Shimano Patent Application Includes 'Rider-Posture Changing Assembly'

Shimano recently submitted a patent application
for a "rider-posture changing assembly" that can be operated with a mechanical cable, electronic wire or wireless receiver, interchangeably. The "rider-posture changing assembly" could take the form of a dropper post, a height-adjustable stem or a fork lockout or travel adjuster.
Basically, the invention could relate to any of several different pieces of hardware that involve a telescopic sliding member that can be switched between sliding freely and being held in place to adjust the geometry or posture of a bicycle (or other human-powered vehicle). The real innovation here is that the actuator can be swapped out by the user between cable-operated, electrical and wireless versions.
The cable actuator in the fixed position (left) and moveable position (right).
In the case of a seatpost, the actuator is located at the bottom of the post and threaded into it. The actuator converts either the movement of the mechanical cable or the electrical signal to an upward movement of an "output member" (72) which in turn pushes up on a coupling rod (50) which turns the seatpost from the fixed position to a movable potion, allowing the saddle to raise or lower as normal. In the case of the electric actuator, there is a system of a motor and gears to provide this pushing force to activate the seatpost via the coupling rod. In the case of a wireless setup, this would require an internal power supply, (a battery).
The electronic version could have a helical ramp (93) to drive the push rod (50) which activates the dropper.
The advantage here is that you could have one dropper post that could be easily converted between cable-operated, wired electronic or wireless. Only the screw-in actuator and remote/cable need to be replaced.
The patent also explains how these actuators could be used to control other telescopic devices used on a bicycle (or other human-powered vehicle). A fork lockout or travel adjuster is one application, where the interchangeable actuator would affect the fork damper or spring via the same push-rod interface. Another application outlined is a telescopic strut (like a mini dropper post) that controls the position of a stem between a high and low position. The parallelogram four-bar design shown is similar to Vecnum's 30mm travel Suspension Stem
but it would be a height adjustable rather than suspension. Any of the three styles of actuator could be used to lock the stem in place or allow it to be pushed up and down to suit the terrain.
As usual, we don't know if or when this concept will come to market. If it does, I'd say the dropper post is the most likely application. Feel free to peruse the patent
yourself and come to your own conclusions.
Shimano :,, We got u, we developing a seatpost that goes up and down, side to side, back and foward and can even beep!”
We need coil u-turns back again (Zeb please RS)
Had all 3. The issues with the 2 step made it such a pain in the ass.
Now I guess a remote lockout and a modern geo with a much steeper seat tube is much better for climbing than this.
I assume others haven't gone that direction because they think the answer is no, but having seen external batteries on other wireless droppers I'd be happy to remove the post every so often (less likely to have a post seize in a frame too).
Issue is frame manufacturing do not design frames with service / battery storage.
Having frame with that and routing wires instead of cables can address issues with drivetrain/dropper as well as suspension control power
i.e. on an e-bike. This sounds like something that would work quite well in that scenario.
Is this something we actually need?
Naturally they are developing the next-Gen Gruppos for MTB, but sometimes it seems like there's a manager in there somewhere going:
"Hey guys... I need you to develop the most convoluted, complicated, esoteric tech that one person just thought of."
www.pinkbike.com/news/is-this-adjustable-stem-ingenious-or-unnecessary-2015.html
True story.