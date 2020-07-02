Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary

Jul 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After 25 years since they first debuted, Shimano has decided to release an updated version of their SPD Sandals giving a whole new generation of riders the chance to feel the breeze between their toes as they hit the trails. If that's really something people want.

The SD-501A SPD sandals haven't seen many changes since Shimano released a modern version of the infamous classic after the brand marked 25 years of SPD in 2016. The main difference with the anniversary offerings is the all-new textured footbed with Shimano claims offers a more secure grip for your toes. Also, the Sandals now have a design that more closely resembles the originals with retro styling and the classic yellow SPD logo. They come with adjustable velcro straps to ensure a close fit and the sole is compatible with 2-bolt SPD cleats.



Starting this week the 25th Anniversary sandals will be available for $130 a pair in 38-48 EU sizing. You can find out more here.

45 Comments

  • 33 0
 This one deserved a cool shred edit with a high profile sponsored rider. Missed opportunity. We always have the long term review from Mike Levy to look forward to. I trust PB won't disappoint us.
  • 3 0
 Make spd jandals (i.e. flip-flops) and Eddie will do it in his enduro yoga pants!
  • 1 1
 Mike kazimer, you need to take these for a spin aboard the grim donut.
  • 2 0
 I guess you missed Amaury Pierron wearing these in the Commencal edit.
  • 2 0
 Said edit should have included said high profile rider changing from his white Nike Monarch's or New Balance 623's. Said rider should also be wearing tan cargo pants or jorts. Shimano should have also released them to coincide with Father's Day. So many missed opportunities.
  • 18 0
 34.18% of all riders at the opening day in Whistler rode these.
  • 21 0
 They'd go great with a Hawaiian shirt.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: finally you can release the Grim Donut test ride, now that you have the special foot equipment available, no more excuses!!! Smile
  • 11 0
 There is a certain smell that recumbent riders get when they haven’t washed their shorts in 5 days. For me, that is the smell of SPD sandals.
  • 1 0
 Truth! Official footwear of the recumbent commuter.
  • 2 0
 Downhillers don't wear these things? I thought dragging a big tow through a berm or flat corner was a thing. Every good rider gets to do it, once.
  • 9 0
 For MTB I use 5-10s, but I've been exclusively riding SPD sandals on the road for two decades. The last time I saw a good sale I picked up few pairs, but they're all getting a little raggedy by now, so I'm interested to try the update.

People mis-understand the usefulness of these. This is my all-weather year-round shoe. I use them for short 30-mile rides and I've ridden them on 800-mile randonees.

In the summer you can wear them barefoot (for a shorter ride) or with a lightweight sock.

In the winter you can easily wear them with 2-3 layers of neoprene and gore-tex socks for warmth and waterproof-ness.

On long rides, your feet will swell; the sandals are easy to loosen to accommodate that.

If you develop a hot-spot it's easy to adjust the straps so your foot moves a bit and alleviates the discomfort.
  • 5 0
 Just need a really baggy set of wrinkled khaki shorts, a star wars shirt and a crooked helmet to go with this while whipping your bike flat over crab apple hits....
  • 5 0
 UH, it's not April 1st, right?
  • 6 0
 TAKE MY MONEY!!!!
  • 3 0
 We made fanny packs cool again. This was bound to happen...its 2020 after all.
  • 4 1
 Fashion faux pas: sandals with socks.
  • 3 0
 We're just not German enough to understand
  • 1 2
 Yep! Clearly a boomer showing off his new sandals in front of his big RV.
  • 3 0
 Can't wait to be seeing these at the bike park again.
  • 4 0
 cya later big-toe nail!
  • 2 0
 Must be worn with socks for the full #dadlyfe effect.
  • 1 0
 @Fresh1: white socks would accentuate the effect. loud and proud
  • 3 0
 Nice try shimano... April 1st 3 months ago.
  • 2 0
 It was only a matter of time.
  • 2 0
 These would be perfect with my "Dad Bike".
  • 3 1
 Why not... dorks already ride with fanny packs these days.
  • 3 0
 Jesus approved.
  • 1 0
 Ugliest, dorkiest, most revolting MTB footwear out there. God I want a pair so bad.
  • 1 0
 It is all fun and games until you stub your toe or impale one.
  • 4 3
 Ultimate style fail - socks and sandals. :-/
  • 1 0
 That will match so well my bike full of German boutique brands stuff
  • 2 0
 Amazing
  • 1 0
 Gimme these and some of Handup's new Jorts and I'll be set!
  • 1 0
 My toes are hiding away in fear.
  • 1 0
 Its like people wearing riding shoes without socks on or just ankle socks.
  • 1 0
 Shimano x Crocs. Heck of a missed opportunity on that one.
  • 1 0
 But with socks!?!?!? Come on...
  • 1 0
 Now, where’s my Marin?...
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for clipless flippy floppies.
  • 1 0
 With this Floridian whether it almost sounds like a good idea
  • 2 1
 Hideous
  • 2 2
 If they collaborated with Birkenstock’s id be all over that.
  • 1 0
 I'll take two.
  • 6 0
 They come in pairs, dummy

Post a Comment



