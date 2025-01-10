Shimano Patent Application Includes 'Rider-Posture Changing Assembly'

The interchangeable actuators could be cable-operated (18A), electronic (18B) or wireless (18C) and could be used to control a dropper post among other devices.

A dropper with a cable-operated actuator... ...and a wireless version.

The actuator (18 ) operates the dropper valve via a "coupling rod" (50).

The cable actuator in the fixed position (left) and moveable position (right).

The electronic version could have a helical ramp (93) to drive the push rod (50) which activates the dropper.