Shimano Investigating Report of 'Modern Slavery' With One of Its Malaysian Suppliers

Dec 7, 2023
by Outside Online  
photo

https://www.bicycleretailer.com/international/2023/12/07/shimano-malaysia

Posted In:
Industry News Outside Network Shimano


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
64 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
99718 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
46670 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
46497 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
43455 views
Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set
36700 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
36167 views
Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution
31355 views
Nerding Out: How Temperature Affects Your Suspension
28397 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036225
Mobile Version of Website