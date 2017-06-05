Shimano Announces New Gravity-Oriented Pedals, Shoes

Shimano has a new range of pedals and shoes on the way, including the first clipless pedal to wear the Saint badge. Take a look at the full details below, but before you reach for your wallet, keep in mind that these products aren't scheduled to be available until November 2017.







Saint M820 Clipless Pedals



The M820 is Shimano's the first Saint-branded clipless pedal, developed over the last three years with extensive input from Neko Mulally and Sam Dale, two downhill racers that are notoriously hard on their equipment. It might not be the most elegant looking pedal, but Shimano decided to prioritize durability over everything else when they created the M820.



The pedal doesn't have the pop-up clip-in mechanism found on the M646, which reduces the number of moving parts, and also reduces the likelihood of damage when it's smashed into rocks or roots. The chomoly axle was also designed to be nearly indestructible, able to withstand the forces generated from repeated hard landings and other impacts. Claimed weight is 546 grams per pair. MSRP: $160 USD.











Saint M828 Flat Pedal



Shimano's previous Saint flat pedals were reliable workhorses, but in the years since their introduction they began to become overshadowed by the thinner and wider options hitting the market. Shimano's response is the new M828, with an octagon shaped body and 12 pins on each side. The pedals are 1mm thinner in the center than they are at the front and the back, but the use of different pin lengths (5mm front and rear, 3.5mm in the center) helps to exaggerate this and create even more grip underfoot. Weight is a claimed 493 grams. MSRP: $180 USD











XT M804 Flat Pedal



Shimano will be offering two different sizes of their new XT flat pedals, one with a 100 x 105mm platform (460 grams), and the other with a 110 x 115mm platform (503 grams) in order to accommodate a wider range riders. After all, there's really no point in having a massive pedal if you have tiny feet, and vice versa. The concave pedals have 10 pins on each side that are available in 3mm and 5mm lengths. MSRP: $100 USD









The AM9 now has a speed lace system and a quicker drying upper. The AM9 now has a speed lace system and a quicker drying upper.



AM9 Shoes



The shape of the Shimano's popular AM9 downhill shoe remains relatively unchanged, but they now have a speed lace system, as well as an upper that's constructed from a quicker drying material to help keep them from getting saturated on wet rides. MSRP: $150 USD.











AM7 Shoes



The AM7 is aimed at enduro racers and all-mountain riders, with a slightly stiffer sole than the AM9 - they're a 6 on Shimano's scale, while the AM9s are a 5. Mesh side panels help with ventilation, while neoprene gaiter helps keep debris from working its way into the shoes. There's no missing the bright lime green color, but there's also a more subdued grey / blue version for riders who'd rather keep a lower profile. MSRP: $130 USD.











GR9 / GR7 Shoes



Not into clipping in? Shimano also introduced new flat pedal versions of the AM9 and AM7 - the GR9 and GR7. Michelin has stepped into handle the sole's rubber compound, and while Shimano does admit that the shoes may not be the absolute stickiest on the market, they say that they've achieved a level of grip that should work well for all riders.





