Shimano Files Patent Detailing Machine Learning for Automatic Suspension Control

The Shimano patent shows a drop-bar bike, but it focuses on mountain bikes with both front and rear suspension in several places.

Machine Learning for Automatic Bicycle Suspension Control

Fig. 9 shows the flow of information between sensors, a control unit, a learning module, and a voice recognition device that takes rider feedback

Who is the intended beneficiary of this technology?

But, Shimano Doesn't Produce Suspension Components

Look again at F4 and F5 on the seat post. These are electric motors for controlling saddle tilt angle and fore-aft position on the rails

A Natural Evolution of the Dropper Seat Post?