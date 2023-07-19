Video: Shiggy Mac Hits Handbuilt Shore Lines on Kona’s Process X

Jul 19, 2023
by Kona Bikes  

Words: Kona

There are few things in this world that are hard to beat – the Process X and hand-built trails would make our list a thousand times and we'd be willing to bet a carbon bike that Scott "Shiggy" Mackay feels the same. Somewhere deep in the forest of the North Shore, where no being of faint heart can find, Shiggy and crew whip up some breathtaking lines and if X marks the spot, they're doing their best to make sure it really makes its mark.

Process X CR
photo

Long awaited and much anticipated, the Process X is finally available. Two builds to satiate the masses, the Process X CR and Process X CR DL look almost too good to rally down a mountain.

Process X CR

Process X CR
Process X CR

Big Bikes. Big Builds. Big Moves. Shiggy basks in it.

Process X CR

Process X CR
Process X CR

Could this be our most eye-catching paint job to date?

Process X CR

Process X CR
Process X CR

Finally, the answer is yes. Yes, you can have a Process X. Yes, you can smash through that section faster. Yes, you can pedal to the top. Twice.
Yes. You. Can.

photo
Process X CR DL
photo
Process X CR


12 Comments
  • 26 0
 8k for a bike on old Zeb, old RS shock, old GX, AL wheels. Really hard to understand what Kona is trying to achieve with that for end users…
  • 10 0
 DPX2 making a comback? Haha
  • 2 6
flag Roost66 (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 looks like a Float x
  • 2 1
 @Roost66: definitely a DPX2
  • 3 0
 @danielfloyd: My bad, I was looking at the nonstudio pictures.

You are 100% correct.
  • 1 0
 Interesting how the closeup photo is a float x, but the full bike photo andthe parts spec lists a dpx2…
  • 10 0
 Is it just me or do those look just like the old ones....?
  • 2 0
 All they've done is took away the chainstay adjustment and left it close to the short setting.
  • 3 0
 I really like that pink color. I can’t explain it… it just works.
  • 1 0
 Was thinking the same.
  • 3 0
 THE SHIGSTERRRRR
  • 1 0
 Dude rips!





