Shimano Release New Generation of Cross-Compatible Hubs

Feb 28, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Whilst the new CUES system may well steal the limelight today, Shimano has also quietly released some new hubs.

In something of a departure from what you might expect, some of these hubs use sealed cartridge bearings, axles that are interchangeable between a quick-release and bolt-through, and freehub bodies that you can swap out, meaning it will suit either Shimano standard.

While this isn't the first time Shimano has made sealed hubs, they're normally better known for their cup and cone systems. The modular design of the two higher hubs in this range aims for ease of service, as well as giving the option to take wheels between different frames, and the cartridge bearings should arguably improve sealing.

There will be four tiers: the TC600, TC500/QC500, QC400, and QC300. The top two tears use the modular axle, and the QC300 is a notable exception because it uses a cup and cone system. The engagement angle of the hubs is 10 and 15 degrees respectively, with the lower two models having 22.5 degrees.

Interchangable freehubs, but Shimano is sticking to its guns with Centerlock.

This means that if a rider has a bike with these entry-level hubs, potentially even with CUES, it will mean that upgrading to a 12-speed system will require one less brand new component, and you could just swap the freehub body.

The TC600 uses twin double-row bearings on the drive side to hopefully increase longevity further and will hope to keep up with Linkglide's bold claims on longevity. Along with the TC500/QC500, the hub will use a labyrinth seal as well as the contact seal of the bearing itself to try and keep grit and grime out.

No pricing was given for these hubs but I would expect them to be a common option as an original-equipment part.

7 Comments

 36 hole? I need a hub for a wheel build and its really hard to find a 36 hole, boost, centerlock, 11sp hg, hub that isn't super expensive. I’ve been using some mid-range shimano hubs that were really affordable and have had great reliability. I want that again for my next wheel build.
 Without reading this, I would've assumed Shimano branded hubs with sealed bearings to be fakes from Alibaba
 Mt400 was literally the worst front hub ever because their bearings guality. Curious to see those.
 This is big news! Maybe owners of OE shimano parts will have a reason to keep using them! Thanks Henry!
 "The top two tears use the modular axle"

They shouldn't be sad, the get the more useful axle!
 Interesting
 The idea of modular hubs is great. It's real hard to find good wheelsets that come in 110x15 and 135x10qr.





