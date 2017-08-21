PRESS RELEASES

Shimano Announces 4-Piston XT Brake Caliper

Aug 21, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Shimano XT 4 piston

There hasn't been a four piston version of Shimano's XT disc brakes since the early 2000s, but now the powerful stoppers are back for another round. Aimed at aggressive trail riders, along with the eMTB crowd, Shimano says that the M8020 caliper delivers 20% more stopping power over the current 2-piston M8000 caliper.

For riders who already have XT brakes and are thinking about upgrading, the good news is that the caliper is backwards compatible with the M8000 lever. When the new calipers become available this December they'll retail for $119.99 each, or $199.99 for the caliper and lever.

XT 165mm cranks
Shimano also have a 165mm XT crankset on the way, although it's being billed as e-bike specific. There's no reason it wouldn't work on a non-motorized bike, though, and for shorter riders, or anyone looking for extra ground clearance, it could be a worthy option.


www.shimano.com

50 Comments

  • + 18
 I am no longer upset about your lack of 12 speed innovation. Good move Shimano!
  • + 2
 Why would you be upset in the first place? 12 speed is another "innovation" MTBing doesn't need. This is sick though. XTs are the best brakes on the market.
  • + 5
 I agree! Upgrading what are possibly the best brakes ever and making them backwards compatible? Double win right there!
  • + 7
 As a person who's been on 11 speed and 12 speed, I'm over the moon (in an ecliptic way) about my 12 speed. I can run a single 34t ring up front and never run out of gears for any style of riding. I'll never go back to 11 speed because of that. Sram has certainly improved from all the negative issues from previous drivetrains which makes eagle so great but I still prefer the crispness and two-click lever of Shimano.
  • + 4
 Yes but this one goes up to 12. INNOVATION!
  • + 2
 SRAM for drivetrain, Shimano for brakes. Same on all of my bikes. Admittedly though, I'm still on 11 speed and plenty happy.
  • + 9
 What will be the difference between these and Zee?
  • + 3
 Price?
  • + 7
 weight. hopefully Wink
  • + 5
 Power. Although these are a 4 piston, the piston diameter and brake pad service are smaller. Think of these as Zee's little brother.
  • + 3
 What's the different between Zee and Saint?
  • + 21
 @PHeller: spelling
  • + 2
 Thanks for the replies. Interesting about the piston diameter. I have a set of Zees on both my park and trail bikes and TBH never noticed the weight.
@PHeller main (only?) difference I believe is the reach adjustment on Zee levers requires an allen key, while Saints adjustment is tool free. And the gold details.
  • + 5
 Zee price and Zee name.
  • + 0
 The weight is super minimal compared to other components like cranks etc @beast-from-the-east. I'm wondering if they will use the same pad size as before or beef the current XT pads up a little. If they don't, people are gonna be burning through pads faster than Trump burns through White House personal.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: Saint levers are more sleek as well, similar to the xtr and the zee is a similar lever to the last generation xts where you can take the cap above the reservoir off.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: weight and design the saints have a little more swag
  • + 2
 Shimano, setting their priorities directly to emptying my bank account with 200% accuracy. Me: .........Half way sat down Shimano: "oh here sir is a chair" Me: "I'm going to go broke so comfortably"
  • + 2
 Oh man, count me in! I have M8000s right now and love them and would totally upgrade to a pair of 4 pistons, especially as I look to add another bike to the stable.
  • + 2
 Gonna change out the calipers on my trail bike so hard...
  • + 4
 Maybe finally E-Bikes are giving back to the sport !?!?
  • + 4
 Assuming these will work with my XTR Trail levers?
  • + 1
 Yah definitely. Now to try to break my XTR calipers so I can get these babies...
  • + 1
 YES I said I was ready to give up on Sram, ONLY if Shimano XT 4 piston came out; said it for years. I got a set of RS Guides for sale lol
  • + 1
 I just brought some mt5's last week to replace my M8000's. If they had released this earlier I would be all over it.
  • + 1
 Awesome brakes! The only thing i think shimano brakes are missing is a pad contact adjustment.
  • + 1
 Oh sick, they painted the Shimano Zee's sparkly black and put XT on the side. Zee are redonk BTW!
  • + 2
 Meh il stick with my zee's
  • + 1
 more expensive than Saint, and have less brake power and look cheaper? This won't make it into my rig any time soon...
  • + 2
 why choose these over Zee's?
  • - 3
 Because they're better
  • + 3
 These XT's come with an adjustable lever and I bet they are a little lighter in weight too. In short, these are more "Enduro" and thats where the money is.
  • + 1
 what about 785 levers no dice?
  • + 3
 I have zee calipers and 785 levers/master cylinders with no issues so I bet this will work
  • + 1
 My bet is that as long as the same banjo fitting works, it's compatible.
  • + 1
 I hope to see XTR Trail go to 4 piston......
  • + 2
 4 pot XTR coming soon ?
  • + 1
 Wonder if the 165mm cranks will be 83mm BB compatible...
  • + 1
 So does anybody have an easy way to break my calipers and nothing else?
  • + 1
 Hammer.
  • + 1
 via giant iceberg in the north atlantic and years on the bottom of the ocean until a submersible with a mechanical claw arm finds it. Oh, wait, you said "easy."
  • + 1
 Just don't bleed them every
  • + 1
 Retail for $199? So... $99 on ChainReaction?
  • + 1
 Cool. do they use the same pads as current xt?
  • + 1
 Stupid prices.
  • + 1
 Wait, what year is it?
  • + 0
 Finally! An direct alternative to my Guides
  • + 1
 There are objective measures of brake power / torque out there and Guides are about the same as XT. Unless you think modulation will improve with new calipers.
  • + 1
 Nice! About time!!!!
  • + 1
 Yes pls

