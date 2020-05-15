Shimano Announces New ME700 Clipless Pedals

May 15, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Shimano has added a new affordable clipless pedal into their lineup, the PD-ME700. Rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it? The pedals retail for $65 and have the wider body and thinner platform that first appeared on XTR and XT level pedals.

The ME700 pedals are essentially the replacement for the M530 pedals that have been in Shimano's lineup for nearly a decade, and they're 7.7mm wider and 1.2mm thinner than their predecessor. Along with the extra width, there's an elevated rear portion that's designed to increase the amount of contact with a rider's shoe for better power transfer.

The pedals have an aluminum body, a chromoly axle, and use Shimano's proven cup and cone bearing system. The claimed weight is 486 grams, and they should be available by September 2020.


PD-EF202
PD-EF205


Along with the new clipless pedals, Shimano also debuted two new flat pedals, although these are aimed more at casual riders and commuters rather than serious mountain bikers. Take the PD-EF205, for example. The $45 pedal has an aluminum body and a resin friction plate underfoot; according to Shimano it's “designed for use with formal footwear.”

The $40 PD-EF202 is a little more off-road worthy, but the lack of replaceable pins and chunky aluminum body means it's probably best suited for cruising to the beach or bar rather than tackling a tricky DH line. Like the clipless pedals, the new flat pedals are expected to be available in September.


11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Nice update. I've beat on my M530s for many years now and they've really held up well to the abuse.
  • 3 1
 Kinda funny that Shimano's 'entry level' platform spd pedal, that costs about £25 is infinitely tougher than any other brand's £100+ spd pedal
  • 2 0
 I was running the cheap 530s for ages, whenever the cleat wore out I would just buy new pedals and they came with new cleats for basically the same price and just cleats.
  • 2 0
 Had spds for almost 20 years this is the first one I have gotten excised for in a while.
  • 2 0
 You could've just waited for a sale instead of selling a kidney.
  • 2 0
 Still running M737 and M525 from 1993 - not looking to change as they work perfectly
  • 1 0
 That’s very cool. You must ride somewhere without much rocky terrain or you bike must have a high BB because mine get thrashed. Even on climbs!
  • 1 0
 Once again shimano bring a good value product
  • 1 0
 Replacing a $35 pedal with a $65 pedal??
  • 1 0
 Take my money!
  • 1 1
 PD means gay in French

