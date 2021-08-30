Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors

Aug 30, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Shimano has added a new rotor option to their lineup, the RT-MT905, which allows riders with 6-bolt hubs to take advantage of the heat dissipation technology that was previously only available in a Centerlock version.

The Ice Technologies Freeza design consists of a layer of aluminum sandwiched between two outer steel layers, with a portion of that aluminum extending below the steel layers to act like a cooling radiator. Compared to stainless steel rotors, Shimano claims the IceTech rotors allow brake pads to last 10% longer, and create a 150°C (270°F) overall temperature reduction.

When the rotors become available in early 2022 there will be 180mm and 203mm versions. Shimano did release a 220mm stainless steel rotor a few months ago, so I wouldn't be surprised if a 220mm version of the RT-MT905 gets added in further down the road. For now, Shimano says that the heat dissipation benefits of IceTech make it possible to avoid going with larger or thicker diameter rotors.

The 180mm version is priced at $85.99 USD, and the 203mm version will retail for $94.99 USD.




Greg Minnaar had the new rotors on for his World Champs winning run, although it didn't really look like he used his brakes that much...


30 Comments

  • 32 0
 Cool
  • 5 0
 Uh oh
  • 3 0
 Uh oh
  • 1 0
 @GotchaJimmy: UH OH
  • 30 9
 Screw centerlock
  • 5 9
flag p-m-z (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 no, I hate 6 bolts coming loose(even with lock tight on it). centerlock is da best
  • 20 0
 Braking news
  • 12 3
 Wow, how is this new. This is Shimano accepting people don't want centrelock. What nonsense.
  • 4 0
 Yes but also it’s interesting that Chris King who sponsor The Syndicate have discontinued 6-bolt hubs (and even discontinued DH hubs too), they only manufacture centrelock - strange decision
  • 2 0
 All they have to do now is release them in 180 & 200mm
  • 7 0
 Awesome! Can't wait to buy some of a these in 2024!
  • 4 0
 So it's the "Freezr" version that is now available in 6 bolt. You can already get 6-bolt Ice-Tech rotors.
  • 3 0
 150 degree temperature reduction? Does anyone know how hot brake rotors actually get? That's insane.
  • 4 0
 The best way to know is to grab them at the bottom of a big steep descent. Then you'll know.
  • 1 0
 @nozes: can confirm that with FREEZAS it still burns your leg when you press it against.
  • 1 0
 It's funny, I find Center Lock exceedingly more convenient to use than 6 bolt and but yet I never, ever, buy Center Lock anything when buying a bike or wheels. I just don't care.
  • 3 0
 Looks like they’ll brake the bank too…
  • 3 0
 $95 for a rotor. Sweet.
  • 2 0
 I-cy there finally listening to riders and making a 6 bolt version.
  • 1 0
 Centerlock, 6-bolt, microspline, xd, 4 technologies, 4 times as much hubs for the same function. Annoying.
  • 2 0
 That’s cool
  • 2 1
 Sweet. Now 6 bolt riders can experience rotor warp every 3 rides...
  • 1 0
 nice upgrade lmao
  • 1 0
 203mm still.....
  • 1 0
 That's 3mm more braking power than a typical rotor!
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: maf
  • 1 0
 It's about time.
  • 4 7
 You mean re introduce? They were available just without freeza back when they first came out in 2013. I had a set.
  • 4 0
 Not the same thing. The 'Freeza' is whats new here.
