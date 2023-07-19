Video: Shiggy Mac Hits Handbuilt Shore Lines on Kona’s Process X

Words: Kona
There are few things in this world that are hard to beat – the Process X and hand-built trails would make our list a thousand times and we'd be willing to bet a carbon bike that Scott "Shiggy" Mackay feels the same. Somewhere deep in the forest of the North Shore, where no being of faint heart can find, Shiggy and crew whip up some breathtaking lines and if X marks the spot, they're doing their best to make sure it really makes its mark.
Long awaited and much anticipated, the Process X is finally available. Two builds to satiate the masses, the Process X CR
and Process X CR DL
look almost too good to rally down a mountain.
Big Bikes. Big Builds. Big Moves. Shiggy basks in it.
Could this be our most eye-catching paint job to date?
Finally, the answer is yes. Yes, you can have a Process X. Yes, you can smash through that section faster. Yes, you can pedal to the top. Twice.
Yes. You. Can.
You are 100% correct.