Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur

Mar 27, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
It looks like Shimano are working on a new direct mount derailleur of their own.

Earlier this year we covered Shimano's patent for a wild-looking derailleur with three jockey wheels that's intended to provide more ground clearance when used with a wide range cassette. It turns out that Shimano had another patent granted last June that's also worth examining – one for a direct mount rear derailleur that BikeRadar recently reported on.

Digging a little further reveals a patent that was granted last week for a wireless electronic derailleur that will use that direct mount. The patent is fairly broad, and describes several possible configurations for the derailleur. It states, “The mounting portion has a mounting opening through which a central axis of a hub axle passes in a mounting state of the bicycle rear derailleur. The mounting portion includes a single joint or is free of any joint.”

It goes on to say, “It is possible to mount a battery for the electronic components of the bicycle on the rear derailleur, which may also be to power electronic derailleur control. Therefore, the battery may be accommodated at the rear derailleur or remote from the rear derailleur with a connection to the battery mounting portion.”

Exciting stuff, I know, but the gist of it is that the patent describes a derailleur that can use some form of direct mount, and is wireless and electronic. The drawings depict one version where the derailleur is mounted close to the chainstay, and the other where it uses a link that's similar to what Shimano used when they last tried to get a direct mount system off the ground back in 2012.


Many of the aspects the patent describes apply to the e-bike specific 12-speed XT Di2 drivetrain that launched last summer. Things like a cadence, velocity, and acceleration sensor can be used for shifting, both manually and automatically, while coasting.

Given all the hubbub surrounding SRAM's new direct-mount Eagle Transmission derailleur, it's not surprising that Shimano would be working on a design of their own. Don't forget, Shimano's no stranger to direct mount rear derailleurs; the first Saint group debuted in 2003 with an axle-mounted derailleur. One feature that differentiates the SRAM Transmission derailleur and what's depicted in Shimano's patents is a B-tension screw - the Transmission derailleur doesn't have one at all, while Shimano's design shows a screw that can be used to adjust the position of the derailleur in relation to the cassette.


Will we see a direct competitor to SRAM's Transmission hit the market any time soon? Although it's clear Shimano are working on all sorts of projects, I'm inclined to think that any official launches are still well into the future. We'll just have to wait and see.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending Shimano


62 Comments

  • 108 0
 SRAM and Shimano just need to fuck and get it over with
  • 1 0
 The will-they won't-they is just so enthralling though!
  • 3 0
 no no no......those two forming any kind of alliance will just mean that we all are the ones that get fucked....repeatedly, hard and non-consenually.
  • 51 2
 what we absolutely, definitely need, is competing, incompatible, derailleur mounting standards.
  • 7 0
 You will be forced to chose a bike on derailleur and solely that as no bike company is going to make a SRAM and Shimano frame
  • 16 0
 @Jules15: or a company will. by making a separate piece, perhaps called a "hanger" that works with each mount. so we'll be back to where we were, but now frame companies will have to build and stock two different kinds.

There was a time when there was actually some collaboration on this stuff. there were exactly 2 ISCG mount types, and one was just a better version of the older one. ISCG is literally an acronym for International STANDARD chain guide.

Some brands with clearer heads need to start pressuring component companies to work as a forum to standardize this stuff. the lock-in is hurting their profits, not helping them, if they'd only realize it.
  • 18 1
 what we really need, is a derailleur routed through the stem.
  • 2 0
 There are so many reasons i got a Zerode and dont give a fuck about this bullshit anymore!
  • 33 5
 Can’t wait until they both introduce an innovative piece of sacrificial material that is designed to prevent frame breakage in a crash. Something to “hang” the derailleur from.. but what would they call it?
  • 11 0
 A derailleur banger in case you bang it on something.
  • 9 3
 was at a Transmission reveal party...got the opportunity to take a few cracks at the new setup (witnessed someone stand/jump on it, hit it, shove a screw driver into while at full speed). Nothing. Direct mount is not going to cause any damage to the frame in a crash that was not otherwise going to occur with a normal derailleur using a hanger. I was not a believer until a saw it.
  • 3 0
 @SATN-XC: I think that’s great until it isn’t.. SRAM specifically went out of their way to make the entire derailleur user serviceable and parts replaceable as a safeguard which is awesome. I just hope the two DM standards work together.
  • 1 0
 @nicktapias: no way Shimano and SRAM will have DM parts that are interchangeable between them. That would go against SRAM's "its a complete system" ethos. I assume you'll have to go all in on one or the other (though I would say most riders are like that anyways).
  • 11 2
 Sram puts out 1x drivetrain ---> 5 years later, shimano gets on board and makes a version that shifts a little better

Sram puts out electronic direct mount drivetrain ---> 5 years later, shimano gets on board and makes version that shifts a little better.

2028 is the year of shimano!
  • 9 0
 The important question is, will this fit on the same UDH standard or is Shimano making up another one?
  • 2 0
 Likely different
  • 2 0
 I think it will be the same, or at least adaptable. I don’t think Sram can patent a particular hole diameter in a rear triangle.
  • 7 0
 @plustiresaintdead, the UDH design is open source; as far as I'm aware there aren't any licensing fees or anything like that to use it. Whether or not Shimano decides that a UDH-compatible frame will be all that's necessary to run their new stuff remains to be seen - even acknowledging UDH might be a tough pill for them to swallow.
  • 3 0
 God I hope so. Having derailleurs use a common interface was a major win for consumers. Seems like the UDH might have the critical mass to have staying power.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: you should double-check that Kaz. if it's like XD drivers, there are no licensing fees for brands to make drivers, but they don't address components. www.xddriverbody.com

They also still make you ask, it's not an open standard, just an easily granted agreement. which they could withhold from a competitor like Shimano at their discretion.

There may actually be something of an article there for you guys.
  • 1 0
 @groghunter, Shimano's not a frame manufacturer, so I don't think there's anything SRAM could withhold from them. I don't forsee a future where there are SRAM or Shimano specific bikes - I like to think that both companies are too smart to let that happen. It's in both of their best interests to get their products on as many bikes as possible.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: XD is open source, but Shimano created MS anyway.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: www.universalderailleurhanger.com www.pinkbike.com/news/sram-granted-patent-for-drivetrain-with-a-direct-mount-derailleur.html

it's the same as XD. it's patented, therefore SRAM holds exclusive rights to that configuration of surfaces and holes in the US/other places as treaties or other patents apply.

while they may not choose to do so, they absolutely have the legal authority to withhold a license to anyone, at their discretion.

I agree it's in their best interest not to. but that hasn't stopped us from seeing several occurrences where they did it anyway, wagering that their "standard" would win the market.
  • 11 5
 I'll be happy if when I hit or catch my derailleur it either destroys the $600 der or my $1000 rear swingarm....who cares about a $15 hanger.
  • 3 0
 I know right.
  • 15 11
 What if it didn’t destroy either of them?
  • 11 2
 Funny enough, neither of these is mounted to the frame. They're both mounted to axles for the axles would take much of the load. That said, if you hit anything hard enough to destroy either one of the new style of derailers, your frame will be trashed anyway if it was a regular derailleur hanger or not
  • 5 5
 @mikekazimer: If you don't destroy one of them you're not riding fast enough.
  • 4 1
 Strain on the derailleur is born by the axle, not the frame. Destroying your frame in this context would require ripping the rear axle out of the swingarm; if you crash that hard your components are probably the least of your worries!

I saw a review comparing the new Sram derailleur to a crankset. Yeah you could probably damage it in a really savage crash, but for "normal" crashes it's just part of the bike now.
  • 2 2
 @mikekazimer: yet to see a video where the Sram derailleur is hit from the front and/or bent backwards as it happens often when hitting a rock or catching a stick or tree


Haven't had bros standing on top of my regular derailleur that often irl

Also looking forward to the 2024/2025 review of the next gen to hear what's bad about the current gen, as it's always the case with suspension part and bike frame reviews
  • 3 1
 It could be worse, it could be a derailleur that is weaker than the hanger. Looking at you, Shimano XTR.
  • 1 0
 Just had to replace the swing arm on my 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - it was $363
  • 1 2
 @mikekazimer: Doesn't matter it's sram it will be worn out in 2 years so you will have to buy a new one or if you get lucky the parts to fix it for more that a standard derailleur.

It"s caledl progress.
  • 7 3
 @JohSch, I mean, these days it's pretty rare that new bikes and parts are worse than what came before. Your skepticism over the SRAM stuff is fine, but at this point I don't think there's anything I could do to convince you that it withstands impacts very well.
  • 3 1
 @JohSch: I guess you didn't watch the Fanatik video where they repeatedly smashed it with a metal pipe from a 45 degree angle?

Others have already said it, but with this direct mount system you can't damage the frame without completely breaking/ripping out the axle. In which case your frame was probably never going to survive.

People need to actually understand the system before they shit on it. After that, if a bulletproof rear derailleur that costs about the same as its non-direct mount equivalent and creates basically zero compatibility issues still pisses you off for some reason then I guess you can bitch about it.
  • 2 2
 @bkm303: I never said it was not strong I have seen the videos, I said I don't believe it will last, because it"s Sram and I have not had very good luck with some of their parts in the past.
  • 2 0
 so tired of this...have you seen any of the reviews, appears to be a nonissue. If you are hitting your derailleur hard enough to damage a swingarm I think a hangar would be far from the most damage you'd get.
  • 1 0
 I have seen a few times a broken derailleur going into the spokes,then catching to the frame and boom...I think this system would survive 0 problem most of the crashes.
  • 1 0
 @lake-st: got it, SRAM bad other company good
  • 4 0
 So both are just slowly creeping onto the frame. Next is a chainstay mount, then no mount at all, then a front triangle mount for "more clearance" then....they're gonna call it a G E A R B O X
  • 1 0
 I can't wait.
After seeing SRAM's "Transmission" prices, gearboxes actually look like a good deal. Before, they were a pricey option for enthusiasts (me included), but now they're market price
  • 2 0
 I'm assuming there is no mechanical reason a cable operated DM RD wouldn't be feasible. I understand that they may not be interested in developing one, but just trying to keep hope alive as I really like the DM design but my bicycle will never depend on batteries to operate.
  • 1 0
 patent diagram clearly shows the direct mount system....but there is also a derailleur cable to it...Non-electric direct mount system possible? [also noted how there is no headset routing in the diagram, thank you]
  • 2 0
 wires from the battery.
  • 3 0
 Mounting to the axle is a good idea. I've got no issue with that. I have no desire for electric drivetrains.
  • 3 0
 I remain far more interested in the release of LinkGlide than this....
  • 5 3
 Excited to carry a replaceable rear triangle, instead of a hanger...Thank goodness my derailleur will survive tho
  • 2 0
 Coming soon...adaptors to mix and match new direct mount derailleur standards that look like hangers.
  • 3 0
 they cant even route a seatpost properly
  • 1 0
 Lol, I had to go check the diagram again.
  • 7 5
 sram tech but 5 years late… classic
  • 20 1
 It'll somehow be better at the shifting part though
  • 12 1
 @DizzyNinja: and it'll cost 1/20th the price
  • 6 0
 Or 20 year too early you mean ? Don't forget, Shimano was doing direct mount when Sram was still trying to push their plastic derailleurs to the market.
  • 2 2
 Shimano should just throw in the towel and only focus on their only good product line now, the 6ish year old Saint group set still rocks.
  • 2 0
 Why are we going backwards?
  • 1 0
 Sick, gimme that transmission shiftability/durability with a linkglide cassette and I'll cream my little pants
  • 2 1
 I can only hope that they sell an acoustic version
  • 2 1
 Exactly what we need competing standards
  • 1 0
 Another great day to be an SS rider!
  • 3 3
 Another thing nobody asked for....
  • 1 0
 Good idea





