Shimano Redesigns Value XC Shoes and Upgrades Enduro Shoe Rubber

Shimano has today announced a raft of updates to its footwear line with 15 shoe ranges all getting tweaked. We've picked out some of the highlights below from its enduro and xc focussed lines.The ME7 shoe gets an upgrade in rubber on the sole to Michelin OCX3 which should provide more grip when not clipped in or when walking around off the bike. The fit has also been revised with extra toe box volume that doesn't affect the shoe length. The shoe is now also available in 'Volume+' and 'Volume+ Wide' to fit riders with wider feet.• Sizes 40-48, Colors Black and Olive• Weight: 380g• MSRP: $200The mid-range ME5 shoe doesn't get sole rubber from Michelin but it does see an upgraded compound from Shimano that is claimed to increase grip. The shoe is still closed with a Boa L6 fastening, as opposed to the straps of the ME7, but there's a new lace layout on the latest model that Shimano claim will allow the shoe to fit better. Finally, Shimano has beefed up the ankle protection on this year's model with a raised ankle guard.• Sizes 40-48, Colors: Black• Weight: 352g• MSRP: $160Pitched as an entry-level gravity shoe, the GR5 uses Shimano's new GR3 rubber that is claimed to be grippier and more durable than ever before. The shoes also get a bit of a style overhaul to make them a bit more casual.• Sizes 33-48, Colors: Black and Olive• Weight: 400g• Price: $110The XC3 and XC3 W are a new addition to Shimano's shoe range and bring trickle-down technology from Shimano's S-Phyre platform to its XC range at a $120 price point. The shoe boasts low stack height for stability and power transfer, a breathable synthetic leather composite upper and surround wrapper upper structure all of which Shimano claims will offer a glove-like fit and maximum power transfer and pedaling efficiency. The shoe is finished of with a Boa L6 closure system.• RC3 Men’s: Sizes 40-52, Colors: Black, Blue• RC3W Women’s: Size 36-44, Colors: Black• Weight: 310g• MSRP: $120The final shoes to look at are Shimano's updated, entry level XC1 and XC1W shoes. There's a new synthetic leather and mesh construction with the same rubber sole as the XC3. The shoe uses 3 velcro straps for an adjustable fit.• XC1 Men’s Shoes: Sizes 40-48, Colors:Black, Red• XC1W Women’s Shoes: Sizes 36-44,Colors: Black• Weight: 300g• MSRP: $90