Portland.
  • 2 0
 Just Google "Shaun Palmer", the "net worth" part will fill automatically...

Is he not doing endorsements anymore?
  • 2 0
 Shaun's a real deal Legend
  • 16 18
 Watch that GoFundMe company. They misappropriated millions of donations without cause in Canada in February! It's much safer to just have a direct deposit to the recipient. GoFundMe can GoFkThemselves.
  • 5 2
 Lmao
  • 2 1
 @whateverbr0: LMAO when you need GofundMe in the USA just to go to call 911.
  • 2 0
 Palmer rides a Canyon?
  • 1 0
 Portland is such a shithole!
  • 1 0
 uh oh





