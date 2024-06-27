Shimano Offers Free 'Race-Specific' Update For EP801 Motors

Shimano's EP801 e-bike drive units have a reputation for intuitive power delivery, but for those who want to go as fast as possible up steep slopes - or even race one of these machines - there are punchier options. In particular, the Bosch CX motor was notably dominant in electric enduro racing until recently, and the Race edition
made it even more suited to that particular niche.
Shimano is fighting back with a firmware update for their current EP801 unit, which has a range of benefits for those who want to race - whether between the tape or just to get home in time for dinner.
Shimano is keen to stress that the system has been developed with and used by top E-EDR racers, particularly Mick Hannah of Yeti / Shimano EP Racing team and Orbea’s OOLab and Rotwild Schwalbe Enduro teams. But it's available as a free update to all EP801 owners. For now, you'll have to visit an authorised dealer to install it, but Shimano says it will be possible to do it yourself via the E-Tube app from this fall. Also, new EP801 bikes assembled after June 25 will come with these new capabilities pre-installed at the factory. So it looks like the "race-specific" software will become standard.What is it?
The update has four main features or changes. More aggressive Boost mode
First, there's a higher assistance ratio in Boost mode. That doesn't mean you get more power (it's still 600 watts), but it ramps up to the maximum 400% assistance more readily. In other words, the motor will add four times the power you're generating more of the time. So there's a quicker, snappier response when you start turning the pedals. If this is too aggressive you can always use another mode or de-tune the assistance in the app.Customizable max speed cutoff
You can now tune how the assistance eases of as you approach the maximum speed of the assistance limit (25 kph in the UK, EU and Australia or 20 mph in the US). You can choose a more natural wind-down of power or maximize the assistance right up to the cutoff point.Extended assist carryover
Perhaps the most significant feature is what Shimano calls the "extended assist carryover" (overrun) so the motor keeps working for a short time after the rider stops pedalling, helping to get up and over tricky obstacles. This in particular could help it compete with Bosch's CX Race unit. The duration of the overrun can be customized between short, medium and long - there's no word on exactly how long those modes are, but I suspect any racers using it will keep it in "long."
Interestingly, the assistance can be cancelled by the rider backpedalling, so it is possible to control it while riding too. I'm not sure how easy that is going to be while tackling a tight switchback on the side of a cliff, but it might be better than using the back brake to control the power on tricky climbs. Updated Auto Shift
Finally, Shimano's Auto Shift
feature has been tweaked thanks to development input from Mich Hannah, who has been racing with it. It now shifts faster and more aggressively when slowing down or accelerating. Also, the automatic shifting will pause for a time after the rider manually overrides it by picking a gear with their shifter, before resuming automatic mode thereafter.
mtb.shimano.com
