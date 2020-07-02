Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary

After 25 years since they first debuted, Shimano has decided to release an updated version of their SPD Sandals giving a whole new generation of riders the chance to feel the breeze between their toes as they hit the trails. If that's really something people want.
The SD-501A SPD sandals haven't seen many changes since Shimano released a modern version of the infamous classic after the brand marked 25 years of SPD in 2016. The main difference with the anniversary offerings is the all-new textured footbed with Shimano claims offers a more secure grip for your toes. Also, the Sandals now have a design that more closely resembles the originals with retro styling and the classic yellow SPD logo. They come with adjustable velcro straps to ensure a close fit and the sole is compatible with 2-bolt SPD cleats.
Starting this week the 25th Anniversary sandals will be available for $130 a pair in 38-48 EU sizing. You can find out more here
.
45 Comments
People mis-understand the usefulness of these. This is my all-weather year-round shoe. I use them for short 30-mile rides and I've ridden them on 800-mile randonees.
In the summer you can wear them barefoot (for a shorter ride) or with a lightweight sock.
In the winter you can easily wear them with 2-3 layers of neoprene and gore-tex socks for warmth and waterproof-ness.
On long rides, your feet will swell; the sandals are easy to loosen to accommodate that.
If you develop a hot-spot it's easy to adjust the straps so your foot moves a bit and alleviates the discomfort.
