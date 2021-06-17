Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays

Jun 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Bicycle Retailer reports that the Shimano facility in Malaysia that has been shut down until 28 June could lead to further product delays in the cycling industry.

The facility had been operating at 60% capacity from June 1 due to local government regulations aimed at curbing a fresh wave of COVID 19 infections. However, these guidelines have now been extended and as a result, Shimano will be shutting down the facility until the end of the month.

Shimano said, "The Malaysian government announced a total lockdown from June 01 to June 14 considering the situation of COVID-19. However it was extended until June 28. Consequently, we also have to extend our Malaysian factory shut down until June 28.”

Shimano opened its Malaysian facility in 1990 and it generally manufactures their lower-end to mid-range products there, while its high-end products, such as XTR, are manufactured in its Japanese facility.

Cycling supply chains have been disrupted following a massive demand for new bikes and parts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These issues have been exacerbated by factory shutdowns due to national lockdowns, restricted capacity due to social distancing, a lack of availability for shipping and even the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal.

The Malaysian shutdown is another factor that could lead to further supply chain issues. Not just for those riders waiting for aftermarket Shimano parts but for bike manufacturers who wish to spec their bikes with OE products from cycling's largest component brand before releasing them for sale. Several product managers indicated to us that this shutdown is likely to cause delays in upcoming products.

We will update this article as any more information becomes available.

Posted In:
Industry News Shimano Coronavirus


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
135814 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121755 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
90853 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
56813 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
50284 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
47594 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46516 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
44662 views

25 Comments

  • 19 0
 Also SRAM: holds beer with consistent and predictable pressure, and some squealing.
  • 10 0
 WILL!
There’s zero “may” or “could” about it.
This coupled with 3 port closures in China, raw material shortages and myriad other factors means the worst could be yet to come.
  • 3 11
flag DoubleCrownAddict (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Another good reason to buy a gearbox bike, no rear derailleur to replace!
  • 4 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict I dunno man, certain brands look like they’ve nailed it with ordering, YT for one…
  • 2 0
 Ha yeah, I had a chainlink foul on a relatively new SLX chain this week. All I needed was one chainlink, called almost ever large bike shop in town 0 shimano chains or even extra chainlinks that I could purchase, luckily a family member that is coming to visit found a new deore chain in their town and were able to pick it up for me. Pretty crazy
  • 6 0
 Shimano opened its Malaysian facility in 1990 and it generally manufactures their lower-end to mid-range products there.

So according to many a brand I won’t mention, this effects any 2021 bike up to about 6k then.
  • 5 0
 Solution, start pressuring local politicians to stop international vaccine apartheid and start exporting vaccines overseas ASAP. In the US we are reaching vastly diminished vaccine uptake which means thousands of doses are being wasted every single day that would not be wasted in countries like Malaysia.
  • 1 0
 Murica just sent Canada a million extra doses for free to speed up the border opening. They have their priorities
  • 6 0
 Oh, ok, I give in, the signs are clear to me now, time for me to start doing some actual bike maintenance.
  • 1 0
 Won’t be long and I’ll be lubing my chain with used motor oil
  • 5 2
 Manufacturing facilities in Malaysia that involve production of medical equipment or other "emergency" or "essential" equipment gain priority for 60% work force over those locations that do not. Sorry, but the Malaysian government most likely does not include bicycle parts in this bucket. Sure, your Shimano (or other bicycle component) products could be manufactured at a site that also makes components for hospitals, emergency workers or the like, but because the supply chain is stressed you can bet your Dogecoin that those customers won't receive priority on the manufacturing lines.

From: Supply chain engineer on nightly calls with Singapore and Malaysia to assess priority of medical and essential equipment being ran over bicycle parts and vacuum cleaners.
  • 2 0
 I broke my XT 12v dérailleur recently. It seems i was not alone to brake the soft aluminium body.

The derailleur was out of stock everywhere, I only could find an item on Aliexpress.

Don't break your Shimano parts now folks!
  • 1 0
 I found a zee10sp rear mech for my son on Amazon for $60. Grabbed it while i could, since his is on its last leg. I seen an SLX rear 12sp mech for $205 the other day. Pretty much the only Shimano rear mech available anywhere from what i have seen. The struggle is real.
  • 5 0
 Shimano SLX Chain For Sale
$299
  • 4 0
 Basically a new reason to push up prices...
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike reports that used drivetrain sales double in 3 hours.
  • 1 0
 We shouldn't just talk about cheap labor manufacturing like its OK. Shimano and all others should be be manufacturing in Japan, UK, Canada or US.
  • 1 0
 Deore and down is manufactured in Malaysia. SLX and above is manufactured in Japan.
  • 3 0
 I feel like I'm one bad mechanical away from not being a mountain biker
  • 4 2
 So happy I have my Zerode!
  • 1 0
 Malaysia is a shit show at the moment. I think it's lockdown number four and its been running for a while.
  • 1 0
 "Cause"?

I think exacerbate is the word here.
  • 1 0
 MAY cause delays? That’s an understatement of epic proportions

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008132
Mobile Version of Website