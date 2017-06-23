Pumptrack Challenge Photo Epic - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017









In front of giant peaks and under red skies, tonight the Austrian crowds gathered to witness one of the closest fought pump battles in recent memory. Kintner and Buchanan clashed predictably in the finals, but an extraordinary perfect tie in heat one left things wide open. Buchanan then pounced, snatching a narrow win over the queen herself to hit the podium with husband to be, Barry Nobles. In the men's, we saw familiar faces once again push through into the last rounds, but this time it was Les Gets runner-up, Chaney Guennet, taking his revenge and reigning supreme over a lederhosen-clad Ropelato.







Soderstrom superfans. Soderstrom superfans.





The pumptrack above the Innsbruck satellite ski town of Mutters. The pumptrack above the Innsbruck satellite ski town of Mutters.





Mike Haderer did not make the cut into the second round but still put on quite the show. Mike Haderer did not make the cut into the second round but still put on quite the show.





WWE Smackdown mode initiated, unfortunately not enough to wrestle Nobles out of the contest. WWE Smackdown mode initiated, unfortunately not enough to wrestle Nobles out of the contest.





With a fourth place qualifier, Martin Soederstrom proved that he is always someone to watch out for at the pumptrack events. With a fourth place qualifier, Martin Soederstrom proved that he is always someone to watch out for at the pumptrack events.





Chaney Guennet taking his revenge here in Austria after getting pipped on home soil by Loron. Chaney Guennet taking his revenge here in Austria after getting pipped on home soil by Loron.





Barry Nobles takes out Rotorua winner, Keegan Wright. Barry Nobles takes out Rotorua winner, Keegan Wright.





If you feel good, you ride well... Ropelato felt right at home here in Innsbruck. If you feel good, you ride well... Ropelato felt right at home here in Innsbruck.





Tomas Slavik looked strong but went out in the quarter-finals against Adrien Loron. Tomas Slavik looked strong but went out in the quarter-finals against Adrien Loron.





Strait already creeping ahead of Kiwi threat, Matt Walker. Strait already creeping ahead of Kiwi threat, Matt Walker.





Aiko Goehler was the only rider riding 27.5 wheels, but apparently, it was no advantage on today's tight course. Aiko Goehler was the only rider riding 27.5 wheels, but apparently, it was no advantage on today's tight course.





Kyle Strait on the hunt for glory in the quarter-finals. Kyle Strait on the hunt for glory in the quarter-finals.





Nobles booting his fellow American out of the competition. Nobles booting his fellow American out of the competition.





Mitch Ropelato railed the berms like no other. Mitch Ropelato railed the berms like no other.





Kathi Kuypers straining to catch up with Jill Kinter. Kathi Kuypers straining to catch up with Jill Kinter.





The battle of the Slaviks. The battle of the Slaviks.





Micayla Gatto carried some good speed but tiny mistakes would cost her the win over Geraldine Fink. Micayla Gatto carried some good speed but tiny mistakes would cost her the win over Geraldine Fink.





Martin Soederstrom pushed hard in the second round... Martin Soederstrom pushed hard in the second round...





...but could not beat the young German, Benedikt Last who advanced into the quarterfinals. ...but could not beat the young German, Benedikt Last who advanced into the quarterfinals.





Last, impressed once again, but was dispatched by eventual winner, Guennet. Last, impressed once again, but was dispatched by eventual winner, Guennet.





Slavik, aggressive as ever, but unable to out-do Loron. Slavik, aggressive as ever, but unable to out-do Loron.





Adrien Loron qualified second fastest and won every round like it's no big deal until he had to face Mitch Ropelato. Adrien Loron qualified second fastest and won every round like it's no big deal until he had to face Mitch Ropelato.





Cheek to cheek, Nobles and Loron push across the beam for a photo finish. Cheek to cheek, Nobles and Loron push across the beam for a photo finish.





Buchanan deadlier than an Aussie black widow. Buchanan deadlier than an Aussie black widow.





Carolie Buchanan with the win against Vaea Verbeeck. Carolie Buchanan with the win against Vaea Verbeeck.





Eyes on the prize for Jill Kintner. Eyes on the prize for Jill Kintner.





The pumptrack power couple, Buchanan and Nobles. The pumptrack power couple, Buchanan and Nobles.





Great racing, a huge crowd, and an epic backdrop made the main event one of a kind. Great racing, a huge crowd, and an epic backdrop made the main event one of a kind.





Chaney Guennet and Barry Nobles in the gate. Chaney Guennet and Barry Nobles in the gate.





Nobles brought the fight to Innsbruck and Frenchman, Guennet, but in the end pushed too hard and would have to settle for bronze. Nobles brought the fight to Innsbruck and Frenchman, Guennet, but in the end pushed too hard and would have to settle for bronze.





Switzerland's Lucia Oetjen was on fine form but would lose out to fellow Swiss rider, Fink. Switzerland's Lucia Oetjen was on fine form but would lose out to fellow Swiss rider, Fink.





Geraldine Fink won the small final and took third. Geraldine Fink won the small final and took third.





These pants were made for riding and that's just what they'll do... These pants were made for riding and that's just what they'll do...





Nobles salutes the Austrian crowds before his grudge match with Loron. Nobles salutes the Austrian crowds before his grudge match with Loron.





With a big mistake just in front of the last turn, Adrien Loron lost plenty of time and it put Barry Nobles into third place. With a big mistake just in front of the last turn, Adrien Loron lost plenty of time and it put Barry Nobles into third place.





Buchanan waits alone in the gate for the rematch after a perfect tie with Kinter in heat one. Buchanan waits alone in the gate for the rematch after a perfect tie with Kinter in heat one.





Close was hardly even the word for the Kinter-Buchanan face-off. Close was hardly even the word for the Kinter-Buchanan face-off.





Buchanan hammering to the beam taking the win over the Crankworx Queen by 0.03 seconds. Buchanan hammering to the beam taking the win over the Crankworx Queen by 0.03 seconds.





Another win for France and Chaney Guennet. Another win for France and Chaney Guennet.





Ropo and Guennet enjoy the calm before the final storm. Ropo and Guennet enjoy the calm before the final storm.





The crowd went nuts as the men were battling it out for first and second. The crowd went nuts as the men were battling it out for first and second.





So close, but no cigar for Mitch tonight. Just a big old celebratory schnitzel and a few Stiegels... So close, but no cigar for Mitch tonight. Just a big old celebratory schnitzel and a few Stiegels...





Your Innsbruck pump bosses: Buchanan and Guennet, Kinter and Ropelato, Fink and Nobles. Your Innsbruck pump bosses: Buchanan and Guennet, Kinter and Ropelato, Fink and Nobles.



