Shimano Granted Patent For Wireless Electronic Shifting & Dropper Post

Mar 31, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Shimano patent image


In February we reported that Shimano had been granted two wireless communication applications, a strong hint that some sort of wireless electronic components were in development. A patent that was granted to Shimano last week sheds even more light on what could be on the way, and on the potential uses for the new wireless system.

Along with the expected wireless shifting, and the ability to activate a wireless dropper post, the patent also includes details about the ability to control the bike's suspension, either the fork, shock, or both.

The patent states, "the first telescopic operation signal is a wireless signal to operate the bicycle electric seatpost assembly. The second telescopic operation signal is a wireless signal to operate the bicycle electric suspension." This makes it seem like it may be possible to control the suspension at the same time as the dropper post. In other words, there's potential for a system that locks or firms up the fork or shock when the post is fully extended, and then opens it up when it's compressed.

Shimano patent image

The operation of the controls also appears to have good degree of customization potential. According to the patent, “In a case where operating devices are integrally provided with each other as a single unit, a user operation can be distinguished based on a manipulation method (long press of a switch, simultaneous press of switches)." The drawings of the controllers in the patent are rudimentary, and leave a lot to the imagination; it will be interesting to see what they end up looking like in the real world, whenever that may be. Not being constrained by a cable opens the door for all sorts of design possibilities and methods of controlling the various components.

While the drawings are of a mountain bike, that doesn't meant the patent doesn't translate over to road components as well. A section in the patent points out that, "the bicycle wireless control system can be applied to a road bike or any type of bicycle," and it includes drawings of an electronic front derailleur.

We reached out to Shimano for more details and received the expected response: "Shimano is constantly in development of new products but does not comment on rumors, innuendo, or speculation about products whether they are in development or not."



Shimano patent image
Shimano patent image


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain Shimano


26 Comments

  • 33 0
 I like how with that second image Shimano clearly knows that we will be putting these expensive components on old ass frames because we can't get new bikes anywhere.
  • 9 0
 Obviously this is shimano's high pivot suspension design teaser...can't believe they would put it in plain sight like this
  • 14 0
 Oh boy. "Can you guess the frame from the silhouette?"
  • 8 0
 Huffy
  • 1 0
 Specialized Monocaque
  • 2 0
 Reminded me a bit of a San Andreas
  • 1 0
 @PJJ205: mbaction.com/down-the-trail-the-1997-superbike-sneak-peek
  • 9 0
 "Bikes didn't always have cruise control and auto-terrain adjusting suspension??" - My kid in 20 years, probably.
  • 2 0
 Didn't Cannondale try something with "auto-terrain adjusting suspension" I vaguely remember them doing something with that marketing hype in the early 2000's shortly after their moto disaster.
  • 2 0
 @luked5: at that point what is even the point of riding the bike lol
  • 1 0
 @coherosand: haha definitely.
  • 8 0
 Can you get the same guy who did the spd pedals to do the dropper post. There is room for a really reliable dropper post.
  • 1 0
 YES PLEASE! WE NEED THAT SOOOOOOOOOO BAD!
  • 4 0
 @noakea: bikeyoke.
  • 1 0
 @riish: Shimano makes the best stuff. The most reliable dropper I can think of right now is the Fox Transfer.
  • 2 0
 We are getting wireless suspension people!
  • 3 1
 is FIG.8 a wireless lockout ?
  • 2 1
 not that SRAM is bad, but I hope this is better. (in terms of battery life and durability)
  • 1 0
 Did they try as hard as possible to ensure the bike used in the diagram looked nothing like any current production models?
  • 1 0
 Yes, because current production models won't be available until 2030
  • 1 0
 As long as you'll offer a mechanical alternative that I can use instead of this, all is well.
  • 1 0
 And, BREAKING NEWS! Cannondale Super V making a resurgence.
  • 1 1
 Shut up and take my money
  • 1 0
 odd looking cycle
  • 2 0
 I'm betting the illustrator was told to "use a picture of a bike that people at the patent office will think is really futuristic"
  • 1 0
 @Woody25: futuristic? or retro?

