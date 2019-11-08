Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission

Nov 8, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Shimano gearbox patent application

Jack Luke, an assistant editor at BikeRadar, routinely scours the US Patent Office for cycling-related filings. This one was tucked away under the ubiquitous title, "Sliding Component and Bicycle Internal Transmission Device" by Shimano Inc. in Japan. (See the patent application here)

In his comprehensive article, Luke mentions that the word "gearbox" never appeared in the patent. No doubt an intentional ploy to hide the monstrously huge news that the world's largest component maker in cycling has been developing a comprehensive strategy to produce a sequential-shifting 13-speed hybrid transmission that substitutes heavy, draggy gears with lighter, more efficient roller chain, sealed from the elements and bathed in an engineered lubricant. All this, including advanced drawings of how the gearbox will be mounted in production and its programmable electronic shifting controls, are described in detail.

Honda G-Cross DH bike
Honda G-Cross DH bike shared very similar shifting technology. Honda photo


Big news? I'd say so, but the concept isn't new. The famous Honda DH bikes used a similar gearbox. Honda's transmission featured a chain and cassette, sealed from the elements inside an aluminum and carbon shell, that was shifted by a modified derailleur which slid laterally on a shaft to provide a perfect chain line. Rumors point to another large drivetrain maker that "may" have developed and tested a roller-chain hybrid gearbox as well in the not too distant past. What makes Shimano's patent application so important is, um, Shimano.

Shimano Isn't Bluffing

The smoking gun in Shimano's application can be found in the details. The abstract drawings depict a concept that is near production, not a bunch of cut-and-paste bicycle parts adorned with play school cogs and components. The side shot of the bike,
Inside the Honda Gearbox

by MTBcut
Views: 42,970    Faves: 346    Comments: 57

for instance, depicts a high level of integration and shows how the drive sprocket could be correctly aligned for a modern high-pivot suspension. The three-quarter view of the transmission further illustrates an evolved, working concept.

Shimano gearbox patent application
Abstract drawings rarely depict concepts at such an evolved level.
Shimano gearbox patent application
The cranks overdrive the transmission, which reduces torque and facilitates lighter-weight components.

Special Lubricants

Shimano's application also describes in detail, a special lubricating fluid that when combined with a surface treatment that traps the substance in the meta, will shear at a prescribed thickness and prevent metal-to-metal contact at high pressures. Both the lubricant and the technical details of the surface treatment are detailed in the application. Does that sound speculative? I didn't get that impression either.
Shimano gearbox patent application
Shimano's proposed lubricant and surface treatment work together to eliminate the possibility of metal-to-metal contact.

Why Roller Chain?

Why roller chain? No other strategy can compete with a roller chain for low friction losses in rotary power transfer at low RPM and high torque loads - especially at low power inputs. The enemy of roller chain drives is dirt. Tests at the University of Utah proved that friction losses in roller chain drives were minimal, regardless of the type of lubricant, even when lubricant was absent. Dirt, and angular misalignment, however, contributed to large friction losses in the trials. Shimano's transmission handily solves both of those issues and then some.

Shimano gearbox patent application
Shimano gearbox patent application


According to the application, Shimano's gearbox pairs two opposing seven-cog cassettes. a small "derailleur" slides on an angular shaft between them to shift the chain to each gear, while maintaining a perfect chain line in each selection. To extract 13 speeds from only seven pairs, one of the cassettes can be shuttled laterally, which presents six more gearing options. This strategy ensures low friction, because only one pair of sprockets are engaged at any moment, and keeps the transmission simpler, lighter weight and also, minimizes its width.

Shifting to the next gear is proposed in the application to be either electric, or cable operated, but either way, you wouldn't have to figure out which gear you were in. You'd only be pushing one of two levers on the right side of the handlebar. Another plus is that the transmission would be moving as long as the bicycle was in motion, so you would be able to effortlessly change as many gears as you wanted while coasting.

Shimano gearbox patent application
A "derailleur" device moves the chain between two mirror-image cassettes (left image). After seven shifts (middle image), the lower cassette is moved over one space (right image) and offers six additional gears - 13 speeds in total.

What Lies Ahead?

Is there a future for this? Absolutely. Gearboxes that use toothed gears must be constructed from the finest materials, with aerospace tolerances in order to approach the efficiency of roller chain drives on bikes sold at the department store level. Shimano's concept bridges that gap with a protected, permanently lubricated transmission that will operate efficiently when constructed with average quality bearings and moving parts. That means this gearbox will eventually be scalable and thus
Shimano gearbox patent application
Gearing options (light band) between two seven-cog cassettes.
appear at a number of price points. Conventional gearboxes are not - which is why the gearbox bike has never been moved into mass production.

We'll keep an eye on Shimano and report further developments.



Posted In:
Industry News First Looks Drivetrains Shimano


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
115031 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
63994 views
10 of the Best Handlebar Mounted Bike Lights Ridden & Rated
49057 views
Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’
48992 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
45123 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
44353 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Brings it Home in 'Act.III'
43713 views
Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles
41504 views

32 Comments

  • 28 0
 there we go, i guess shimano wasnt behind of the 1x race. they were secretly jumping ahead. im excited, finally heading in the right direction !
  • 3 3
 Now you need to buy 2 XTR cassettes ad 2 chainrings per bike! Just kidding! Super exciting news!
  • 13 1
 Classic PB comments, "We want gearboxes!!!" "Big companies need to work on gearboxes". Then freaking Shimano has incredibly promising patent that solves issues with current gearboxes. Pb comments: "Not the kind of gearbox I want."
  • 9 0
 I'm glad that Shimano patented this and not the other big manufacturer... Should be more reliable.
  • 3 1
 I'm really excited for the possibility of belt driven gear box mountain bikes, but this still doesn't look like it. It looks big, bulky, and still runs a chain and cassette in a tighter package. I'm sure it will hold up a lot better as it will be away from elements and sounds like it has some hi-tech lube Shimano is working on, but I still feel like once every other season you will need to be doing repairs...maybe I'm wrong. Still I love to see the big mfg trying new things and innovating. Not everything becomes a product, but they usually learn from it.
  • 11 0
 I'll take "once every other season", beats the hell out of "regular cleaning and lubing and still have to replace the $$$ cassette with alarming frequency."
  • 2 0
 Interesting. It would seem that Hayes planned to market a very similar idea based on the PeteSpeed concept:

mbaction.com/hayes-to-market-chain-driven-gearbox-system-oct-5

www.facebook.com/MTBVR/photos/pcb.1746318255618298/1746313558952101/?type=3&theater
  • 1 0
 This gearbox was the SHHHHTTTTTT!! Was/ is it lighter than current gearboxes? I would love for someone to interview former riders of the Honda team to get their take on the gearbox and Honda. Why was this stuff never available to the public?
  • 1 0
 Honda prototypes are never available to the public. Whether it's Moto GP and SBK bikes, Formula 1 cars or even the famed RN-01 DH bikes they either go back to Honda, to a museum after being fitted with display build kits or they go straight to the crusher. Exactly what Honda were testing with the DH bike only the people at Honda will ever know. It was rumoured to be about Trials bike frames and improving their aluminium forming, but that's as much as anyone guessed. It was a real shame, a Honda production DH bike would have rocked.
  • 1 0
 I'm not positive if it is lighter, but I don't see why it wouldn't be. The honda system was basically the derailleur system we know today, except it was all packaged inside a box. The two twists were... the chain ring moved on a shaft so that the chain moved in a perfectly straight all the time. What I'm not sure of with the shimano system is the external chain. The honda's had the freewheel in the gearbox and the rear hub was actually a fixed gear. This meant that as long as the bike was moving, you could shift without pedaling because the chains always moved. Long story short, there's a good potential we won't see a big weight gain. The honda system was proprietary to honda and they never intended to build mountain bikes for public sale. Every night at the races, the gear box was removed and each mechanic was responsible for looking after it and keeping it locked in their hotel rooms. None of the RNO1 bikes exist anymore except one at honda HQ and one in Greg Minaar's shop.
  • 2 0
 Looks amazing. But it makes a Pinion looks pretty compact. I’m sure that further development could shrink it down, in fact I’d be happy with fewer gears and a lighter, smaller system.
  • 1 0
 I wonder about a comparison with a Pinion too. Specifically weight and affordability. Otherwise in my opinion, this Shimano is the biggest, ugliest drivetrain i've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 "Another plus is that the transmission would be moving as long as the bicycle was in motion, so you would be able to effortlessly change as many gears as you wanted while coasting."

Hang on, are you saying the hub is fixed? That sounds like allot of unnecessary feedback forces to deal with, along with wear and tear and probably noise.
  • 3 0
 I think I'll wait on buying a bike for the next 4 years. Seems like tech is going to be changing a lot very soon.
  • 1 0
 What you need to now is that making a bike with less mas at the back and centering the mas es the key thing on tge gear box!!! Suspension will work at its best wen it needs to work with les mas!!!!
  • 3 2
 Not exactly the gearbox I want... Still has internal chains and is very large and looks... But it's a step in the right direction! Let's go gearboxes!
  • 12 6
 Whatever removes 1lb off the rear wheel brother...
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Yes! I nearly spring for a pinion bike but decided to keep my unsprung mass on the real wheel and take advantage of discounts haha
Still wondering what my bike would be like with a gearbox instead
  • 1 1
 @WAKIdesigns: exactly, AND moves it low and center. I’m all for it
  • 3 0
 Look at that reduced offset fork though
  • 5 2
 Long term review coming tomorrow?
  • 2 0
 I'm very excited about this! I really hope they have a solid engineering start on this and that it will come soon.
  • 1 0
 Oh Boy, I better head to the shop and stock up on popcorn, this could be epic.............
  • 1 0
 Shimano Xylence hubs died for this!

Im all in for a Shimano Gearbox

Let’s gooooooooo!!!!
  • 1 0
 I'm holding out for the 14 speed version.
  • 2 1
 Cool I guess.
  • 4 0
 "Cool, I guess."

Exactly how most PB users (including myself) are reacting to the news.
  • 1 0
 Looks like an e-bike
  • 1 2
 Looks way more expensive than anything currently available. KISS (keep it simple stupid)
  • 1 0
 FINALLY!!!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022057
Mobile Version of Website