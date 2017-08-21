Shimano Announces 4-Piston XT Brake Caliper



There hasn't been a four piston version of Shimano's XT disc brakes since the early 2000s, but now the powerful stoppers are back for another round. Aimed at aggressive trail riders, along with the eMTB crowd, Shimano says that the M8020 caliper delivers 20% more stopping power over the current 2-piston M8000 caliper.



For riders who already have XT brakes and are thinking about upgrading, the good news is that the caliper is backwards compatible with the M8000 lever. When the new calipers become available this December they'll retail for $119.99 each, or $199.99 for the caliper and lever.











Shimano also have a 165mm XT crankset on the way, although it's being billed as e-bike specific. There's no reason it wouldn't work on a non-motorized bike, though, and for shorter riders, or anyone looking for extra ground clearance, it could be a worthy option.