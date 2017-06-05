FIRST LOOK

Shimano Announces New Gravity-Oriented Pedals, Shoes

Jun 5, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Shimano has a new range of pedals and shoes on the way, including the first clipless pedal to wear the Saint badge. Take a look at the full details below, but before you reach for your wallet, keep in mind that these products aren't scheduled to be available until November 2017.

Saint M820 Clipless Pedals

The M820 is Shimano's the first Saint-branded clipless pedal, developed over the last three years with extensive input from Neko Mulally and Sam Dale, two downhill racers that are notoriously hard on their equipment. It might not be the most elegant looking pedal, but Shimano decided to prioritize durability over everything else when they created the M820.

The pedal doesn't have the pop-up clip-in mechanism found on the M646, which reduces the number of moving parts, and also reduces the likelihood of damage when it's smashed into rocks or roots. The chomoly axle was also designed to be nearly indestructible, able to withstand the forces generated from repeated hard landings and other impacts. Claimed weight is 546 grams per pair. MSRP: $160 USD.



Saint M828 Flat Pedal

Shimano's previous Saint flat pedals were reliable workhorses, but in the years since their introduction they began to become overshadowed by the thinner and wider options hitting the market. Shimano's response is the new M828, with an octagon shaped body and 12 pins on each side. The pedals are 1mm thinner in the center than they are at the front and the back, but the use of different pin lengths (5mm front and rear, 3.5mm in the center) helps to exaggerate this and create even more grip underfoot. Weight is a claimed 493 grams. MSRP: $180 USD


XT M804 Flat Pedal

Shimano will be offering two different sizes of their new XT flat pedals, one with a 100 x 105mm platform (460 grams), and the other with a 110 x 115mm platform (503 grams) in order to accommodate a wider range riders. After all, there's really no point in having a massive pedal if you have tiny feet, and vice versa. The concave pedals have 10 pins on each side that are available in 3mm and 5mm lengths. MSRP: $100 USD



The AM9 now has a speed lace system and a quicker drying upper.

AM9 Shoes

The shape of the Shimano's popular AM9 downhill shoe remains relatively unchanged, but they now have a speed lace system, as well as an upper that's constructed from a quicker drying material to help keep them from getting saturated on wet rides. MSRP: $150 USD.


AM7 Shoes

The AM7 is aimed at enduro racers and all-mountain riders, with a slightly stiffer sole than the AM9 - they're a 6 on Shimano's scale, while the AM9s are a 5. Mesh side panels help with ventilation, while neoprene gaiter helps keep debris from working its way into the shoes. There's no missing the bright lime green color, but there's also a more subdued grey / blue version for riders who'd rather keep a lower profile. MSRP: $130 USD.


GR9 / GR7 Shoes

Not into clipping in? Shimano also introduced new flat pedal versions of the AM9 and AM7 - the GR9 and GR7. Michelin has stepped into handle the sole's rubber compound, and while Shimano does admit that the shoes may not be the absolute stickiest on the market, they say that they've achieved a level of grip that should work well for all riders.


The GR7 has a neoprene cuff around the ankle, and mesh side panels.
A look at the new sole developed in conjunction with Michelin.






41 Comments

  • + 18
 I suppose aesthetics, weight and profile aren't that important in a flat pedal...
  • - 3
 aren't clipless supposed to be lighter than flats.
  • + 4
 @chyu: My XTR clips are 379g. There are plenty of flats lighter than that.
  • + 3
 @chyu: Strong, Light, Cheap…Pick Two
  • + 9
 Aesthetics, pedals? All mine look like they've been chewed by the Iron Giant within a week of being fitted, they could black, they could be red, they all end up hammered silver.
  • + 1
 @Euskafreez: These are probably strong, but cheap and light they are not.
  • + 7
 Shimano need to make something heavier duty than the xt/xtr trail pedals, and lighter than these saint or dx clipless pedals. I like my SPD mechanisms and i like my enduro specific marketing buzzworded niche products!

Shut up and take my enduro specific boost pedal money!
  • + 11
 Ouch, 503g...
  • + 12
 to be honest, we'll end up shaving 100g off these next time we crash through a rock garden
  • + 7
 Counting grams on pedals is usually silly, but when one weighs almost 550g compared to a spank oozy that weighs 360g, that's almost a half pound of extra weight!
  • + 6
 I like the fact they have the bigger size on the xt pedal. might be worth trying. There arent a ton of options in that size range.
  • + 5
 Shimano finally manages to bring the 2007 line-up of flat pedals to market. Rather disappointing. Still new rubber on the shoes is a worthwhile upgrade.
  • + 3
 Disappointing they didn't come out with a new axle diameter "standard". Or at least use something like a Whitworth thread and claim a 1.1% improvement in stiffness. [sigh]

Actually, the pedals are too pricey for my means, but I would bang if/when they go on clearance.
  • + 3
 Not sure how the flat pedal ends up costing more than the SPD, but ok. Interested to try the saints, I'm still on M647 DX pedals even on trail bike as I didn't like the feel of the XT trails! best ever made.
  • + 7
 Nice design, though
  • + 1
 So much innovation.... Can't wait for the new Shimano Mini Disk player to come out so I can listen to tunes on the trail. I heard it's going to come with the best headphone cord every made on it.
  • + 3
 I can't wait to nab a set of these new Saint pedals off of the next Pinkbike "Online Deals."
  • + 1
 Just a question -- what's the point of a flat/SPD hybrid? It seems to me that if you're running flats, then you don't need the clips. If you're clipping in, your shoe takes care of the flat part.
  • + 1
 It's for DH riding, if you become unclipped in a techy or rough section and don't get a break to clip back in, it gives you a platform to stand on, just until you can clip back in. Better than trying to balance on a tiny slippy metal lump. Smile
  • + 1
 Hope they have improve the soles of the flat pedal shoes. I would get 6 months tops out of the old ones. Great design, crappy sole.
  • + 4
 Finally
  • + 2
 Was hoping for a floating pedal like the m647 was. This just looks like a HT pedal to me...
  • + 3
 What are the thicknesses?
  • + 1
 I like the speed lace on my Salomon trail running shoes, but I love the regular laces on my AM45's more!
  • + 1
 I just want the pedal to be easily rebuildable. Something not possible with their last DH flats.
  • + 1
 old saints are rebuildable, you just can't get individual parts for them, just the complete axle assembly.

They're still making the old saints, calling them Gr500 www.bikeradar.com/mtb/news/article/atherton-racing-team-with-shimano-to-unveil-new-shoe-pedal-lines-50077
  • + 2
 180$ for 500g pedals?
  • + 1
 $160 USD? I'll wait for clearance sale on next spring
  • + 1
 Love the look of the clipless Saints. I"m buying. Nice work @shimano
  • + 1
 Those XTs are looking pretty good Wink
  • + 2
 I actually just excitedly said aloud "wow XT flats"
An now Normal people are looking at me funny
  • + 1
 180 Bucks ?
  • - 1
 Still no sealed bearings Shimano? Good thing there's a 2yr warranty, free pedals every 6 months for life! Smile
  • + 2
 How are you going through Shimano pedals every six months? Mine last years without needing any service.
  • + 1
 Every Shimano pedal I have had of the last 25 years has been bomb proof. Zero issues, other than one set of 535's from back in the day. My current XT trail pedals are 5-6 years old and I have never touch them. What are you doing to destroy the bearings?
  • + 1
 I'm running an old set of DX flats (10 seasons!), and all I've had to do is replace pins. They are on their third bike now. Mind you, I'm way too old to be hucking to flat anymore!
  • - 3
 I liked the original saint flats. Cheap, solid, reliable.
  • + 1
 I did too. What the hell makes these cost twice as much?
  • + 1
 @Rucker10: nothing, people are just willing to pay more for them.
Below threshold threads are hidden

