Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission

Big news? I'd say so, but the concept isn't new. The famous Honda DH bikes used a similar gearbox. Honda's transmission featured a chain and cassette, sealed from the elements inside an aluminum and carbon shell, that was shifted by a modified derailleur which slid laterally on a shaft to provide a perfect chain line. Rumors point to another large drivetrain maker that "may" have developed and tested a roller-chain hybrid gearbox as well in the not too distant past. What makes Shimano's patent application so important is, um, Shimano.



Shimano Isn't Bluffing



The smoking gun in Shimano's application can be found in the details. The abstract drawings depict a concept that is near production, not a bunch of cut-and-paste bicycle parts adorned with play school cogs and components. The side shot of the bike,

