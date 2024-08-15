Powered by Outside

Shimano Patent Shows Electric Cycling Shoe with Auto Adjust Cleat Positioning

Aug 15, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Ever wanted to adjust your cleat positioning while riding? That functionality could well be on the horizon, with adjustment controlled by the rider or by torque, cadence and speed sensors on the bike.

https://velo.outsideonline.com/gravel/gravel-gear/shimano-patent-electric-cycling-shoe-auto-adjust-cleat-position/

Posted In:
Outside Network Velo


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
101 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
74934 views
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
67234 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
48023 views
Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery
39309 views
Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs
39299 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
38987 views
Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing
26343 views
Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Allied BC40 - 2024 Leadville 100
25086 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.068315
Mobile Version of Website