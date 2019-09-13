Shimano Loosens Micro Spline Hub Licensing Restrictions

In 2018 Shimano unveiled its Micro Spline freehub technology to accommodate its ground-breaking XTR M9100 12-speed mountain bike cassette. With the advent of Deore XT M8100 and SLX M7100 groupsets this year, demand for Micro Spline licenses continues to increase. We are now pleased to expand our license criteria to offer more wheel/hub brands the option to use Micro Spline technology. — Shimano