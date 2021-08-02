Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals

Aug 2, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Shimano have announced new versions of their Saint and XT pedals, and introduced a new composite SLX-level pedal. The new additions are significantly lighter than their predecessors, and they're also quite a bit thinner too. The previous XT pedals were were wide and durable, but their 18mm center thickness was taller than many of the other options on the market.

The new Saint pedals have an 11.6mm center thickness, and the XT pedals measure 13.3mm, which should help reduce the number of pedal strikes thanks to that extra ground clearance. The pedals use a new axle and bushing design, and have a dual concave platform shape. Both models come with 6mm and 3mm pins, and by the looks of the photos those 6mm pins should offer a serious level of grip.

The SLX pedals are a more basic, and more affordable, composite offering. They have 9 removable pins per side, and a 16mm center thickness. They're available in red, black, or blue.

We're still waiting to hear back about pricing and availability, but I wouldn't toss your current pedals in the garbage just yet – it's highly likely these won't be available until early next season.


Shimano flat pedals 2022
Shimano flat pedals 2022


Saint PD-M829

• Dual concave platform
• Fore-Aft: 16.1 - 11.6 - 16.1 mm
• Sideway: 13.9 - 11.6 - 13.9 mm
• 10 pins, +4 optional inner positions
• 6 mm and 3 mm pins included
• Platform size: 121 x 110 mm


• Aluminum + carbon composite resin
• Center thickness: 11.6 mm
• Durable chrome-moly axle and thin pedal body
• New axle and bushing construction
• 8 mm hexagon wrench mount
• Weight: 397 g




Shimano flat pedals 2022
Shimano flat pedals 2022

XT PD-M8141

• Dual concave platform
• Fore-Aft: 17.5 - 13.3 - 17.5 mm
• Sideway: 17.2 - 13.3 - 17.2 mm
• 10 pins, +4 optional inner positions
• 6 mm and 3 mm pins included
• Platform size: 112 x 109 mm


• Durable chrome-moly axle and thin aluminum pedal body
• New axle and bushing construction
• Center thickness: 13.3 mm
• 8 mm hexagon wrench mount
• Weight: 428 g







Shimano flat pedals 2022
Shimano flat pedals 2022


SLX PD-GR400

• Center thickness: 16 mm
• 9 removable pins per side
• Platform size: 101 x 96 mm

• Resin composite pedal body with bushing construction axle
• 8 mm hexagon wrench mount
• Weight: 394 g



bike.shimano.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pedals Shimano Shimano Saint


31 Comments

  • 42 1
 Shimano is like the kid who disappears for a semester of class then comes in the last day and gets an A+.
  • 1 0
 Shimano are bicycles.
  • 7 0
 400g seems to be some magical barrier for flat pedals with chro-moly axles. Composite pedals like the Nukeproof Electron comfortably stay under that weight, affordably too. Aluminum pedals can stay under with a lot of machining, but that's reflected in the price. Same goes for magnesium, albeit with less machining.

Overall, sub 400g metal pedals are usually about four times the price of a similarly "light" composite pedal.

Which brings me to the Saint pedal. Sub 400g with chro-moly axles and an aluminum + carbon composite resin body! This might be a killer pedal, can't wait to see the pricing!
  • 3 1
 Concave, convex, flat. Anyone out there test enough pedals to notice a difference? I'm running the OneUP convex pedals and I like them. They allow my foot to move a little bit easier when not under load, but grip well when under pressure. I'm guessing it probably comes down to personal preference.
  • 2 1
 Convex feels better after a couple hours pedaling. I too like the convex OneUp pedals. Flat (non concave) are also pretty good.
  • 6 0
 @ajaxwalker, I prefer concave pedals - the way they allow my foot to sink into them creates a more secure feeling. It's definitely personal preference, though, and in many cases altering the pin heights is an easy way to change the feel of a pedal.
  • 1 0
 I just duct tape my feet to the crank arms
  • 2 0
 The real questions I have:
Will they snap off or is there enough support at the spindle?
Are they sealed well? That open spot is sure to be filled with dirt in about 4 seconds.
Why are we still using pins that have to be replaced from the top?
  • 1 0
 I was dreaming of something like those resin pedals, they sound perfect. I just wonder what the bushing arrangement is like, but Shimano are usually very good at that sort of thing. They have proper bolts though the pedal as pins, which I greatly prefer to needing special replacement pins. I think I can eeek another 6 months from the excellent sixpack menace pedals I currently have
  • 4 0
 Do these pedals win medals?
  • 7 0
 Are they attached to Sam Hill's bike?
  • 2 8
flag LuvAZ (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 for ugliest? yes.
  • 5 0
 @LuvAZ: no u
  • 3 0
 I take the plastic one’s.. not that I like them but because they’re not gonna be sitting right next to the crank arm
  • 1 0
 Shout out to shimano for making pedals that are approaching good dimensions for people with feet above a size 12. Still waiting for some 140x140 platforms for my size 15s though...
  • 2 0
 Only the SLX has rear entry pins. So I guess it’s SLX for the win if the shape is good.
  • 1 0
 New axle/ bushing and thinner body. Are we losing the loose ball bearings we've grown accustom to with Shimano?
  • 1 0
 I negative for me if it's true, I love the ease of servicing their pedals and much cheaper in the long run than £20 on a service kit every year or so
  • 1 0
 I trust a Shimano pedal to be tough af but those top loaded pins need to go. PD-MX80 had it right
  • 1 0
 well Shimano.. these a 'step' in the right direction from your old line up.
  • 1 0
 Apparently shimano thinks the smaller feet a biker has the less money he wants to spend on pedals???
  • 1 0
 They look quite a bit slimmer than the old saints I’ve been riding for years.
  • 1 0
 Nice !
  • 1 1
 Still too heavy
  • 1 0
 how are the resin ones that heavy? way above RF Chesters, OneUp, HTs.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



