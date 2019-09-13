Shimano Loosens Micro Spline Hub Licensing Restrictions

Sep 13, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
When Shimano first announced their new Micro Spline driver body design only a select few manufacturers were granted the license to produce compatible hubs. The design has 23 rectangular splines that allows for the use of a multi-part cassette with a 10 tooth cog, which is what Shimano's new 12-speed cassettes use. Shimano never outlined the specifics required to obtain a license for the design, but several smaller aftermarket manufacturers publicly voiced their displeasure about the limited number of licenses that were being doled out.


That changed recently, and Shimano posted the following on their Facebook page:

bigquotesIn 2018 Shimano unveiled its Micro Spline freehub technology to accommodate its ground-breaking XTR M9100 12-speed mountain bike cassette. With the advent of Deore XT M8100 and SLX M7100 groupsets this year, demand for Micro Spline licenses continues to increase. We are now pleased to expand our license criteria to offer more wheel/hub brands the option to use Micro Spline technology. Shimano

What does that mean? According to Nick Murdick, Shimano's MTB Product manager, it's now going to be much easier for companies to obtain the license necessary to produce Micro Spline compatible driver bodies. The selection criteria that was previously in place has gone away, and Shimano will talk with any interested manufacturer about getting a license.

At the moment, DT Swiss, Industry Nine, Newman, and Mavic all have Micro Spline licenses, but this announcement means we should be seeing even more hub options hitting the market from other companies in the near future.

Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Drivetrain Shimano


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
119218 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
83539 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
74140 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
57096 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
54662 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
52576 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
46874 views
New Tech from Industry Nine, Giro, Supacaz, & Fizik - Eurobike 2019
41456 views

12 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hope was the most popular 'left out' with Microspline. Everyone suspected that Shimano was firm with them because Hope actually produces their own cassette. Someone with more insider info will need to confirm this. However, everyone knew this would become their new standard and it would trickle down eventually once XT/SLX picked it up. Their old standard is 30 years + old.
  • 2 0
 Good news. Once Hope get a freehub out I'll be buying myself some XT goodness
  • 2 0
 Shimano realizes a closed eco system is not the right strategy for regaining long lost drivetrain market share.
  • 2 0
 Chris King should be on that short list as well
  • 3 0
 ONYX
  • 1 0
 The new Vespers use a DT driver, so they're already compatible!
  • 1 0
 Do as White Industries did and make your own freehub that just so happens to let you mount a Shimano cassette.
  • 1 0
 I was told by a Shimano rep that we should be hearing news about Hope and Microspline soon. That was at Crankworx Whistler.
  • 2 0
 gimme some that microspline onyx action!!
  • 1 0
 Hope hast entered the chat.
  • 1 0
 What's ground-breaking about XTR M9100's cassette?
  • 1 0
 There's hope for Hope!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015923
Mobile Version of Website