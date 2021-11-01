Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range

2022 AM / GR Shoes

Shimano has revealed its new shoe sole technology that will feature across its 2022 MTB shoe range.The new Ultread technology uses purpose-built features, tread patterns and rubber compounds for gravity and XC riding. The 2022 GR9 shoe will feature the flat pedal Ultread sole with a new tread pattern and rubber blend for improved grip and durability. Alongside this, Shimano has created a new sole design for its XC shoes. The Ultread XC offers another new rubber blend that Shimano claims will improve the overall tear strength index of the sole, for lighter weight construction while still offering high levels of traction. With the new Ultread sole design Shimano were able to reduce the overall sole weight by 17% compared to the previous XC-901 shoe.Alongside the Ultread sole technology, Shimano has released its updated 2022 range of mtb footwear from flat pedal shoes to lightweight XC pairs. Check out more details about the new ranges below.First up in Shimano's new footwear range is the GR9 shoe featuring the Ultread gravity sole technology. For the GR9 this means a sole designed for flat pedals with a claimed increase in durability and levels of grip. The sole uses hexagonal tread blocks to provide multi-directional stability and a more secure pin engagement. At the front of the sole is a specially designed tread pattern for more traction when off the bike and walking.The new GR9 also improves upon the previous design with more room in the toe box and an increase to the under-arch surface area for more control on flat pedals. For 2022 the gravity shoes also come with an integrated gaiter to keep out any unwanted trail debris and there is a padded ankle section.- New Ultread Gravity sole- Shimano Volume Tour last- Reinforced synthetic leather upper with mesh panel- Integrated gaiter keeps debris out- Full length lace-up with metal eyelets- Asymmetric ankle design with padded protection- Sizes 38-48- Two color options: Black and Smoke White- Weight: 415g- MSRP: $170The AM9 is Shimano clipless pedal offering for riders wanting a more casual looking riding shoe. For 2022 the AM9 uses a new rubber compound for the soles offering a claimed boost in traction while the upper design now uses a flexible flap cover to keep debris out. Also new for next year is a larger toe box, wide instep strap design and padded ankle protection.- New wide instep strap- Asymmetric ankle design with padded protection- Updated rubber compound- Pedal channel function- Sizes 38-48- Two color options: Black and Navy Blue- Weight: 415g- MSRP: $170The entry-level AM5 is the cheapest of the new 2022 line-up at $115, and while it does have fewer new features, it still is built with the same new rubber compound and asymmetric ankle protection of the $170 AM9 shoes. One of the biggest differences is the simple lace-up design as opposed to the covered laces on the AM9 and GR9. The AM5 is also available in women's sizing.- Women’s sizes- Pedal channel function- Casual lace-up design- Simple and clean style- Sizes: Men’s 38-48, Women’s 36-44- Colors: Black, Olive,- Women’s Color: Aqua Blue- Weight: 445g- Price: $115The XC9 sits at the very top of the cross country line-up of 2022 shoes with a very sizeable price tag of $430. For this high cost you can expect the new Ultread sole with a lightweight, technical tread pattern and optional metal spikes for further improvement to traction and grip. Shimano's XC9 shoe also comes with BOA Li2 low profile dials and Power Zone lacing to securely hold your feet in place. In addition to all of these features, the XC9 is built with S-PHYRE anti-twist heel cups, a stiff carbon sole and harder SPD contact blocks.- New Ultread XC sole- Precision lug placement for lightweight traction- Surround wrapping upper- Microfiber leather / TPU mesh toe box- Dual Li2 BOA dials with Power Zone lacing- Anti-twist heel cup structure- Sizes: 37-48, Half-sizes 41.5-46.5, Wide Sizes 40-48- Three color options: Black, White, and Blue- Weight: 296g (Size 42)- MSRP: $430The new XC702 comes in at a cheaper but still costly $230, but despite the price reduction, Shimano has still included some of the top features from its more expensive XC9 shoe. This includes the S-PHYRE technology and the Ultread XC soles. Unique to this shoe is the rubber outsole that uses slightly larger lugs to improve off-bike durability and a carbon midsole that allows for more flex than the pricier XC9.- New Ultread XC sole- High grip and durable rubber outsole- Precision lug placement for lightweight traction- Surround wrapping upper- Synthetic leather / TPU mesh layer upper- Dual L6 BOA dials with Power Zone lacing- Sizes: 38-50, Half-sizes 40.5-46.5,- Wide Sizes 40-48 (Black Only)- Three color options: Black, White, and Red- Weight: 320g (size 42)- MSRP: $230Shimano’s mid-level XC502 still use a form of the new Ultread XC sole design for reduced weight and improved traction but the design on these shoes now uses just on BOA L6 dial with a velcro strap. Despite the lower cost Shimano were able to keep the weight down making this shoe only 2 grams heavier than the $430 XC9.- New Ultread XC sole- Updated synthetic leather upper- New low stack height mid-sole structure- Sizes: Men’s 40-48, Wide 40-48, Women’s 36-44- Colors: Black, Blue, Green- Two Women’s colors: Turquoise or Black- Weight: 298g- Price: $175Shimano's new shoes will be available November / December 2021.