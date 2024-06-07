Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]

Editor's Note: The original version of this article suggested the patent in question concerned a 6-piston brake caliper. We had incorrectly interpreted Fig. 3 as an exploded diagram of one side of a dual-sided caliper. The patent actually describes a single-sided brake caliper housing three pistons, in which only one brake pad is pushed into the moving rotor. The second pad is fixed in position.
A recent patent filing
from Shimano depicts a 3-piston brake caliper that mounts directly at the drop out. In all versions, it is shown to be positioned inboard of the swingarm, directly in front of the hub. That's in stark contrast to the swingarm-mounted positions we currently see on mountain bikes. Multiple versions are shown where an adaptor bolted to the caliper bolts onto the chainstay portion of the swingarm, presumably to prevent the caliper from rotating as the brake is applied. In some versions, the adaptor is shown with a number of other mounting points, the purpose of which is not so clear.
Much of the patent's text discusses how such a design stands to be more cost-effective to manufacture, with no mention of performance benefits such as power or heat management.
Briefly, an axle mounting bracket (62) that extends radially outward from the drop out accommodates a brake pad (14), the position of which remains fixed. A second brake pad (16) is the one that is pushed by the three pistons housed within the inboard portion of the caliper body. It has a magnetic backing that acts to couple it to a magnet that appears to be housed inside one of the three pistons. All of these components are labelled in Fig. 3.
Throughout the patent document, only a rear-mounted caliper is shown.
A major advantage of mounting the caliper in this way is to ensure consistent caliper alignment with the rotor. With the position of the rotor and caliper dependent on the same thing; i.e., the position of the hub in the drop out, the assembly should allows be perfectly centered. With calipers mounted to the swingarm, there is always huge scope for misalignment, and most riders will be familiar with the time-consuming task of aligning a brake caliper to a rotor to prevent it rubbing.
An axial mounting arrangement is not uncommon in the world of motorcycles, but it is very uncommon on bicycles. A notable exception is the N°2 Caliper with floating brake arm, manufactured by Hope Technology in the 90s (thanks to Alan Weatherill for reaching out to share this). The axle-mounted design was made to allow frames without brake mounts to run a hydraulic disc brake. The caliper, mounted to a bracket extending out from the drop out, was prevented from rotating with a floating brake arm that mounted where the cantilever brake would have otherwise been positioned. All that said, that Hope caliper was a 2-piston design with one on each side pushing the pads into the path of the rotor.
That's in great contrast to the caliper depicted in this recent patent from Shimano. Being a single-sided design, there are inherent performance-limiting drawbacks. During a braking event, one of two things may happen, dependent on the exact arrangement; either the movable pad will push against the rotor forcing it to flex into the fixed pad or, the rotor is consistently in contact with the fixed pad (creating friction), and the braking only occurs when the movable pad is pushed into it.
Ultimately, it's difficult to see exactly what about this design is new, and therefore patentable. Right now, it seems there is no real performance advantage to the design and that it is basically a way to simplify and standardize brake setup on bikes where performance is not the top priority. Examples could include commuter bikes or, more likely, cargo and e-cargo bikes where utility and reliability and the top priorities.
The last paragraph... way to bury the lede! The mounting is the primary thing mentioned in the patent! In fact, the only mention of numbers of pistons is to point out that it could be a single-piston system.
The mounting system dominates the document text, including that the adapter can be an integral part of the caliper, and that making it axle centric simplifies the frame portion of the mounting system. They're claiming the integration allows for simplified and potentially more compact systems, which makes sense, and _allows_ increasing the piston count but does not require it.
Simplifying the mounting system comes from the axle being part of the positioning, so the mounting points on the frame are free to be moved around. It could be inside the frame as shown, or it could be belong the chainstay, or above the seatstay. The real point is that the axle constrains most of the positioning, thus the frame mount only has to manage the force transfer and can more easily be placed in the strongest place for a given frame since it doesn't have to deal with locating the caliper relative to the axle.
tl:dr; This patent is about mount positioning and mount integration, NOT about piston count.
looks more like a floating 3 piston to me like the Gustav was.
pad 14 screws to part 18 (62) therefore does not move relative to the left side of the "caliper"
Does it? Main piston area to caliper piston area creates the power relation (and motion ratio). Number of pistons is arbitrary for a given surface area. More pistons may _allow_ more surface area, but it doesn't have to. It may be used purely for packaging: changing the size and shape of the caliper.
Um, no. Zero single-pivots* have the brakes on the seat stay, it's on the chainstay. Split-pivots can have it on either.
*(if it's direct-drive single swing-arm like an Orange or Evil, is that the chain- or seat-stay? Imma say chain stay.)
