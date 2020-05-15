Shimano Announces New ME700 Clipless Pedals

Shimano has added a new affordable clipless pedal into their lineup, the PD-ME700. Rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it? The pedals retail for $65 and have the wider body and thinner platform that first appeared on XTR and XT level pedals.The ME700 pedals are essentially the replacement for the M530 pedals that have been in Shimano's lineup for nearly a decade, and they're 7.7mm wider and 1.2mm thinner than their predecessor. Along with the extra width, there's an elevated rear portion that's designed to increase the amount of contact with a rider's shoe for better power transfer.The pedals have an aluminum body, a chromoly axle, and use Shimano's proven cup and cone bearing system. The claimed weight is 486 grams, and they should be available by September 2020.Along with the new clipless pedals, Shimano also debuted two new flat pedals, although these are aimed more at casual riders and commuters rather than serious mountain bikers. Take the PD-EF205, for example. The $45 pedal has an aluminum body and a resin friction plate underfoot; according to Shimano it's “designed for use with formal footwear.”The $40 PD-EF202 is a little more off-road worthy, but the lack of replaceable pins and chunky aluminum body means it's probably best suited for cruising to the beach or bar rather than tackling a tricky DH line. Like the clipless pedals, the new flat pedals are expected to be available in September.