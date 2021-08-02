Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals

Saint PD-M829



• Dual concave platform

• Fore-Aft: 16.1 - 11.6 - 16.1 mm

• Sideway: 13.9 - 11.6 - 13.9 mm

• 10 pins, +4 optional inner positions

• 6 mm and 3 mm pins included

• Platform size: 121 x 110 mm





• Aluminum + carbon composite resin

• Center thickness: 11.6 mm

• Durable chrome-moly axle and thin pedal body

• New axle and bushing construction

• 8 mm hexagon wrench mount

• Weight: 397 g



XT PD-M8141



• Dual concave platform

• Fore-Aft: 17.5 - 13.3 - 17.5 mm

• Sideway: 17.2 - 13.3 - 17.2 mm

• 10 pins, +4 optional inner positions

• 6 mm and 3 mm pins included

• Platform size: 112 x 109 mm





• Durable chrome-moly axle and thin aluminum pedal body

• New axle and bushing construction

• Center thickness: 13.3 mm

• 8 mm hexagon wrench mount

• Weight: 428 g



SLX PD-GR400



• Center thickness: 16 mm

• 9 removable pins per side

• Platform size: 101 x 96 mm



• Resin composite pedal body with bushing construction axle

• 8 mm hexagon wrench mount

• Weight: 394 g



Shimano have announced new versions of their Saint and XT pedals, and introduced a new composite SLX-level pedal. The new additions are significantly lighter than their predecessors, and they're also quite a bit thinner too. The previous XT pedals were were wide and durable, but their 18mm center thickness was taller than many of the other options on the market.The new Saint pedals have an 11.6mm center thickness, and the XT pedals measure 13.3mm, which should help reduce the number of pedal strikes thanks to that extra ground clearance. The pedals use a new axle and bushing design, and have a dual concave platform shape. Both models come with 6mm and 3mm pins, and by the looks of the photos those 6mm pins should offer a serious level of grip.The SLX pedals are a more basic, and more affordable, composite offering. They have 9 removable pins per side, and a 16mm center thickness. They're available in red, black, or blue.We're still waiting to hear back about pricing and availability, but I wouldn't toss your current pedals in the garbage just yet – it's highly likely these won't be available until early next season.