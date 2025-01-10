Powered by Outside

Shimano Patent Application Includes 'Rider-Posture Changing Assembly'

Jan 10, 2025
by Seb Stott  
photo
The interchangeable actuators could be cable-operated (18A), electronic (18B) or wireless (18C) and could be used to control a dropper post among other devices.

Shimano recently submitted a patent application for a "rider-posture changing assembly" that can be operated with a mechanical cable, electronic wire or wireless receiver, interchangeably. The "rider-posture changing assembly" could take the form of a dropper post, a height-adjustable stem or a fork lockout or travel adjuster.

photo
A dropper with a cable-operated actuator...
photo
...and a wireless version.
photo
The actuator (18 ) operates the dropper valve via a "coupling rod" (50).

Basically, the invention could relate to any of several different pieces of hardware that involve a telescopic sliding member that can be switched between sliding freely and being held in place to adjust the geometry or posture of a bicycle (or other human-powered vehicle). The real innovation here is that the actuator can be swapped out by the user between cable-operated, electrical and wireless versions.

photo
photo
The cable actuator in the fixed position (left) and moveable position (right).

In the case of a seatpost, the actuator is located at the bottom of the post and threaded into it. The actuator converts either the movement of the mechanical cable or the electrical signal to an upward movement of an "output member" (72) which in turn pushes up on a coupling rod (50) which turns the seatpost from the fixed position to a movable potion, allowing the saddle to raise or lower as normal. In the case of the electric actuator, there is a system of a motor and gears to provide this pushing force to activate the seatpost via the coupling rod. In the case of a wireless setup, this would require an internal power supply, (a battery).

photo
photo
The electronic version could have a helical ramp (93) to drive the push rod (50) which activates the dropper.

The advantage here is that you could have one dropper post that could be easily converted between cable-operated, wired electronic or wireless. Only the screw-in actuator and remote/cable need to be replaced.

photo
photo

The patent also explains how these actuators could be used to control other telescopic devices used on a bicycle (or other human-powered vehicle). A fork lockout or travel adjuster is one application, where the interchangeable actuator would affect the fork damper or spring via the same push-rod interface. Another application outlined is a telescopic strut (like a mini dropper post) that controls the position of a stem between a high and low position. The parallelogram four-bar design shown is similar to Vecnum's 30mm travel Suspension Stem but it would be a height adjustable rather than suspension. Any of the three styles of actuator could be used to lock the stem in place or allow it to be pushed up and down to suit the terrain.

As usual, we don't know if or when this concept will come to market. If it does, I'd say the dropper post is the most likely application. Feel free to peruse the patent yourself and come to your own conclusions.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending Shimano


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174958 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47611 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45636 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36997 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36310 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28601 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27823 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
27577 views

63 Comments
  • 992
 A dropper that could change my posture probably shouldn't be talked about around polite company.
  • 921
 You're in luck. You'll find none of that here.
  • 41
 @johnski: golf clap....
  • 120
 Even if it has a telescopic sliding member?
  • 435
 ,,Hey Shimano, plz give us a the new Saint and di2 XTR groupsets!”
Shimano :,, We got u, we developing a seatpost that goes up and down, side to side, back and foward and can even beep!”
  • 10
 Di2 XTR is around the corner, working already on the tooling.
  • 322
 I had a saddle snap off the post once. That was certainly 'posture changing' when I sat on it.
  • 240
 Our bikes can be as complex as we want them to be.
  • 150
 What happened to forks that locked out in the compressed position? I had an old Manitou like that and it was perfect geo adjustment and feel for climbing? Too simple to make money on probably...
  • 80
 The Pike U-turn was also very cool
  • 70
 Marzocchi Shiver SC with ECC or something. Turn a lever, push down and it would stay at 30mm or so. For some weird reason, I always found it harder to pedal. Like I was driving the front wheel into the slope.
  • 20
 Magura Wotans was fantastic. 160mm that reduced down to 120mm. Only handlebar remote I've found useful and not just clutter
  • 70
 @Brodybro29: still got a set of the Lyrik u-turns on my jump/pump track dialled holeshot hardtail.
We need coil u-turns back again (Zeb please RS)
  • 40
 U-turn was great. The travel adjustment also affected head tube angle which made shorter travel steep in tight twisty trails and long travel slack for wide open bombing.
  • 20
 Totem 2-Step was absolute shyte though and would always sink down over time. I remember jamming a spray can between the stanchions overnight.
  • 30
 @colincolin: the 2 step and the air were terrible, the coil was so good for its time.
Had all 3. The issues with the 2 step made it such a pain in the ass.
  • 10
 There was also Fox with their CTD line, but it was probably rushed as AFAIK there was lot of problems. The CTD of my shock failed after a few weeks, being stuck in D mode, only to fail again a week after being changed (when you see the issue swith the X2, maybe fox should test their products a bit more thoroughly before selling them).
Now I guess a remote lockout and a modern geo with a much steeper seat tube is much better for climbing than this.
  • 10
 @Will-narayan: Yup, the TALAS were also worse than any non-TALAS equivalent, pretty harsh and no mid support.
  • 10
 @Will-narayan: CTD was only damping adjustments, though, not travel adjusting
  • 20
 @therealmancub: Ah ok, it was the Talas thing as mentioned by Vindiu.
  • 90
 I could see integrating the parallelogram into the seat post clamp to create a cockpit-operated Aenomaly Switchgrade type of system. People seem to like the switchgrade, maybe this is the next evolution?
  • 40
 I am all in, if there will be any better combo than an Aenomaly Switchgrade+normal telescopic seatpost. I am waiting for a good take on a tilting seatpost since the days of Specialized Command WU Seatpost (it was only 34.9 diameter so useless for me). Anybody using an Aenomaly Switchgrade will confirm that tilting the seat on steep climbs makes a HUGE difference. However tilting by hand under saddle is not ideal and reminds me of the first telescopic seatposts.
  • 110
 "Output Member"
  • 41
 Would people buy a wireless dropper where the battery was at the bottom and needed the post removing to charge?

I assume others haven't gone that direction because they think the answer is no, but having seen external batteries on other wireless droppers I'd be happy to remove the post every so often (less likely to have a post seize in a frame too).
  • 250
 The trouble with putting a battery at the bottom is that it makes the post even longer, which creates frame fit issues.
  • 47
 @mikekazimer: not for people who only buy bikes with straight seat tubes, plus on frames with short straight seat tubes like the Atherton or Slash it will still fit, then hiding components from the elements helps longevity, it’s good
  • 140
 What says you can’t have a USB-C charge port on the exterior to charge it without removing the post?
  • 50
 Why cant the battery be inside the dropper like an old flashlight?
  • 51
 @trifecta: sounds like a great way to drastically reduce your potential market to almost no one, especially considering all those bikes with straight tubes come with cheaper droppers as it is
  • 10
 @wilkassm: probably because you would increase the insertion/stack of the post.
  • 60
 @wilkassm: nice - now I'm picturing four huge D-Cell batteries in a seatpost inspired by an old police maglight.
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: depends, benefit of battery, it could be attached via cable, and placed in the frame, shimano pilot that with di2.

Issue is frame manufacturing do not design frames with service / battery storage.

Having frame with that and routing wires instead of cables can address issues with drivetrain/dropper as well as suspension control power
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: I've been wondering if this is true in practice; could the battery fit in the space below the bottom of the post currently required for the cable? (Not sure how much that is though, maybe 2cm before it starts to curve back up?)
  • 20
 "it could be attached via cable, and placed in the frame"

i.e. on an e-bike. This sounds like something that would work quite well in that scenario.
  • 10
 @FTdenut: Now this is a solution. Cable. Ziptie/strap below the collar to keep it from affecting length. Boom, done. Easy.
  • 71
 I am trying to go ride my bike, not a robot.
  • 22
 Fair enough, but there will always be a market for the gadgety folk. I’d say sporty sunglasses with a HUD. power, speed, cadence etc. right around the corner. Every racer will go nuts for that shit. Not only can they market the added safety, but not having to look down at your head unit is saved energy
  • 30
 @flexorcist: The Bionicon which made similar adjustments with suspension and was a flop. This might have more potential for gravel riding than MTB, but I don't see much real world usefulness in it or demand for it anytime soon. Seems like this is one of those "just in case" patents.
  • 11
 people said same about watches, phones, iPads, induction stoves, etc. While I agree I prefer mechanical nature of MTB, I ride lift assisted resorts that use electricity to pull chairlift uphill so I can enjoy downhill, so I see no issues with adding e-component in t3rm of pedal assist or any other that will enhance ur recreation. Car became iPads on the wheels - all ok, humanity can move on
  • 10
 @nickmalysh: Ehh I hate those kind of cars too.
  • 40
 Telescopic sliding member.
  • 33
 Did anyone ask for this?
Is this something we actually need?

Naturally they are developing the next-Gen Gruppos for MTB, but sometimes it seems like there's a manager in there somewhere going:
"Hey guys... I need you to develop the most convoluted, complicated, esoteric tech that one person just thought of."
  • 20
 Have been sharing and asking about this for years.. It's so simple to built a fork lockout that is around sag level or a stem with 2 positions.
  • 21
 How am I supposed to be steezy with hella bar turns if I have a massive pod at the top of my fork stanchion? Knock Block 2.0, but far more expensive to replace Wink
  • 52
 Cool. Something that I absolutely don't need. Happy new year.
  • 20
 Will this make my son not so slouchy in the saddle? His riding posture is so bad it makes my back hurt just looking.
  • 10
 Hmm, that stem though…. Could see some potential for Enduro use.. long and low for transfer stages and Dakota N style for the funparts…
  • 30
 Is that a "telescopic sliding member" or are you just happy to see me
  • 20
 Has no one come up with a 'dropper stem' yet?
  • 20
 Burn it with fire!

www.pinkbike.com/news/is-this-adjustable-stem-ingenious-or-unnecessary-2015.html
  • 10
 @bunghi: ew I hope not one was ever sold.
  • 30
 Hahaha farrrkkk off
  • 20
 Is it like the “IT” from South Park?
  • 20
 Shimano XTR Product Manager: Michael Scott
  • 10
 Just been promoted after beeing Saint Manager for 10+ years.
  • 20
 Umm…Switchgrade?
  • 10
 "Sliding member". Teehee!
  • 10
 They're going to try to sell us $500 wireless stems, aren't they.
  • 10
 More ficking batteries? My wife's supply is about to be short.
  • 23
 next patent - but plug saddle with user friendly depth adjustment?
  • 50
 A gent named Herbert Garrison created something along these lines. It was called the "IT" bike.

True story.
  • 20
 @SacAssassin: Sure beats flying!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019221
Mobile Version of Website