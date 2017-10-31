VIDEOS

Shift in Perception with Wade Simmons and Jesse Melamed - Video

Oct 31, 2017
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  
Shift in Perception

by RockyMountainBicycles
Views: 538    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


The freedom that comes from riding two wheels is like no other. From the first time that you rolled past the end of the driveway, to the most recent ride on your favourite singletrack trail. The evolution of how you ride will change, but your love for the ride never should. Wade Simmons and Jesse Melamed are generational masters of our sport and are driven to push their own limits using new technologies to help ride trails in a new light.

www.bikes.com pipeline

bigquotesMy motivation in mountain biking has always been to find creative lines and link uber-tech sections with fluidity. Having up to this point ridden 2.3–2.5 tires for 20+ years, I know the limitations. Now with the addition of the plus tire, I find my line choices evolving and that’s awesome to me!Wade Simmons

www.bikes.com pipeline

Creativity has always kept things fresh for Simmons. On the trail, he makes things happen that simply shouldn’t be possible, all while navigating extremely technical terrain with ease. He’s always been this way. Looking back at his segment in “Shift,” a breakout role for a much younger Godfather, it’s always been about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

www.bikes.com pipeline

bigquotesIt’s become apparent to me that the big advantage of running plus tires is the ability to maintain momentum and speed over rough terrain. The tires eat rough for breakfast! It can be a bit more finicky dialing in the tire pressure, but once you find the right balance, it's game on.Wade Simmons

www.bikes.com pipeline

Jesse is laser-focused, and his race results against the World’s fastest are proof. He knows when to go for it, and anyone who’s ridden with Jesse will attest that he’s all-in once his tires hit the trail. Commitment is in his character, and being able to unlock and tap into unconventional lines has set him apart at the EWS and back home in Whistler.

bigquotesRunning plus tires is great for reminding me there is more than one way to see a trail. It opens my mind to what’s possible and helps me visualize the different lines when practicing for an EWS race.”Jesse Melamed

www.bikes.com pipeline

www.bikes.com pipeline

bigquotesRiding the all-new Pipeline is like riding any new bike, it's fun and exciting! I like to jump around and play with the trail, and the Pipeline lets me get away with landing in even the roughest sections and calling it a “landing”. Every time I get away with riding a stupid line, it motivates me to find another one. It's my favorite way to ride a bike, and a trail.Jesse Melamed

www.bikes.com pipeline

The all-new Pipeline has 140mm of rear travel, 10mm more than the previous version. Being able to fine-tune the geometry and rear suspension of the bike is made possible by the Ride-9 Adjustment System embedded on the link. Jesse, who is known for charging hard and as fast as possible, has his Ride-9 set to Position 1 which is the slackest and most progressive setting. Wade, who loves a supple top end and a bit more linear feeling suspension, prefers his Pipeline in Position 3.

bigquotesJesse shreds, I love riding with that guy! He puts a smile on my face because he reminds me of myself when I was younger; just bouncing around on his bike trying stupid things. He’s who I would consider being a “true” mountain biker, someone who enjoys all aspects of riding. When we ride together we constantly challenge each other, and session sketchy features and fool around... this is what mountain biking is all about!Wade Simmons

Presented by Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Featuring the all-new Pipeline

Film
A Film by Max Berkowitz
Featuring Wade Simmons & Jesse Melamed
Edited by Max Berkowitz
Typography by Mike Taylor
Photography by Robin O’Neill

Must Read This Week
Watch the Winning Run: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
81633 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2017
78094 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
62921 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
62039 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2017
58865 views
17 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2017
56347 views
Finals Photo Epic - Red Bull Rampage 2017
51224 views
Ridden and Rated: Six Flat Pedals
39937 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Riding chubby ones is not for me. Maybe it would be better in a dark room, or even better if it never happened at all. Wouldn't it be nice if none of them were chubby...I prefer skinny to chubby or fat. They dont make rubbers thick enough for that if you ask me. If you pay enough to ride anything its probably going to be a good time. I dont have that kind of money though. And if I ever ride anything other than skinny or "normal", you wont hear me tell my friends how good it was...



Disclaimer, I have ridden all sizes....and I'm just being a dick about it like that "how to be a mtber" video said to.
  • + 3
 Sweet vid, love the difference in riding styles. But plus tyres? Come on....
  • + 3
 I hope Jesse's injuries from Finale are healing up
  • + 1
 "Riding the all-new Pipeline..."

Really? He said "all-new"? Who speaks like that? No one not in marketing, that's who.
  • + 2
 Both riders pulling some sick shit there.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028419
Mobile Version of Website